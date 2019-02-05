Casey Mears to run Daytona 500 in second Germain Racing entry

Alongside the No. 13 of Ty Dillon, Germain Racing will field the No. 27 piloted by Casey Mears in the 61st running of the Daytona 500. The car will be built and staffed in collaboration with Jay Robinson, owner of Premium Motorsports, per a release from the team.

Veteran crew chief Pat Tryson will be atop the pit box. The car is not locked into the race.

“I have considered running a second car in the Daytona 500 for years,” said team owner Bob Germain. “My immediate focus is still on our No. 13 team and the full season that Ty Dillon will run. However, when the chance to field a second car with Casey Mears came together this year with Jay Robinson building the car and providing the at-track crew, I wanted to jump on it.

"The Daytona 500 is a race that our team, sponsors and fans are all passionate about, and I am too. In a race where anything can happen, having a second entry is an exciting opportunity. Casey has been a part of our Germain Racing family for years, and I’m grateful that he’s willing to get behind the wheel for me again in this one race.”

Mears, 40, hasn't competed in a Cup race since the 2016 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He drove full-time for Germain from 2010 to 2016, placing as high as fourth in the July, 2014 race at Daytona International Speedway.

In 488 career starts, Mears has one victory in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 while driving for Hendrick Motorsports.