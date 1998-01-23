Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Drivers 2018

0 shares

Race drivers

Garrett Smithley
0
United States

Garrett Smithley

Team: JD Motorsports
Born: 1992-04-27 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
Cole Custer
00
United States

Cole Custer

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-Denbeste Racing
Born: 1998-01-23 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
More info
Vinnie Miller
01
United States

Vinnie Miller

Team: JD Motorsports
Born: 1997-08-16 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
More info
Spencer Boyd
06
United States

Spencer Boyd

Team: SS-Green Light Racing
Born: 1995-06-26 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ray Black Jr.
07
United States

Ray Black Jr.

Team: SS-Green Light Racing
Born: 1991-05-17 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Blaney
United States

Ryan Blaney

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1993-12-31 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Brad Keselowski
United States

Brad Keselowski

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1984-02-12 (age 34)
Nationality: United States
More info
Elliott Sadler
1
United States

Elliott Sadler

Team: JR Motorsports
Born: 1975-04-30 (age 42)
Nationality: United States
More info
Matt Tifft
2
United States

Matt Tifft

Team: Richard Childress Racing
Born: 1996-06-26 (age 21)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ross Chastain
4
United States

Ross Chastain

Team: JD Motorsports
Born: 1992-12-04 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
Michael Annett
5
United States

Michael Annett

Team: JR Motorsports
Born: 1986-06-23 (age 31)
Nationality: United States
More info
Justin Allgaier
7
United States

Justin Allgaier

Team: JR Motorsports
Born: 1986-06-06 (age 31)
Nationality: United States
More info
Tyler Reddick
9
United States

Tyler Reddick

Team: JR Motorsports
Born: 1996-01-11 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Truex
11
United States

Ryan Truex

Team: Kaulig Racing
Born: 1992-03-18 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
J.J. Yeley
14
United States

J.J. Yeley

Team: TriStar Motorsports
Born: 1976-10-05 (age 41)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Reed
16
United States

Ryan Reed

Team: Roush Fenway Racing
Born: 1993-08-12 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Brandon Jones
19
United States

Brandon Jones

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Born: 1997-02-18 (age 21)
Nationality: United States
More info
Christopher Bell
20
United States

Christopher Bell

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Born: 1994-12-16 (age 23)
Nationality: United States
More info
Daniel Hemric
21
United States

Daniel Hemric

Team: Richard Childress Racing
Born: 1991-01-27 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
More info
Joey Logano
22
United States

Joey Logano

Team: Team Penske
Born: 1990-05-24 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
More info
Spencer Gallagher
23
United States

Spencer Gallagher

Team: GMS Racing
Born: 1989-11-20 (age 28)
Nationality: United States
More info
Kaz Grala
24
United States

Kaz Grala

Team: JGL Racing
Born: 1998-12-29 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
More info
Chris Cockrum
25
United States

Chris Cockrum

Team: ACG Motorsports
Born: 1986-12-24 (age 31)
Nationality: United States
More info
Joey Gase
35
United States

Joey Gase

Team: Go Green Racing
Born: 1993-02-08 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
Ryan Sieg
39
United States

Ryan Sieg

Team: RSS Racing
Born: 1987-06-20 (age 30)
Nationality: United States
More info
Chad Finchum
40
United States

Chad Finchum

Team: Motorsports Business Management
Born: 1994-09-22 (age 23)
Nationality: United States
More info
John Hunter Nemechek
42
United States

John Hunter Nemechek

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Born: 1997-06-11 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
More info
Josh Bilicki
45
United States

Josh Bilicki

Team: JP Motorsports
Born: 1995-06-03 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
More info
Jeremy Clements
51
United States

Jeremy Clements

Team: Jeremy Clements Racing
Born: 1984-01-16 (age 34)
Nationality: United States
More info
David Starr
52
United States

David Starr

Team: Jimmy Means Racing
Born: 1967-10-11 (age 50)
Nationality: United States
More info
Gray Gaulding
54
United States

Gray Gaulding

Team: NXT Motorsports
Born: 1998-02-10 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
More info
Stephen Leicht
55
United States

Stephen Leicht

Team: JP Motorsports
Born: 1987-01-09 (age 31)
Nationality: United States
More info
Austin Cindric
60
United States

Austin Cindric

Team: Roush Fenway Racing
Born: 1998-09-02 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
More info
Timmy Hill
66
United States

Timmy Hill

Team: Motorsports Business Management
Born: 1993-02-25 (age 25)
Nationality: United States
More info
Mike Harmon
74
United States

Mike Harmon

Team: Mike Harmon Racing
Born: 1958-01-24 (age 60)
Nationality: United States
More info
Brandon Brown
86
United States

Brandon Brown

Team: Brandonbilt Motorsports
Born: 1993-09-14 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info
Josh Williams
90
United States

Josh Williams

Team: DGM Racing
Born: 1993-08-03 (age 24)
Nationality: United States
More info