Drivers 2018

Race drivers

Austin Hill
02
United States

Austin Hill

Team: Young's Motorsports
Born: 1994-04-21 (age 23)
Nationality: United States
Cody Coughlin
2
United States

Cody Coughlin

Team: GMS Racing
Born: 1995-12-11 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
Jordan Anderson
3
United States

Jordan Anderson

Team: Jordan Anderson Racing
Born: 1991-04-15 (age 26)
Nationality: United States
Norm Benning
6
United States

Norm Benning

Team: Norm Benning Racing
Born: 1952-01-16 (age 66)
Nationality: United States
Jennifer Jo Cobb
10
United States

Jennifer Jo Cobb

Team: Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing
Born: 1973-06-12 (age 44)
Nationality: United States
Noah Gragson
18
United States

Noah Gragson

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born: 1998-07-15 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
Johnny Sauter
21
United States

Johnny Sauter

Team: GMS Racing
Born: 1978-05-01 (age 39)
Nationality: United States
Austin Wayne Self
22
United States

Austin Wayne Self

Team: Niece Motorsports
Born: 1996-03-05 (age 22)
Nationality: United States
Justin Haley
24
United States

Justin Haley

Team: GMS Racing
Born: 1999-04-28 (age 18)
Nationality: United States
Dalton Sargeant
25
United States

Dalton Sargeant

Team: GMS Racing
Born: 1998-03-25 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
Ben Rhodes
27
United States

Ben Rhodes

Team: ThorSport Racing
Born: 1997-02-21 (age 21)
Nationality: United States
Justin Fontaine
45
United States

Justin Fontaine

Team: Niece Motorsports
Born: 1997-10-18 (age 20)
Nationality: United States
Josh Reaume
50
United States

Josh Reaume

Team: Beaver Motorsports
Born: 1990-11-11 (age 27)
Nationality: United States
Brandon Jones
51
United States

Brandon Jones

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born: 1997-02-18 (age 21)
Nationality: United States
Spencer Davis
51
United States

Spencer Davis

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born: 1998-11-29 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
Riley Herbst
51
United States

Riley Herbst

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born: 1999-02-24 (age 19)
Nationality: United States
Todd Gilliland
51
United States

Todd Gilliland

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born: 2000-05-15 (age 17)
Nationality: United States
Harrison Burton
51
United States

Harrison Burton

Team: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born: 2000-10-09 (age 17)
Nationality: United States
Stewart Friesen
52
United States

Stewart Friesen

Team: Halmar Friesen Racing
Born: 1983-07-25 (age 34)
Nationality: United States
Matt Crafton
88
United States

Matt Crafton

Team: ThorSport Racing
Born: 1976-07-11 (age 41)
Nationality: United States
Grant Enfinger
98
United States

Grant Enfinger

Team: ThorSport Racing
Born: 1985-01-22 (age 33)
Nationality: United States
