DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Final Practice in
17 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
13 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
20 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
62 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
76 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
97 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
104 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
118 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
125 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
132 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
139 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
153 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
174 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
188 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
202 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
208 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
215 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
223 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
230 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
237 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
244 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
251 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
258 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
265 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers

shares
comments
DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 10:15 PM

Matt DiBenedetto says he is going to “turn heads all season long” following his switch to the Wood Brothers team after a breakthrough 2019 NASCAR Cup season.

Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush / Mobil 1, Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal, Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops, Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang RagingBull.com
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang RagingBull.com, Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro United States Air Force, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane

DiBenedetto led the most laps of the Daytona 500 last season before being caught in a large crash, bursting onto the scene with the small Leavine Family Racing operation which secured Joe Gibbs Racing help for that season.

After a 19th place start, DiBenedetto took fourth at Sonoma, before going on a run to score seven top 10s during the second half of the season, including a runner-up finish at Bristol.

However, before the season finished DiBenedetto was dropped for the 2020 season by LFR for Joe Gibbs junior Christopher Bell, and DiBenedetto’s emotional reaction combined with his underdog status led to an outpouring of support from NASCAR fans.

Read Also:

The reigning Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin – a Joe Gibbs driver – said that NASCAR teams owners were “idiots” if they didn’t sign DiBenedetto, and he eventually scored a drive with the Wood Brothers – one of NASCAR’s oldest and most successful teams and boasts the support of Team Penske – following Paul Menard’s retirement.

Read Also:

“We’re going to be a strong team, we’re going to turn heads all season long,” DiBenedetto told Autosport/Motorsport.com.

“But Daytona is always a big opportunity, the Fords are really fast there. They’ve had good success in the past so if things work out we’ll definitely have the race car and the speed to go out and contend for it.

“It’s been neat seeing how they [Wood Brothers] operate.

“My guys have a tonne of experience and have been around for a long time. 

“We have a good group, our alliance with Team Penske is nice so we have fast race cars and support from Ford, Roush Yates for engines, everything is good.

“It’s neat to see how everything is with their preparation, on the race car and before we get to the first race.

“Our goal is to contend for wins, make the playoffs, make it deep into the playoffs and try and be a contender all season long.”

Following his breakthrough performance in last year’s Daytona 500, DiBenedetto says it is no fluke that he is strong on superspeedways and that he practices his craft.

“Superspeedway racing has been something over the years I’ve studied hardest on and worked on the most to become a better plate racer,” said DiBenedetto.

“It’s directly correlated to my performance on the race track, there’s been many races where we’ve been in position, obviously last year where we led the most laps in the Daytona 500 and arguably were the car to beat. 

“I’m really confident in my ability on the superspeedways, especially going in with a team like the Wood Brothers, the fast race cars and how fast the fords are it just gives you extra confidence.”

The Wood Brothers last 500 victory came 2011, when Trevor Bayne won in only his second Cup Series start.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Author Jack Benyon

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Final Practice Starts in
17 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
21:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
23:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
20:00
12:00
Duel 1
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
03:00
19:00
Duel 2
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
04:45
20:45
Third Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
01:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
20:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
22:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

