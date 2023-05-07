Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Results

2023 NASCAR Cup Kansas race results

Denny Hamlin won a thrilling NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway, taking victory from Kyle Larson after a dramatic final lap.

Nick DeGroot
By:

In a race that featured 12 different leaders and 37 lead changes, it was Hamlin on top when checkered flag finally flew.

He collided with Larson on the white flag lap, sending the No. 5 HMS Chevrolet careening into the outside wall. Larson was able to limp home to a runner-up finish.

Ross Chastain took home another top-five and extended his points lead, all while being the center of controversy yet again. Post-race, he was confronted by Noah Gragson and punches were thrown in a brief scuffle on pit road.

The race was slowed by 11 cautions, including two stage breaks.

Stage 1 went to Hamlin and Joey Logano claimed Stage 2.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 3:24'23.333     34
2 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 3:24'24.640 1.307 1.307 85
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 267 3:24'27.634 4.301 2.994 10
4 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 267 3:24'28.010 4.677 0.376 9
5 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 3:24'28.806 5.473 0.796 3
6 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 267 3:24'29.321 5.988 0.515 8
7 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 3:24'29.759 6.426 0.438 5
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 267 3:24'30.777 7.444 1.018 79
9 45 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 3:24'31.465 8.132 0.688 23
10 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 3:24'33.025 9.692 1.560  
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 267 3:24'34.951 11.618 1.926  
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 267 3:24'36.438 13.105 1.487  
13 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 267 3:24'36.662 13.329 0.224  
14 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 267 3:24'39.215 15.882 2.553  
15 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 3:24'43.408 20.075 4.193  
16 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 267 3:24'45.775 22.442 2.367  
17 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 267 3:24'46.238 22.905 0.463  
18 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 267 3:24'51.194 27.861 4.956  
19 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 267 3:24'51.934 28.601 0.740  
20 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 267 3:24'52.959 29.626 1.025 7
21 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 267 3:24'53.720 30.387 0.761  
22 77 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 267 3:24'53.948 30.615 0.228  
23 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 266 3:24'25.231 1 Lap 1 Lap  
24 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 266 3:24'26.033 1 Lap 0.802  
25 48 Josh Berry Chevrolet 266 3:24'31.576 1 Lap 5.543  
26 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 266 3:24'36.548 1 Lap 4.972 1
27 41 United States Ryan Preece Ford 266 3:24'48.040 1 Lap 11.492  
28 15 United States Brennan Poole Ford 264 3:24'48.409 3 Laps 2 Laps  
29 42 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 262 3:24'26.412 5 Laps 2 Laps  
30 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 261 3:24'25.422 6 Laps 1 Lap  
31 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 260 3:24'32.656 7 Laps 1 Lap  
32 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 260 3:24'39.481 7 Laps 6.825  
33 78 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 260 3:24'50.378 7 Laps 10.897  
34 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 176 2:14'10.251 91 Laps 84 Laps  
35 8 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 162 1:59'01.897 105 Laps 14 Laps  
36 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 157 1:52'02.091 110 Laps 5 Laps 3
Nick DeGroot
