2024 NASCAR at Dover schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR heads to Talladega (AL.) Superspeedway for what is sure to be an action-placed race on one of the sport's most iconic tracks.
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
In a wild finish at Talladega, Tyler Reddick surged from fifth to first when race leader Michael McDowell pulled a failed double block on Brad Keselowski in the closing moments of the race. McDowell spun, collecting most of the field in the ensuing crash.
Reddick claimed victory for 23XI Racing, leaving Keselowski with his second consecutive runner-up finish of the year.
In the melee behind him, Corey LaJoie crossed the finish line on his side before completely rolling over, but he was uninjured. Unfortunately, an earlier incident involving Erik Jones left with a compression fracture of lower vertebra.
Kyle Larson still has the championship lead, 15pts clear of Martin Truex Jr.
We now head to Dover with Truex is the defending winner. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still searching for his first victory of the 2024 season.
This week in the news, Legacy Motor Club announced Corey Heim as the substitute driver of the No. 43 Toyota while Jones recovers from his back injury. NASCAR also announced the nominees for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class, as well as the format for next month's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. It will include multiple tire compounds in a unique experiment for the top level of stock car racing.
What is the NASCAR at Dover schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, April 26
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2
5:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, April 27
10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
1:30pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, April 28
2:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry wins.
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover?
- Date: Sunday, April 28
- TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (120-130-150) - 400 laps
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?
37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. Jimmie Johnson will be back behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota. Corey Heim will be making his NASCAR Cup debut, subbing for an injured Erik Jones. A.J. Allmendinger will make another Cup start, driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Kaz Grala returns to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as well.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Corey Heim
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
