The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner will leave JR Motorsports at the end of the season and move over to Richard Childress Racing to compete for the 2019 Xfinity Series title.

"I'm really looking forward to joining RCR in 2019," said Reddick. "RCR has had a stout Xfinity program throughout the years with a lot of talented team members and resources available to its drivers. I want to thank JR Motorsports for what they've done this past year to help me advance my career and skills behind the wheel. Ultimately, my goal is to race on Sundays and I feel that by joining RCR, I can continue to race up front in the Xfinity Series while also learning from one of the top Cup programs in the garage."

Reddick, who holds the record for the closest margin of victory in the history of the series after his Daytona win in the 2018 season opener at Daytona (.0004 seconds), still has a chance to go out a champion with his current team as he sits third in the standings entering this weekend in Texas.

The 22-year-old driver started his career mostly on dirt tracks before he made the jump to asphalt racing in 2012, during which he competed in the ARCA Racing Series and won his debut race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Rockingham Speedway.

Reddick started his NASCAR national series career in the Camping World Truck Series in 2013 competing there until 2016 winning three races, three pole awards, 25 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes.

Reddick made the jump to the Xfinity Series in 2017, running a partial schedule that year before returning for a full season in 2018. He has made trips to Victory Lane during both of his Xfinity Series seasons and is currently third in the Xfinity Series Playoff Standings.

"Tyler has had a lot of success so far in his racing career, and we intend on continuing that success with him in 2019," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. "I'm confident that he will do a great job representing RCR on and off the track. Tyler is a talented driver who's not afraid to go after wins, and I look forward to seeing that drive to win on the track with us next season."

Reddick's crew chief, sponsorship and car number will be announced at a later date.