Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 4 in
16 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers Mount Panorama lap record

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers Mount Panorama lap record
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 6:16 AM

Scott McLaughlin beat his own Mount Panorama lap record with a rapid 2m03.772s in the third practice session for the Bathurst 1000.

The runaway series leader came into the day as the only driver to have lapped the famous circuit under the 2m04s barrier, thanks to his famous Shootout lap, a 2m03.831s, from 2017.

With the front-running primary drivers well into the mid-2m04s in this morning's opening practice, qualifying simulations were expected to yield something special in the evening session.

And that's exactly what happened, McLaughlin doing the fastest ever Supercars lap around Mount Panorama with a 2m03.772s – despite only running two green tyres on the right side of the car. 

“You’re hanging on over the top now, it’s unbelievable the grip of the cars and I think everyone is having a full dip,” said McLaughlin.

“The second last corner, I dropped a wheel there. That was a moment and a half because I kept my foot into it. I’m an idiot, I’ve got to remember it’s Thursday!

“There’s a little bit here and there, the green side of the car felt alright, so the left-handers were pretty good, but the right-handers it’s still a little bit loose.

“We’ll tune it up overnight and throw a set of greens on it tomorrow and see, if it doesn’t rain.”

A total of four drivers have now broken the 2m04s mark thanks to that session, Jamie Whincup ending up 0.15s shy of McLaughlin with a 2m03.932s.

Tickford Racing pair Cam Waters and Will Davison made it into the threes as well, the former with a 2m03.949s and the latter a 2m03.991s.

Practice continues with an hour-long co-driver session starting at 8:25am tomorrow.

Third practice results:

Cla Driver Car Time
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 2'03.7728
2 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 2'03.9327
3 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 2'03.9490
4 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2'03.9918
5 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 2'04.0622
6 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 2'04.0673
7 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 2'04.1348
8 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.1501
9 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.3315
10 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 2'04.4975
11 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.5245
12 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.5398
13 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 2'04.6028
14 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.7099
15 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.7188
16 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 2'04.7546
17 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.8205
18 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.1352
19 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.2452
20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.2683
21 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 2'05.7410
22 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.8574
23 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.1522
24 United States Alexander Rossi Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.2281
View full results
Next article
Erebus targeting qualifying after nasty Bathurst crash

Previous article

Erebus targeting qualifying after nasty Bathurst crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 4 Starts in
16 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
11:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
14:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
17:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
13:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
18:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
19:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
13:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo's legal dispute with ex-advisor settled

33m
3
Formula 1

F1 hopes to minimise disruption from Typhoon Hagibis

4
Formula 1

Verstappen samples Honda's first F1 winner

1h
5
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers Mount Panorama lap record
VASC

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers Mount Panorama lap record

Erebus targeting qualifying after nasty Bathurst crash
VASC

Erebus targeting qualifying after nasty Bathurst crash

Bathurst 1000: Erebus Holden badly damaged in 20G crash
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Erebus Holden badly damaged in 20G crash

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden

Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo
VASC

Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.