Hulme, Murphy among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees

Hulme made 10 Bathurst 1000 starts off the back of his Formula 1 career, the New Zealander passing away during the 1992 Great Race when he suffered a heart attack while at the wheel of a BMW M3.

He's joined on this year's list of Legends Lane inductees by Paul Morris, who was Hulme's co-driver for that tragic '92 Bathurst race.

Morris would go on to cross the line first at Bathurst in 1997, only for him and Craig Baird to be disqualified for a driving time infringement.

He got his redemption in a wild 2014 Great Race, Morris and Chaz Mostert claiming a fairytale win after Mostert passed an out-of-fuel Chaz Mostert on the final lap.

Greg Murphy also joins the Legends Lane, the Kiwi boasting four Bathurst 1000 wins (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2004) as well as his famous 'Lap of the Gods' in the '03 Top 10 Shootout.

The final inductee is Williamson, who helped revolutionise motor racing broadcasting by carrying an in-car camera for the first time in 1979.

The 12-time Bathurst starter passed away in 2016.

“This year’s class of Legends created moments that will be remembered by fans for a long time,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“They are all pioneers in their own way and true greats of our sport in many ways.

“It’s an honour to be here today inducting these four drivers into Legends Lane alongside other motorsport greats.”

Current Legends Lane inductees

Kevin Bartlett

Larry Perkins

Colin Bond

Jim Richards

John Bowe

Gregg Hansford

Peter Brock

Mike Raymond

Fred Gibson

Mark Skaife

John Goss

Denny Hulme

Allan Grice

Paul Morris

John Harvey

Greg Murphy

Bob Jane

Peter Williamson

Dick Johnson

Allan Moffat

Bob Morris