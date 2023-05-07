2023 NASCAR Cup Kansas race results

In a race that featured 12 different leaders and 37 lead changes, it was Hamlin on top when checkered flag finally flew.

He collided with Larson on the white flag lap, sending the No. 5 HMS Chevrolet careening into the outside wall. Larson was able to limp home to a runner-up finish.

Ross Chastain took home another top-five and extended his points lead, all while being the center of controversy yet again. Post-race, he was confronted by Noah Gragson and punches were thrown in a brief scuffle on pit road.

The race was slowed by 11 cautions, including two stage breaks.

Stage 1 went to Hamlin and Joey Logano claimed Stage 2.