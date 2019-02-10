Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Paul Menard, Kyle Busch on front row for the Daytona Clash

By:
50m ago

Crew chiefs draw for their drivers’ starting position in this year’s The Clash at Daytona.

After an eventful day of practice at Daytona International Speedway, the crew chiefs for all 20 drivers eligible to compete in this year’s Clash drew starting positions for their drivers.

Paul Menard and Kyle Busch will lead the 20-car field to the green flag for the 75-lap exhibition race.

Brad Keselowski, who won this event last year, will line up third with Ryan Newman fourth and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

In the lone practice for the Clash earlier in the day, Chase Elliott and Newman made contact that set off a four-car incident that also collected Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

Hamlin and Elliott were forced to go to backup cars and will start the race frrom the rear of the field.

Starting lineup for Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway (lineup was determined by a random draw):

1 (21) Paul Menard, Ford

2 (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

3 (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

4 (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

5 (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

6 (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet

7 (22) Joey Logano, Ford

8 (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

9 (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

10 (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford

11 (40) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet

12 (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

13 (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

14 (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

15 (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

16 (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

17 (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

18 (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

19 (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

20 (20) Erik Jones, Toyota

NOTE: Elliott and Hamlin will have to start the race from the rear of the field after moving to backup cars.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Paul Menard , Kyle Busch
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing , Wood Brothers Racing
Author Tim Southers

