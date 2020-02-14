Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice
William Byron continued his strong Daytona Speedweeks performance, leading the way in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice.
“Working with Chad (Knaus, crew chief), he’s actually the first crew chief I’ve worked with since legend cars, to work with for a second time,” Byron said. “I’m just really excited about that, having some consistency there.
“It’s going to be fun. If we can start the year off fast-paced, I think it’s going to make things fall in line a lot easier.”
Chase Elliott ended up third (203.869 mph), Ty Dillon fourth and rookie Tyler Reddick completed the top-five as Chevrolet drivers claimed the top-seven spots.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.
Only 32 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to run during the practice, including just one (Cole Custer) of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|27
|43.991
|204.587
|2
|37
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|24
|44.097
|0.106
|0.106
|204.096
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|32
|44.146
|0.155
|0.049
|203.869
|4
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|29
|44.243
|0.252
|0.097
|203.422
|5
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|27
|44.352
|0.361
|0.109
|202.922
|6
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|28
|44.401
|0.410
|0.049
|202.698
|7
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|27
|44.410
|0.419
|0.009
|202.657
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|28
|44.594
|0.603
|0.184
|201.821
|9
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|27
|44.596
|0.605
|0.002
|201.812
|10
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|27
|44.596
|0.605
|0.000
|201.812
|11
|95
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|31
|44.624
|0.633
|0.028
|201.685
|12
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|28
|44.624
|0.633
|0.000
|201.685
|13
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|27
|44.729
|0.738
|0.105
|201.212
|14
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|31
|44.768
|0.777
|0.039
|201.036
|15
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|16
|44.808
|0.817
|0.040
|200.857
|16
|36
|David Ragan
|Ford
|27
|44.819
|0.828
|0.011
|200.808
|17
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|30
|44.836
|0.845
|0.017
|200.732
|18
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|15
|44.865
|0.874
|0.029
|200.602
|19
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|28
|44.877
|0.886
|0.012
|200.548
|20
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|16
|44.878
|0.887
|0.001
|200.544
|21
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|27
|44.964
|0.973
|0.086
|200.160
|22
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|28
|44.967
|0.976
|0.003
|200.147
|23
|77
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|26
|44.971
|0.980
|0.004
|200.129
|24
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|15
|45.029
|1.038
|0.058
|199.871
|25
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|20
|45.468
|1.477
|0.439
|197.941
|26
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|19
|45.570
|1.579
|0.102
|197.498
|27
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|9
|45.967
|1.976
|0.397
|195.793
|28
|16
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|14
|45.976
|1.985
|0.009
|195.754
|29
|51
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|4
|47.294
|3.303
|1.318
|190.299
|30
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|21
|47.320
|3.329
|0.026
|190.194
|31
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|16
|47.476
|3.485
|0.156
|189.569
|32
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|9
|48.954
|4.963
|1.478
|183.846
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona 500
|Drivers
|William Byron
|Author
|Jim Utter
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
10:35
13:35
|
|Second Practice
|
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
|
12:00
15:00
|
|Qualifying
|
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
|
09:00
12:00
|
|Duel 1
|
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
|
16:00
19:00
|
|Duel 2
|
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
|
17:45
20:45
|
|Third Practice
|
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
|
14:05
17:05
|
|Final Practice
|
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
|
09:30
12:30
|
|Race
|
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
|
11:30
14:30
|
