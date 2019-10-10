Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 4 in
00 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Mistake causes early wildcard crash

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Mistake causes early wildcard crash
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 10:46 PM

The Kostecki Brothers Racing wildcard entry took an early trip into the wall during practice four at Mount Panorama, courtesy of a steering rack-stop that was mistakenly left in the car.

Jake Kostecki arrived at Griffin's Bend on his out-lap only to find he couldn't turn right, resulting in a low-speed trip into the outside wall.

The car was swiftly recovered and returned to the garage, where it was discovered that one of the rack-stop hadn't been removed.

Used to centre the steering during set-up work, the rogue stop meant the Kostecki Holden would turn left but not right.

It was the second crash for the KBR wildcard, Kostecki having slapped the wall during practice two yesterday.

“I think one of the guys accidentally left the rack-stop in, but mistakes happen,” he said.

“I made a mistake yesterday myself, so we’ll get it fixed up and be out there as soon as we can.”

The car returned to the track before the midway point of the all-co-driver session, Kostecki ending up 22nd.

That wasn't the only low-speed crash this morning, Thomas Randle nosing the #5 Tickford Mustang into the wall at the Elbow with 20 minutes to go.

Randle was able to extract the car under his own power, the damage limited to some cosmetic bruising on the front bar.

He was able to improve after the shunt, Randle ending up fifth fastest in the session with a 2m05.379s.

It could have been even better, Randle going purple in the first sector on his final run before straight-lining the dipper and aborting the race.

That left Will Brown as the pacesetter, a 2m04.981s leaving the Erebus driver 0.03s clear of Tickford's Michael Caruso.

“It was awesome. It makes it pretty easy when you’ve got a car that good,” said Brown.

“Anton [De Pasquale] set it up great and I can’t thank the boys enough. They don’t tell me anything until I get back here, so really good to see we’re P1.”

Garth Tander and Tony D'Alberto were third and fourth, Randle followed by a trio of Nissans – Bryce Fullwood, Alex Rullo and Dean Fiore.

Luke Youlden finished the session 12th in the repaired Erebus Holden, the experienced co-driver admitting his confidence took a beating in yesterday's costly shunt.

“I did battle a little bit mentally going into it," he said.

"What am I going to do? I can’t be too slow, and can’t be too aggressive there either, so I just built up to it.

“There’s plenty more in it obviously, but I just wanted to make sure it came back.”

Next article
Reynolds Holden repaired in time for Bathurst practice

Previous article

Reynolds Holden repaired in time for Bathurst practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Jake Kostecki
Teams Kostecki Brothers Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 4 Starts in
00 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
19:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
22:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
01:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
21:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
02:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
03:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
21:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Drivers want Friday call on typhoon-threatened qualifying

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari wrong to push Leclerc as number one

3
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Tyre management MotoGP races "almost gone"

4
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mistake causes early wildcard crash

25m
5
Formula 1

First look: Mercedes' Japanese GP upgrades

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Mistake causes early wildcard crash
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Mistake causes early wildcard crash

Reynolds Holden repaired in time for Bathurst practice
VASC

Reynolds Holden repaired in time for Bathurst practice

Slade no certainty to stay at BJR for 2020
VASC

Slade no certainty to stay at BJR for 2020

IndyCar stars positive despite challenging Bathurst baptism
VASC

IndyCar stars positive despite challenging Bathurst baptism

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers Mount Panorama lap record
VASC

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers Mount Panorama lap record

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.