Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers lap record, Whincup crashes
Scott McLaughlin set a new Mount Panorama benchmark in final pre-qualifying practice for the Bathurst 1000, as Jamie Whincup ended the session in the wall.
Having lowered his own record from 2017 in practice yesterday, McLaughlin took another chunk out of the benchmark with an incredible 2m03.481s.
That put him almost three-tenths clear of his Thursday lap, and left him 0.5s ahead of the field heading into this afternoon's qualifying session.
"It was a full-on lap and then you get told on the radio the team wants you to go a bit faster in the first sector. It’s like ‘come on boys, give me something!’,” said McLaughlin.
“You’ve got to have some sort of feel in case it is dry for qualifying.
“I’m not sure if it’s going to be wet as well. I’m within my limit, I am being safe, but I’m hanging on to a point where a 3.4, it’s pretty fast across the top for anyone.
“It’s cool to be there, but I think there’s more in it yet.”
While it was all good news for one outright contender, another ended up in the fence.
Whincup was caught out when Richie Stanaway spun in front of him heading into The Dipper, the #888 Holden ending up in the wall after narrowly avoiding the GRM car.
The seven-time series champion had been gearing up for a qualifying simulation, the crash leaving him down in 14th for the session.
"I saw Richie go in as I came over Skyline," Whincup explained.
"If you look at it on TV it all looks pretty flat there, but it’s massively downhill. I just tried to scrub off as much speed as I possibly could while going around him. Going around means you’re in the marbles as well.
"It hit the wall. Not massive, I’d had a lot worse, [but it] smashed the front-left corner.
"Rear has got the camber knocked off it, but hopefully it’s not transaxle or anything like that.
"I’m pretty confident we’ll be out for qualifying. I tried to give the boys as much info as I could so we can start preparing.
"It’s broken a front-upright, front wishbones, trailing arm. There’s no fluid anywhere so radiator looks intact.
"The front splitter is smashed across and it just kooks like a rear trailing arm at the back as well."
Stanaway's car was also left with reasonable damage from his impact.
Adding to the drama was a late off for the Walkinshaw Andretti United wildcard car, Alexander Rossi firing the Holden into the gravel at the first corner with four minutes to go.
Following a lengthy red flag for the Whincup/Stanaway clean up, officials elected to not restart the session after Rossi went off.
That left Andre Heimgartner in second, the Nissan driver becoming the fifth driver to join the so-called 'Threes Club' with a 2m03.985s.
Cam Waters continued his promising form with the third quickest time, with David Reynolds fourth despite having better laps twice cut short by red flags.
Qualifying, which will determine both who makes the Top 10 Shootout and positions 11-26, kicks off at 4pm local time.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
Alexandre Prémat
|Ford Mustang GT
|14
|2'03.4813
|181.135
|2
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
|Nissan Altima
|17
|2'03.9853
|0.5040
|0.5040
|180.398
|3
|6
| Cameron Waters
Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|2'04.0248
|0.5435
|0.0395
|180.341
|4
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|2'04.1919
|0.7106
|0.1671
|180.098
|5
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|2'04.2325
|0.7512
|0.0406
|180.039
|6
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|2'04.2852
|0.8039
|0.0527
|179.963
|7
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|18
|2'04.3370
|0.8557
|0.0518
|179.888
|8
|2
| Scott Pye
Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|2'04.4820
|1.0007
|0.1450
|179.678
|9
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|2'04.5004
|1.0191
|0.0184
|179.652
|10
|34
| James Golding
Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|2'04.5240
|1.0427
|0.0236
|179.618
|11
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
Steven Richards
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|2'04.6103
|1.1290
|0.0863
|179.493
|12
|15
| Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
|Nissan Altima
|14
|2'04.6298
|1.1485
|0.0195
|179.465
|13
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|2'04.7297
|1.2484
|0.0999
|179.322
|14
|3
| Garry Jacobson
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|17
|2'04.7547
|1.2734
|0.0250
|179.286
|15
|35
| Todd Hazelwood
Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|2'04.8433
|1.3620
|0.0886
|179.158
|16
|33
| Richie Stanaway
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|2'04.8815
|1.4002
|0.0382
|179.104
|17
|888
| Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|2'04.9580
|1.4767
|0.0765
|178.994
|18
|8
| Nick Percat
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|2'05.0038
|1.5225
|0.0458
|178.928
|19
|22
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|2'05.2185
|1.7372
|0.2147
|178.622
|20
|23
| Will Davison
Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|2'05.2555
|1.7742
|0.0370
|178.569
|21
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|16
|2'05.2664
|1.7851
|0.0109
|178.553
|22
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|2'05.7105
|2.2292
|0.4441
|177.923
|23
|56
|Brodie Kostecki
Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|2'06.1389
|2.6576
|0.4284
|177.318
|24
|21
| Macauley Jones
Dean Canto
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|2'06.2179
|2.7366
|0.0790
|177.207
|25
|27
| Alexander Rossi
James Hinchliffe
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|2'06.3885
|2.9072
|0.1706
|176.968
|26
|19
| Jack Le Brocq
Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|2'06.8144
|3.3331
|0.4259
|176.374
