Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup is vehemently opposed to Supercars making any more parity-related aero changes ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet

Parity talk ramped back up at last weekend's Sandown 500 where every session was topped by Camaros, including a top five lock-out in the race.

Even before the race, Motorsport.com revealed that Ford is lobbying for a front aero change ahead of the Bathurst 1000, in a bid to shift the aero balance backwards and improve rear tyre life.

Whether Ford will be successful in its campaign remains to be seen, particularly given the official parity threshold hasn't been triggered.

Should it happen, however, it won't go down well with General Motors homologation team Triple Eight.

T8 managing director Whincup says Supercars should forget about any more in-season tweaks and focus on plans to re-evaluate the aero packages in what is expected to be a big off-season push to eliminate parity concerns.

"Supercars has got a plan," he told Motorsport.com. "They've got a sensational plan at the end of the year to go aero testing.

"I think we all just need to forget about it. This talk about doing aero updates for the next round is just outrageous.

"We've had enough. We've given the Ford guys all year to develop and they are as close as they've ever been right now.

"We need to get through the next three rounds, go aero testing, and then I can't wait to get through that, because that's it. That's the end of the conversation. Whatever you bring to the table is what you bring to the table, and 2024 we can put it behind us and go racing."

Motorsport.com understands the post-season plan in question will involve off-shore wind tunnel testing, which will be a first for Supercars.

That is widely seen as the only way to find aero parity between two different body shapes that are now pinned to an identical platform, apart from the motor.

That has proved to be the complicating factor for parity with the Gen3 cars, given teams have lost any freedom to develop parts to improve the cars.

Andrew van Leeuwen
