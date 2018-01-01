Global
Tue 13 Mar 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Preview Ryan Preece's expanded Xfinity schedule kicks off in California
NASCAR XFINITY Preview

Ryan Preece's expanded Xfinity schedule kicks off in California

Mon 12 Mar 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Veteran Mario Gosselin helping Alex Labbe impress as a rookie
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Veteran Mario Gosselin helping Alex Labbe impress as a rookie

Sun 11 Mar 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Race report Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Phoenix
NASCAR XFINITY Race report

Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix

Sat 10 Mar 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Preview Five things to watch in Saturday's Xfinity race at Phoenix Phoenix
NASCAR XFINITY Preview

Five things to watch in Saturday's Xfinity race at Phoenix

Sat 03 Mar 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Race report Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Las Vegas
NASCAR XFINITY Race report

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

NASCAR XFINITY Preview Five things to watch for in Saturday's Xfinity race at Las Vegas Las Vegas
NASCAR XFINITY Preview

Five things to watch for in Saturday's Xfinity race at Las Vegas

Mon 26 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Alex Labbe continues solid start to full-time Xfinity Series season Atlanta
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Alex Labbe continues solid start to full-time Xfinity Series season

Sat 24 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Race report Kevin Harvick cruises to the win in Atlanta Xfinity race Atlanta
NASCAR XFINITY Race report

Kevin Harvick cruises to the win in Atlanta Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY Preview Five things to watch for in the Atlanta Xfinity Series race Atlanta
NASCAR XFINITY Preview

Five things to watch for in the Atlanta Xfinity Series race

NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news John Hunter Nemechek makes his first laps in a Xfinity Series car Atlanta
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek makes his first laps in a Xfinity Series car

Mon 19 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Race report A hard pill to swallow for Alex Labbe in NASCAR Xfinity race Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY Race report

A hard pill to swallow for Alex Labbe in NASCAR Xfinity race

Sun 18 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Sadler comes up short again at Daytona: Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Sadler comes up short again at Daytona: "This one hurt a lot today"

Sat 17 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Race report Reddick wins Xfinity Daytona opener after five overtime restarts Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY Race report

Reddick wins Xfinity Daytona opener after five overtime restarts

NASCAR XFINITY Commentary How a former Olympian is training Ford's rising NASCAR stars
NASCAR XFINITY Commentary

How a former Olympian is training Ford's rising NASCAR stars

NASCAR XFINITY Qualifying report Hemric beats Larson to pole for Daytona Xfinity race Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY Qualifying report

Hemric beats Larson to pole for Daytona Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs ejected from Daytona garage Daytona
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Two Xfinity Series crew chiefs ejected from Daytona garage

NASCAR XFINITY Preview 10 drivers to watch in the 2018 Xfinity Series
NASCAR XFINITY Preview

10 drivers to watch in the 2018 Xfinity Series

Wed 14 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Interview Team 60: Roush Fenway Racing's triple threat
NASCAR XFINITY Interview

Team 60: Roush Fenway Racing's triple threat

Thu 08 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Cindric to run full NASCAR Xfinity season with both Penske and Roush
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Cindric to run full NASCAR Xfinity season with both Penske and Roush

NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news NASCAR Pinty’s champion Alex Labbe to race full Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

NASCAR Pinty’s champion Alex Labbe to race full Xfinity season

Wed 07 Feb 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Special feature Chip Ganassi Racing's Nick Harvey enjoys moonlighting as a novelist
NASCAR XFINITY Special feature

Chip Ganassi Racing's Nick Harvey enjoys moonlighting as a novelist

Wed 24 Jan 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news RCR completes their 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

RCR completes their 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup

Thu 18 Jan 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Austin Cindric to run Daytona Xfinity race for Roush Fenway Racing
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Austin Cindric to run Daytona Xfinity race for Roush Fenway Racing

Wed 17 Jan 2018
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell bring dirt rivalry to pavement
NASCAR XFINITY Breaking news

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell bring dirt rivalry to pavement