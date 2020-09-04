Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

IMSA Road Atlanta: Nasr keeps Action Express on top in FP2

shares
comments
IMSA Road Atlanta: Nasr keeps Action Express on top in FP2
By:

Felipe Nasr ensured Action Express Racing retained its position of preeminence as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams continued to prepare for tomorrow’s six-hour TireRack.com GP at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Ex-Formula 1 racer Nasr lapped the 2.54-mile course in 69.023sec, half a second faster than another Cadillac DPi-V.R of Renger van der Zande who in turn was a mere 0.043sec ahead of Tristan Nunez’s fine effort in the fastest of the two Mazda RT24-Ps.

Sebastien Bourdais’ 69.753 put JDC Miller fractionally ahead of Harry Tincknell in the second Mazda, while the Acura Team Penske ARX-05s were almost a full second off the pace.

Simon Trummer put PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports top of the two LMP2 entries, around 2.5sec behind the top DPi time.

Connor De Phillippi, who so nearly won at VIR last week, topped GT Le Mans in his Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M8 by almost half a second, with Laurens Vanthoor second in the Porsche 911 RSR and Antonio Garcia third for Corvette Racing.

GT Daytona promises a frantic scrap, both for this evening’s qualifying session and tomorrow’s race, with 11 cars covered by 0.85sec. Steijn Schothorst’s Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan – which this weekend he’ll share with the underrated Richard Heistand and GT star Richard Westbrook – clocked a 1min20.346sec lap. That was 0.133sec faster than Jan Heylen, who joins Pat Long and Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R this weekend, and 0.155 ahead of Frankie Montecalvo’s Lexus RC F of AIM Vasser-Sullivan.

The two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs sandwiched Robby Foley’s best in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6, while Jeff Westphal overcame a turbocharger-induced delay to the start of his track time to take seventh for WeatherTech Racing’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.

Qualifying begins at 6.35pm local (Eastern) time.

IMSA Road Atlanta: Derani, AXR lead opening practice

Previous article

IMSA Road Atlanta: Derani, AXR lead opening practice
