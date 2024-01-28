Nasr credits Penske for final pitstop, “confused” with timing of checkered flag
Felipe Nasr hailed Penske's call on the final pit stop that elevated him to lead on the last restart en route to his first overall victory in the Daytona 24 Hours, which ended rather abruptly.
The 31-year-old Brazilian lost the lead to Cadillac Racing’s Tom Blomqvist with 72 minutes remaining in the twice-around-the-clock endurance classic, but a late caution ultimately set up the race-deciding pitstop.
Both drivers short filled, but it was Nasr’s No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 that managed to pull ahead off pit lane to reclaim the lead.
The restart with 30 minutes to go set up a frantic fight to the finish, which saw Nasr defending on a knife’s edge while navigating through traffic around Daytona International Speedway’s 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course.
In the end, Nasr was able to hold steady and take the victory by 2.112s over Blomqvist, who came in as a defending two-time winner of the event.
“The race really came down to the wire at the final stop,” Nasr said.
“It was pretty much all about the fuel and energy numbers we were reaching. I just have to say that was a great call from the team, just to give me the opportunity to lead again in that final part of the race and then it was just down to me to hit the numbers and keep the No. 31 behind.
“Man, 24 hours of racing to go that way, it gives you a lot of emotions at the end. I just knew it wasn’t over, so I kept my focus until the finish line. I had traffic and the No. 31 was keeping up the pressure.
“But I’m glad it went our way after all the hard work and the difficult times we had in 2023, especially here. This the best gift we could give to ourselves.”
Photo by: LAT Photo USA for IMSA
Race winners #7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden
While the outing marked Nasr’s 10th career win in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, this one came against his former team Action Express Racing, which prepared Blomqvist’s Cadillac V-Series.R. Additionally, the final stint by Nasr helped deliver team owner Roger Penske his first Daytona 24 win since 1969.
However, Nasr wasn’t completely sure when the checkered flag would fall as Race Control called the race after 23h58m24.723s. Even the ticker on the broadcast went from two to go to the checkered when he crossed the finish line.
“You gotta keep on the throttle until you know it’s over, right,” Nasr said.
“That’s what Tim Cindric (President, Team Penske) said on the radio. I was confused, too. I don’t know if there was two white flags, because I was focused on each corner, each braking point, and on the traffic. I was making sure there was no mistakes until the end.
“Happy we did it with these guys, tremendous effort for everybody here.”
Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win race, not qualifying’ at Daytona
Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win race, not qualifying’ at Daytona Tandy: Porsche ‘wants to win race, not qualifying’ at Daytona
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win
Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win Penske targets Le Mans after Porsche Daytona 24 Hours win
Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac
Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon
Latest news
IMSA admits to “officiating error” in premature Daytona 24 Hours checker
IMSA admits to “officiating error” in premature Daytona 24 Hours checker IMSA admits to “officiating error” in premature Daytona 24 Hours checker
Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash
Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash
Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024
Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024 Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.