IMSA / Road Atlanta / Practice report

IMSA Road Atlanta: Derani, AXR lead opening practice

IMSA Road Atlanta: Derani, AXR lead opening practice
By:

Pipo Derani’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R led the first practice session for this weekend’s six-hour IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Derani’s 69.743sec lap of the 2.54-mile course was 0.389sec clear of the similar JDC-Miller car of Sebastien Bourdais who in turn was over a quarter-second clear of the fastest turbocharged prototype.

That honor went to Harry Tincknell with his 41st and final lap of the session in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, which just inched him ahead of Renger van der Zande in a third Cadillac, that of Wayne Taylor Racing.

Oliver Jarvis made it two Mazdas in the top five, 0.2sec ahead of Helio Castroneves in the only Acura ARX-05 that set a representative time. The #6 car of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron had a mechanical issue on an out lap.

Kyle Tilley of Era Motorsport and Simon Trummer of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport, driving the only LMP2 cars participating in this weekend’s race, were seventh and ninth overall, only 1.15 and 1.6sec respectively off the ultimate pace.

The Porsche 911 RSRs of Earl Bamber and Fred Makowiecki were a mere 0.014sec apart at the head of the GT Le Mans field, with John Edwards 0.185sec behind in the #24 BMW M8, followed by the two Corvette C8s.

Andy Lally drove Magnus Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan to the top of the times in GT Daytona, just 0.048sec quicker than Paul Miller Racing’s similar machine in the hands of Bryan Sellers.

Bill Auberlen, who last week scored his 61st IMSA victory at VIR, grabbed third for Turner Motorsports ahead of Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Alvaro Parente in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.

Second practice begins at 2.25pm local Eastern Time, with qualifying at 6.35pm.

cla num drivers class car laps time gap int mph
1 31 BRA Luiz Felipe Nasr
POR Filipe Albuquerque
BRA Luis Felipe Derani		 DPi Cadillac DPi 38 1'09.743     131.109
2 5 POR João Barbosa
FRA Sebastien Bourdais
FRA Tristan Vautier		 DPi Cadillac DPi 31 1'10.132 0.389 0.389 130.382
3 55 USA Jonathan Bomarito
GBR Harry Tincknell
USA Ryan Hunter-Reay		 DPi Mazda DPi 41 1'10.404 0.661 0.272 129.878
4 10 HOL Renger van der Zande
AUS Ryan Briscoe		 DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'10.482 0.739 0.078 129.734
5 77 GBR Oliver Jarvis
USA Tristan Nunez
FRA Olivier Pla		 DPi Mazda DPi 36 1'10.673 0.930 0.191 129.384
6 7 BRA Hélio Castroneves
USA Ricky Taylor		 DPi Acura DPi 26 1'10.882 1.139 0.209 129.002
7 18 USA Dwight Merriman
GBR Kyle Tilley
USA Colin Braun		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'10.910 1.167 0.028 128.951
8 85 BRA Matheus Leist
RSA Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 38 1'11.073 1.330 0.163 128.656
9 52 Patrick Kelly
SUI Simon Trummer
USA Scott Huffaker		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 41 1'11.369 1.626 0.296 128.122
10 912 NZL Earl Bamber
BEL Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 33 1'17.552 7.809 6.183 117.907
11 911 GBR Nick Tandy
FRA Frédéric Makowiecki		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 33 1'17.566 7.823 0.014 117.886
12 24 FIN Jesse Krohn
USA John Edwards		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 38 1'17.751 8.008 0.185 117.605
13 4 GBR Oliver Gavin
USA Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 31 1'17.775 8.032 0.024 117.569
14 3 ESP Antonio Garcia
USA Jordan Taylor		 GTLM Corvette C8.R 28 1'18.225 8.482 0.450 116.893
15 25 CAN Bruno Spengler
USA Connor de Phillippi		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 30 1'18.294 8.551 0.069 116.790
16 44 USA Andy Lally
USA John Potter
USA Spencer Pumpelly		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 1'20.538 10.795 2.244 113.536
17 48 USA Bryan Sellers
USA Madison Snow
USA Corey Lewis		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 28 1'20.586 10.843 0.048 113.468
18 96 USA Bill Auberlen
USA Robby Foley
USA Dillon Machavern		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 38 1'20.713 10.970 0.127 113.290
19 16 USA Ryan Hardwick
USA Patrick Long
BEL Jan Heylen		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'20.914 11.171 0.201 113.008
20 57 POR Alvaro Parente
CAN Mikhail Goikhberg
USA Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 1'21.006 11.263 0.092 112.880
21 14 GBR Jack Hawksworth
USA Michael de Quesada
CAN Daniel Morad		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 34 1'21.022 11.279 0.016 112.857
22 12 USA Townsend Bell
USA Frankie Montecalvo
USA Aaron Telitz		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 38 1'21.031 11.288 0.009 112.845
23 63 USA Cooper MacNeil
FIN Toni Vilander
USA Jeff Westphal		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 6 1'21.034 11.291 0.003 112.841
24 74 USA Gar Robinson
USA Lawson Aschenbach
USA Ben Keating		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 33 1'21.130 11.387 0.096 112.707
25 86 GER Mario Farnbacher
USA Matthew McMurry
JPN Shinya Michimi		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 34 1'21.132 11.389 0.002 112.704
26 11 USA Richard Heistand
HOL Steijn Schothorst
GBR Richard Westbrook		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 34 1'21.258 11.515 0.126 112.530
27 23 GBR Ian James
CAN Roman De Angelis		 GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 14 1'24.783 15.040 3.525 107.851
28 6 COL Juan Pablo Montoya
USA Dane Cameron		 DPi Acura DPi 4 0.000
Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Author David Malsher-Lopez

