Chastain punches Gragson in pit road fight at Kansas
An incident that didn’t even involve direct contact on the track certainly ended with plenty on pit road following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway.
With a little over 60 of 267 laps remaining in Sunday’s race, Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got three-wide racing for position through Turns 3 and 4.
Chastain got loose and his No. 1 Trackhouse Chevrolet drifted up the track and close to Gragson, who was running in the outside lane.
Chastain never made contact with Gragson but the situation resulted in Gragson hitting the outside wall. Gragson did come back down the track and hit the right-side of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet afterwards.
Several laps later, Gragson spun off Turn 2, which ended what had been one of his best runs of the 2023 season. He was credited with a 29th-place finish.
Gragson apparently did not take kindly to the close quarters racing and confronted Chastain on pit road after the race. Gragson grabbed Chastain and pushed him several times before Chastain struck Gragson in the face.
The two were then quickly separated by NASCAR officials. Chastain went on to Victory Lane where he congratulated Denny Hamlin – another driver with whom he has had a history of incidents – on his win.
“I got tight off of (Turn) 4 for sure. Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the race track, and we train together, we prepare together, we know every very little bit about each other,” Chastain said.
“Yeah, I definitely crowded him up off of (Turn) 4, and he took a swipe at us in (Turn) 3, and then he came down and grabbed a hold of me (on pit road), and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”
Chastain said he was not surprised Gragson confronted him after the race.
“He did the same thing after Talladega at the plane, and nothing happened. It was not the first time he approached me like that,” he said.
In an interview with Motor Racing Network, Gragson claimed Chastain “fenced” him.
“Completely used us up and fenced the (expletive) out of us,” he said. “I am not going to tear up the Trackhouse guys’ stuff up, I respect their hard work and everything. Nobody confronts the guy. I went down there and grabbed him. I’m sick and tired of it.
“The guy just runs into everyone. When you got guys like Chase Elliott, other guys telling you to go beat his ass. Everyone’s sick and tired of him but nobody … goes up and get him. I’m tired of it.”
Chastain finished fifth and remains the series points leader although he is still looking for his first win of the season.
Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row
Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row
Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin
Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin
Kyle Larson beats HMS teammate Berry to win Richmond Cup race
Kyle Larson beats HMS teammate Berry to win Richmond Cup race Kyle Larson beats HMS teammate Berry to win Richmond Cup race
Latest news
The power behind Honda’s American dreams
The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP
Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.