Hendrick has never had a win "that means any more than this one"
Rick Hendrick couldn’t take part in his organization’s historic win Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway but remained intensely invested in the outcome.
Hendrick was originally scheduled to serve as the honorary pace car driver for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race, which was also the 40th anniversary of HMS’ first Cup win by Geoffrey Bodine.
Hendrick, however, missed the race as he is recovering from recent knee replacement surgery.
Shortly after William Byron held off his HMS teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to win the race in overtime, Hendrick called into the Fox Sports 1 broadcast to talk about the victory and his team’s 1-2-3 finish.
“It was a special day and I never thought that we’d end up running one through three and when that caution came out, I thought, ‘Man, we’re in trouble.’ I’ve been there before when we were one, two and then there was a caution and we end up running, I don’t know fourth or fifth,” he said.
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Ruby Chevrolet Camaro William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Ruby Chevrolet Camaro Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst Ruby Chevrolet Camaro Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Ruby Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
“So, it’s just a great day for all of our people to celebrate 40 years and come back to that at Martinsville and run one, two, three. And all the people that are going to stay and go down and celebrate with the drivers, so wish I was there. But I’m getting my leg fixed.”
HMS had upwards of 1,500 employees and their friends and families in a hospitality area off Turn 2 at the track – all donned in red shorts – who watched the race.
The group then made their way to the frontstretch grandstands after the race to join in the victory photos with Byron and his No. 24 team.
“I think when I look at the fact we are celebrating 40 years and we have been planning this for so long and then I had to have this operation couldn’t be there,” Hendrick said. “If we hadn’t won that race, we wouldn’t – I wouldn’t – be talking to you guys today.
“I don’t know what we’d be doing. Such a momentous occasion, I guess. I’m uh, I don’t think I’ve ever had one that means any more than this one. Maybe that first one that kept us going but this is a special day.”
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Ruby Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Ruby Chevrolet Camaro, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst Ruby Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"
Hendrick to enter 10 Xfinity races this season with No. 17 team
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500
Kyle Larson beats Bubba Wallace to Martinsville Cup pole by 0.001s
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture
Latest news
Stella defends McLaren F1 team strategy in “complex” Japanese GP
Why “mature” Martin will start to cause headaches in 2024 MotoGP title race
10 things we learned from the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Fernandez grateful for KTM MotoGP support despite “not showing anything”
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments