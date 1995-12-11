Drivers 2018

Global
Race drivers
02
Austin Hill
Team:
Young's Motorsports
Born:
1994-04-21 (age 23)
Nationality:
United States
More info
2
Cody Coughlin
Team:
GMS Racing
Born:
1995-12-11 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
3
Jordan Anderson
Team:
Jordan Anderson Racing
Born:
1991-04-15 (age 26)
Nationality:
United States
More info
6
Norm Benning
Team:
Norm Benning Racing
Born:
1952-01-16 (age 66)
Nationality:
United States
More info
10
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Team:
Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing
Born:
1973-06-12 (age 44)
Nationality:
United States
More info
18
Noah Gragson
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born:
1998-07-15 (age 19)
Nationality:
United States
More info
21
Johnny Sauter
Team:
GMS Racing
Born:
1978-05-01 (age 39)
Nationality:
United States
More info
22
Austin Wayne Self
Team:
Niece Motorsports
Born:
1996-03-05 (age 22)
Nationality:
United States
More info
24
Justin Haley
Team:
GMS Racing
Born:
1999-04-28 (age 18)
Nationality:
United States
More info
25
Dalton Sargeant
Team:
GMS Racing
Born:
1998-03-25 (age 19)
Nationality:
United States
More info
27
Ben Rhodes
Team:
ThorSport Racing
Born:
1997-02-21 (age 21)
Nationality:
United States
More info
45
Justin Fontaine
Team:
Niece Motorsports
Born:
1997-10-18 (age 20)
Nationality:
United States
More info
50
Josh Reaume
Team:
Beaver Motorsports
Born:
1990-11-11 (age 27)
Nationality:
United States
More info
51
Brandon Jones
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born:
1997-02-18 (age 21)
Nationality:
United States
More info
51
Spencer Davis
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born:
1998-11-29 (age 19)
Nationality:
United States
More info
51
Riley Herbst
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born:
1999-02-24 (age 19)
Nationality:
United States
More info
51
Todd Gilliland
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born:
2000-05-15 (age 17)
Nationality:
United States
More info
51
Harrison Burton
Team:
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Born:
2000-10-09 (age 17)
Nationality:
United States
More info
52
Stewart Friesen
Team:
Halmar Friesen Racing
Born:
1983-07-25 (age 34)
Nationality:
United States
More info
88
Matt Crafton
Team:
ThorSport Racing
Born:
1976-07-11 (age 41)
Nationality:
United States
More info
98
Grant Enfinger
Team:
ThorSport Racing
Born:
1985-01-22 (age 33)
Nationality:
United States
More info
