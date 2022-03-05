Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas Results

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas practice results: Larson leads the way

Practice for the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has conclude

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas practice results: Larson leads the way
Listen to this article

During inspection on Friday night, five teams failed twice and were forced to eject a crew member. 

Practice on Saturday went smoothly for most teams, but not for Las Vegas native Kyle Busch. He lost a left-rear tire and slammed the outside wall, forcing Joe Gibbs Racing to break out the backup car.

Greg Biffle also had a moment after touching the apron in Turns 1 and 2, but was able to avoid a spin.

Kyle Larson, fresh off his victory at Fontana, was fastest in practice at 181.184mph. A veteran and a rookie ran the most laps (46) with both Kevin Harvick and Harrison Burton running the same number of laps. 

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 42 29.804     181.184
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 26 29.872 0.068 0.068 180.771
3 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 43 30.000 0.196 0.128 180.000
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 37 30.037 0.233 0.037 179.778
5 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 32 30.207 0.403 0.170 178.767
6 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 35 30.222 0.418 0.015 178.678
7 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 34 30.227 0.423 0.005 178.648
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 37 30.255 0.451 0.028 178.483
9 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 37 30.272 0.468 0.017 178.383
10 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 34 30.358 0.554 0.086 177.877
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 35 30.396 0.592 0.038 177.655
12 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 9 30.498 0.694 0.102 177.061
13 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 24 30.507 0.703 0.009 177.009
14 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 46 30.511 0.707 0.004 176.985
15 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 26 30.520 0.716 0.009 176.933
16 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 39 30.537 0.733 0.017 176.835
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 33 30.557 0.753 0.020 176.719
18 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 31 30.560 0.756 0.003 176.702
19 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 41 30.576 0.772 0.016 176.609
20 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 31 30.582 0.778 0.006 176.574
21 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 32 30.602 0.798 0.020 176.459
22 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 21 30.608 0.804 0.006 176.424
23 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 13 30.639 0.835 0.031 176.246
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 46 30.720 0.916 0.081 175.781
25 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 30 30.725 0.921 0.005 175.753
26 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 33 30.740 0.936 0.015 175.667
27 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 34 30.744 0.940 0.004 175.644
28 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 31 30.817 1.013 0.073 175.228
29 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 10 30.883 1.079 0.066 174.853
30 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 26 30.889 1.085 0.006 174.820
31 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 24 30.907 1.103 0.018 174.718
32 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 43 30.935 1.131 0.028 174.560
33 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 22 31.159 1.355 0.224 173.305
34 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 18 31.293 1.489 0.134 172.563
35 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 26 31.586 1.782 0.293 170.962
36 15 United States Garrett Smithley Ford 25 32.164 2.360 0.578 167.890
37 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 9 32.255 2.451 0.091 167.416

 

