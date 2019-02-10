Sign in
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Qualifying report

William Byron takes Daytona 500 pole as Team Hendrick dominates

William Byron takes Daytona 500 pole as Team Hendrick dominates
By:
1h ago

William Byron’s first career NASCAR Cup Series pole comes at the series’ biggest race.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Byron held off a late challenge from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to claim the pole for next Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron’s lap in the final round of 194.304 mph just edged Bowman (194.153 mph), who was the last car to make a run.

Jimmie Johnson was third-fastest, Chase Elliott was fourth and rookie Daniel Hemric completed the top-five. Only the top two drivers are locked into their starting position for the 500.

The pole is Byron’s first in 37 career starts and first working with new crew chief Chad Knaus, who won seven Cup titles with Johnson.

“We felt we were prepared and ready and this was sort of the first step of our process together,” Byron said of working with Knaus. “Hopefully, it goes well next Sunday. We can kind of hang out during the Duel races, learn a little bit.

“It’s awesome.”

Byron, 21, said he was a little worried he left some speed on the track, particularly as he watched Bowman – last year’s Daytona 500 pole winner – make his final run.

“We just lacked a little bit getting up to speed, a little too much wheel-spin,” Byron said. “This thing is fast. Obviously, a lot of credit goes to the guys. I’m really looking forward to next Sunday.

“This is pretty special and definitely a huge blessing.”

Byron’s pole is HMS’ fifth consecutive pole in the season’s biggest race and he is the organization’s eighth different driver to do so.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 1 46.319     194.305
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 1 46.355 0.036 0.036 194.154
3 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 1 46.438 0.119 0.083 193.807
4 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 1 46.444 0.125 0.006 193.782
5 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 1 46.763 0.444 0.319 192.460
6 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 1 46.766 0.447 0.003 192.448
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 1 46.789 0.470 0.023 192.353
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 1 46.804 0.485 0.015 192.291
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 1 46.811 0.492 0.007 192.263
10 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 1 47.018 0.699 0.207 191.416
11 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 1 47.094 0.775 0.076 191.107
12 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 1 47.246 0.927 0.152 190.492

Round 1

HMS led the way in the first round as it four drivers posted the top four speeds in the first round, led by Bowman (193.932 mph).

Byron ended up second (193.831 mph), Elliott was third (193.831 mph) and Johnson fourth (192.930 mph). Reigning series champion Joey Logano completed the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Keselowski, Truex, Bowyer, Hemric, Austin Dillon, Hamlin and Menard.

As two fastest cars without a charter in the first round, Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears have locked themselves into the Daytona 500 field based on speed.

“I’m really excited about what we’ve got,” said Reddick, the 2018 Xfinity Series champion. “It’s pretty crazy. A lot has happened in a year. I’m excited to get rolling.

“It feels awesome to be locked in. The (car) did everything it needed to for us to lock in. Can’t wait for the duels Thursday.”

Four drivers – Ryan Truex, Brendan Gaughan, Parker Kligerman and Joey Gase – will all have to race their way into the field but there are only two spots available for those four drivers.

During pre-qualifying inspection, the cars of Elliott, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon all failed two times. The car chief of each team has been ejected for the remainder of Speedweeks and each team has lost 15 minutes from final practice prior to the 500.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 1 46.408     193.932
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 1 46.432 0.024 0.024 193.832
3 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 1 46.469 0.061 0.037 193.678
4 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 1 46.649 0.241 0.180 192.930
5 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 1 46.782 0.374 0.133 192.382
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 1 46.797 0.389 0.015 192.320
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 1 46.803 0.395 0.006 192.295
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 1 46.857 0.449 0.054 192.074
9 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 1 46.861 0.453 0.004 192.057
10 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 1 46.938 0.530 0.077 191.742
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 1 47.009 0.601 0.071 191.453
12 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 1 47.072 0.664 0.063 191.196
13 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 1 47.080 0.672 0.008 191.164
14 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 1 47.089 0.681 0.009 191.127
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 1 47.131 0.723 0.042 190.957
16 31 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 1 47.161 0.753 0.030 190.836
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 1 47.170 0.762 0.009 190.799
18 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 1 47.177 0.769 0.007 190.771
19 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 1 47.185 0.777 0.008 190.739
20 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 1 47.195 0.787 0.010 190.698
21 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 1 47.222 0.814 0.027 190.589
22 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 1 47.261 0.853 0.039 190.432
23 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 1 47.264 0.856 0.003 190.420
24 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 1 47.364 0.956 0.100 190.018
25 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 1 47.374 0.966 0.010 189.978
26 27 United States Casey Mears  Chevrolet 1 47.406 0.998 0.032 189.849
27 71 United States Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 1 47.434 1.026 0.028 189.737
28 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 1 47.441 1.033 0.007 189.709
29 40 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 1 47.498 1.090 0.057 189.482
30 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 1 47.515 1.107 0.017 189.414
31 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 1 47.520 1.112 0.005 189.394
32 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 1 47.565 1.157 0.045 189.215
33 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 1 47.571 1.163 0.006 189.191
34 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 1 47.691 1.283 0.120 188.715
35 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 1 47.703 1.295 0.012 188.667
36 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 1 47.820 1.412 0.117 188.206
37 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 1 47.898 1.490 0.078 187.899
38 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 1 48.025 1.617 0.127 187.402
39 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 1 48.427 2.019 0.402 185.847
40 52 Cody Ware  Chevrolet 1 48.983 2.575 0.556 183.737
41 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 1 49.266 2.858 0.283 182.682
42 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 1 49.743 3.335 0.477 180.930
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Alex Bowman , William Byron
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

