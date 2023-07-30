Subscribe
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Supercars / Eastern Creek News

Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Triple Eight sees a sensational comeback for seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup as an "awesome fallback" following Shane van Gisbergen's departure from the team.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Jamie Whincup

Van Gisbergen confirmed this evening that his intention is to leave Supercars at the end of this season and move into the NASCAR system.

That puts Triple Eight firmly in the driver market, the powerhouse squad needing a new team-mate for Broc Feeney.

Names such as enduro driver Richie Stanaway have been floated, while other top drivers such as Chaz Mostert (under contract at Walkinshaw Andretti United) and Cam Waters (expected to stay at Tickford) are unavailable.

A left field option that has emerged is that T8 managing director Jamie Whincup could make a sensational full-time driving return.

Whincup stepped back from full-time driving as the most successful Supercars driver ever at the end of the 2021 season. 

He has continued as an enduro driver for the team in Supercars and as part of its Aussie and Asian GT programmes.

However his full-time focus has been on the day-to-day running of the Triple Eight business. 

A one-year cameo could be beneficial in terms of the driver market with a number of big name drivers off contract at the end of 2024. 

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

According to T8 team manager a Whincup return is a very real option – but not the first option for the team.

"It's an awesome fall back," said Dutton. "We're in a fantastic position to have that as a back up plan. 

"Is that our initial plan? No it's not."

Dutton added that one consideration would be the risk to Whincup's legacy if he were to return and not perform. 

"It's one of those things; we've got to be careful," he said. 

"I've reminded Jamie when we've chatted about these things, he finished as the GOAT. If you come back and aren't strong, yeah, that puts a bit of a downer on your career. 

"It's definitely not our first option, but it's a bloody good one. And you know he'll work super hard if it happens."

