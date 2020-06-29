Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win

shares
comments
Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win
By:
Jun 29, 2020, 1:02 AM

In what is quickly shaping up to be a battle between Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick for the top team in the NASCAR Cup Series this, Hamlin got the decided advantage on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry

Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team used a clever pit strategy to cycle out in front of Harvick during a 51-lap green-run to the finish and easily came away with the victory in Sunday’s rain-delayed Pocono 350.

The rain delayed left open whether the race would run its full 325-mile distance but every lap was completed approximately 10 minutes after official sunset.

Sunday’s race was the second of a unique doubleheader weekend, the first of its kind in the Cup series. In the first race on Saturday, Harvick came out on top with Hamlin finishing as runner-up.

The win is Hamlin’s sixth at Pocono, tying him with Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for the most series wins at the track.

Hamlin now has four wins in the 2020 season, the most of any driver, breaking the tie he was in with Harvick following Harvick’s win on Saturday.

"He's just unbelievable. He's done a great job with this race team, building it," Hamlin said of his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, and his winning pit strategy. "This is from work that happens in the shop. This is what beyond what happens on race day. I mean - six (wins) - I can't even put it into words what it means to me.

"I was just hoping for no cautions. I knew we had the car and I just tried to maintain my gap (over Harvick). I didn't want to make any mistakes like I did at Bristol and gave that win away. I just tried to work through traffic as best I could and obviously Chris was paying attention to strategy there and made the right call."

 

Harvick remained in second, Erik Jones was third, Chase Elliott was fourth and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, some drivers pit but Brad Keselowski remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 90.

With 50 laps remaining, Keselowski continued to lead with Kurt Busch second and Harvick quickly running them both down in third.

Keselowski dropped down pit road on Lap 95 to make a green-flag pit stop, which turned the lead over to Harvick.

With 40 laps to go, several drivers pit under green to have enough fuel to make it to the finish of the race.

On Lap 105, Harvick made his green-flag stop, turning the lead over to Hamlin.

Hamlin made his final stop on Lap 120, turning the lead over to Truex. Harvick, who was among the first to pit, had made his way to fourth. The three drivers ahead of him still required another stop for fuel.

Hamlin had built up such a large lead during the previous green flag run he was actually able to cycle out ahead of Harvick with about a 2.5 second advantage.

With 15 to go, Truex finally made his pit stop, and Hamlin inherited the lead with a 2.4-second lead over Harvick.

Hamlin’s lead over Harvick hovered at about 2.1 seconds with five laps to go in the race.

Stage 2

Keselowski got around Almirola on a restart with one lap remaining in the stage and held him to claim the Stage 2 victory, his third stage win of the 2020 season.

Ryan Newman was third, Truex was fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, drivers decided to pit but Kurt Busch remained on the track.

When the race returned to green on Lap 36, Busch led the way followed by Ryan Blaney, Keselowski and Truex.

Blaney got around Kurt Busch on the inside of Turn 2 to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

Christopher Bell wrecked off Turn 2 on Lap 39 to bring out a caution. Bell suffered extensive damage to his No. 95 Toyota, bringing an early end to his race.

 

Several drivers elected to pit under the caution but Blaney stayed out and remained in the lead on the restart on Lap 45.

Chris Buescher made contact with the outside wall exiting Turn 3 to bring out another caution. Blaney continued to lead on the restart on Lap 51.

Blaney finally made his green-flag pit stop on Lap 58, which allowed Kyle Busch to inherit the lead for the first time in the race. Truex, on the same cycle as Blaney, pit one lap later.

Kyle Busch pit on Lap 59, which turned the lead over to Hamlin.

With 15 laps remaining in the stage, Hamlin held a nearly 4-second lead over Harvick with DiBenedetto in third, more than 8 seconds behind the leader.

On Lap 75, Kyle Busch wrecked off Turn 2 putting the race under caution. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Harvick the first car off pit road. Keselowski, however, stayed out and led the way on the restart on Lap 80.

 

Ryan Preece wrecked off Turn 2 to once again bring out the caution, with daylight quickly disappearing and the chance the race will be able to reach full distance running out. Almirola had grabbed the lead just before the caution was displayed.

Almirola led the race on the restart with two laps remaining in the stage.

Stage 1

Kurt Busch led all 30 laps on his way to the Stage 1 win over Blaney, that also included a nearly hour-long rain delay.

Bell was third, Harvick fourth and Keselowski completed the top-five.

Kurt Busch grabbed the lead on the start and led the first four laps until caution was displayed for rain. The race was then placed under a red flag for nearly 51 minutes while NASCAR waited to dry the track.

Once the race returned to caution, no cars elected to pit and the race returned to green on Lap 12 with Kurt Busch still leading the way.

On Lap 16, Michael McDowell wrecked in Turn 2 to bring out a caution. He may have had a tire rub from contact with Elliott earlier in the lap.

The race returned to green on Lap 19 with Kurt Busch still out front followed by Blaney and DiBenedetto.

With five laps remaining in the first stage, Kurt Busch continued to maintain a small advantage over Blaney with Buescher close behind in third.

Shortly before the stage break, several cars elected to pit including Stenhouse, Hamlin, Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Bubba Wallace and Almirola.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 140   49
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 140 3.068 11
3 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 140 16.756  
4 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 140 23.298  
5 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 140 25.305 4
6 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 140 25.656  
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 140 27.621  
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 140 28.385  
9 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 140 28.388  
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 140 28.499 5
11 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 140 29.551 13
12 42 United States Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 140 32.658  
13 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 140 34.658 35
14 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 140 45.599  
15 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 140 47.996  
16 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 140 50.622  
17 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 140 53.460  
18 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 139 1 lap  
19 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 139 1 lap  
20 43 United States Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 139 1 lap  
21 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 139 1 lap  
22 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 139 1 lap 21
23 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 139 1 lap  
24 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 139 1 lap  
25 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 139 1 lap  
26 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 139 1 lap  
27 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 138 2 laps  
28 27 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 138 2 laps  
29 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 137 3 laps  
30 77 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
31 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
32 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
33 51 United States Joey Gase Ford 136 4 laps  
34 7 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 136 4 laps  
35 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 135 5 laps  
36 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 135 5 laps  
37 78 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 133 7 laps  
38 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 74 66 laps 2
39 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 39 101 laps  
40 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 15 125 laps  

Next article
2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

Previous article

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

trending Today

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars / Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win

Grosjean/Baldwin win Virtual Race Of Champions
Esports / Esports

Grosjean/Baldwin win Virtual Race Of Champions

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Latest news

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

1h
2
Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

3
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return

4
Formula 1

Giovinazzi backs “cool” plan for three Italian F1 races

5
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win

1h

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win
NAS

Denny Hamlin beats Harvick, and the darkness for sixth Pocono win

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results
NAS

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return
NAS

Kevin Harvick: No post-victory celebrations until fans return

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NAS

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish
NAS

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.