Five NASCAR Cup teams have crew members ejected at Las Vegas

Listen to this article

With Cup practice and qualifying scheduled for Saturday morning, NASCAR conducted pre-qualifying inspection for teams Friday evening.

The cars of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Josh Bilicki all failed inspection twice.

As a result, each team had a crew member ejected – car chief Robert Smith on Harvick’s team; car chief Matt Barndt on Elliott’s team; car chief Cody Sauls on Burton’s team; car chief Tony Manzer on Gilliland’s team; and engineer Nicholas Sowa on Bilicki’s team.

In addition, all five teams will lose pit selection for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas, regardless of where they qualify.

Gilliland’s No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team is already without crew chief Seth Barbour as well as crew members Jourdan Osinskie and Tanner Andrews. All three were suspended four races on Tuesday after Gilliland’s car suffered a loose wheel in last Sunday’s race at Fontana.