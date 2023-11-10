Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Kevin Havick Inc. announced Friday the two Stewart-Haas Racing drivers will compete with the team’s Late Model program in races this month and next.

Berry, who will drive SHR’s No. 4 Ford in the Cup Series next season, will return to his roots competing in three Late Model Stock races behind the wheel of the No. 62 Ford.

He will make his KHI debut on Saturday night for the “Fall Brawl” at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway where he will be paired for the first time with his Cup crew chief, Rodney Childers.

“I’m really looking forward to running the KHI late model,” said Berry. “Late Model Stock racing is something I’ve done a lot of in the past, so to get to do that with KHI and (owner) Kevin (Harvick) as they are rebuilding is going to be a lot of fun.”

In addition to this weekend’s race at Hickory, Berry will also compete in the South Carolina 400 at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway on Nov. 18 and the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park on Nov. 26.

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images Josh Berry, JR Motorsports, Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Chevrolet Camaro

Preece, who drives the No. 41 Ford for SHR, will drive KHI’s No. 62 Late Model on Dec. 30 in the prestigious Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Calif. This will mark Preece’s second appearance competing in the late model crown jewel event.

“The Snowball Derby is a prestigious race for all those full fender guys, and me coming from the Northeast and open wheels, I almost feel like the outlaw,” Preece said. “That guy who is not from the series and I’m going to come in and try to take their trophy.

“Driving for Kevin Harvick and KHI, and representing Morton Buildings, it would mean a lot to me to bring the Tom Dawson trophy back to North Carolina and maybe back to Connecticut one day.”

The Fall Brawl and the South Carolina 400 will be broadcast live on FloRacing.com and the 56th running of the Snowball Derby can be seen live on RacingAmerica.tv.