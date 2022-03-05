NASCAR Cup Las Vegas practice results: Larson leads the way

Listen to this article

During inspection on Friday night, five teams failed twice and were forced to eject a crew member.

Practice on Saturday went smoothly for most teams, but not for Las Vegas native Kyle Busch. He lost a left-rear tire and slammed the outside wall, forcing Joe Gibbs Racing to break out the backup car.

Greg Biffle also had a moment after touching the apron in Turns 1 and 2, but was able to avoid a spin.

Kyle Larson, fresh off his victory at Fontana, was fastest in practice at 181.184mph. A veteran and a rookie ran the most laps (46) with both Kevin Harvick and Harrison Burton running the same number of laps.