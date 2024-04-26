All Series
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

All you need to know about the Grand Prix of Alabama, the third points-paying round of the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, start

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

This weekend’s round at Barber Motorsports Park will comprise 90 laps (207 miles) around the 17-turn, 2.3-mile natural terrain road course.

When is the IndyCar race at Barber?

Date: Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28

Race start: 1:40pm ET

Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course

Race distance: 90 laps/207 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. One additional set is available to rookie drivers for use in the Friday afternoon practice session.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (not to be used at starts and restarts).

Defending race winner: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske-Chevrolet

Qualifying lap record: Pato O’Ward, 1m05.5019s, 126.409 mph (2021)

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Barber on TV?

Race coverage will begin on Sunday at 1:00pm ET on NBC.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

GP of Alabama TV schedule (all times ET)

Friday, April 26

3:40pm-4:55pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock

Saturday, April 27

12:15pm-1:15pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock

3:30pm-5pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock

Sunday, April 28

10:15am-10:45am: IndyCar warmup, Peacock

1pm: USA Network on air

1:33pm: “Drivers, start your engines”

1:40pm: Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps/207 miles), NBC, Peacock and IndyCar Live

How can I listen to IndyCar at Barber on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young andAlex Wollf are the pit reporters.

Entry list for the Grand Prix of Alabama

Nº   Entrant / Driver   Car   Engine 
Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Theo Pourchaire
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
 Dallara DW12 Honda
10  Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
 Dallara DW12 Honda
11  Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
 Dallara DW12 Honda
12  Team Penske
Will Power
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
14  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
15  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
 Dallara DW12 Honda
18  Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
 Dallara DW12 Honda
20  Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
21  Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
26  Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
 Dallara DW12 Honda
27  Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
 Dallara DW12 Honda
28  Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
30  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
 Dallara DW12 Honda
41  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
45  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
 Dallara DW12 Honda
51  Dale Coyne Racing
Luca Ghiotto
 Dallara DW12 Honda
60  Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
66  Meyer Shank Racing
Tom Blomqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
77  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
78  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet

 

Previous article The plot twist that gave Arrow McLaren's Ward his first win as team principal
Next article Newgarden opens up over IndyCar rules breach: "I'm not a liar"

Joey Barnes
