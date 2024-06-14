Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid
The 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours takes place on June 15-16. Check out the full starting grid below, as 62 cars prepare for the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship.
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
The #6 Porsche will line up on pole position after Kevin Estre topped Thursday's Hyperpole session, with the #3 Cadillac that was qualified by Sebastien Bourdais completing the front row.
Alex Lynn had actually set a quicker time than Bourdais in the 30-minute pole shootout, but the #2 Caddy has a five-place grid penalty carried forward from the Spa round of WEC, where team-mate Earl Bamber was adjudged to have caused a major shunt with a BMW GT3 car at the Kemmel Straight.
This will leave Ganassi's full-season entry seventh on the grid, behind the #15 BMW of Dries Vanthoor, who caused a red flag in Hyperpole by crashing at the Indianapolis.
Jota didn't take part in Hyperpole after its #12 customer Porsche was wrecked beyond repair in second practice on Wednesday night. The British outfit is rebuilding the 963 around a new chassis in order to be ready for this weekend's twice-round-the-clock enduro.
Jota had only progressed into Q2 with one of its two Porsches after the #7 Toyota was thrown out of qualifying for causing a red flag. Kamui Kobayashi, the outright lap record holder at Le Mans, lost control of the GR010 HYBRID at the karting corner in the closing stages of first qualifying, with the stewards subsequently demoting the car to 23rd and last in Hyperpole.
The factory #51 Ferrari and the satellite #83 entry will have to serve a 10-second stop/go penalty at their first pitstops in the race for failing to stop at their designated zone in qualifying.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|km/h
|1
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|
3'24.634
|239.713
|2
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|3
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
+0.182
3'24.816
|239.500
|3
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|
+0.522
3'25.156
|239.103
|4
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|
+0.964
3'25.598
|238.589
|5
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|
+1.079
3'25.713
|238.456
|6
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
|7
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn A. Palou
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
+0.148
3'24.782
|239.540
|8
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|
|9
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|
+0.644
3'25.278
|238.961
|10
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|
+0.673
3'25.307
|238.928
|11
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|
+0.812
3'25.446
|238.766
|12
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|
+1.132
3'25.766
|238.395
|13
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat E. Mortara
|Lamborghini SC63
|
+1.339
3'25.973
|238.155
|14
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani H. Tincknell J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|
+1.358
3'25.992
|238.133
|15
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|J. Vergne M. Jensen N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|
+1.561
3'26.195
|237.899
|16
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
+1.589
3'26.223
|237.866
|17
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|O. Rasmussen P. Hanson J. Button
|Porsche 963
|
+1.656
3'26.290
|237.789
|18
|
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
|311
|P. Derani J. Aitken F. Drugovich
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
+1.677
3'26.311
|237.765
|19
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|4
|M. Jaminet F. Nasr N. Tandy
|Porsche 963
|
+1.728
3'26.362
|237.706
|20
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|S. Vandoorne P. di Resta L. Duval
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|
+2.617
3'27.251
|236.686
|21
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|19
|R. Grosjean A. Caldarelli M. Cairoli
|Lamborghini SC63
|
+3.021
3'27.655
|236.226
|22
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|
C. BennettJ. Vernay A. Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|
+5.231
3'29.865
|233.738
|23
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|J. Lopez K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|
|24
|
AO by TF LMP2
|14
| P. Hyett L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
|Oreca 07
|
+8.583
3'33.217
|230.064
|25
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|P. Lafargue J. Van Uitert R. de Gerus
|Oreca 07
|
+9.193
3'33.827
|229.407
|26
|
PANIS RACING LMP2
|65
|R. Sales M. Beche S. Huffaker
|Oreca 07
|
+9.419
3'34.053
|229.165
|27
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
|23
|B. Keating F. Albuquerque B. Hanley
|Oreca 07
|
+9.587
3'34.221
|228.985
|28
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
| O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
|Oreca 07
|
+9.636
3'34.270
|228.933
|29
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|37
|
L. FluxáM. Jakobsen R. Miyata
|Oreca 07
|
+10.139
3'34.773
|228.397
|30
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|33
|A. Mattschull R. Binder L. Hörr
|Oreca 07
|
+11.065
3'35.699
|227.416
|31
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen P. Pilet S. Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|
+11.221
3'35.855
|227.252
|32
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
| F. Perrodo B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
|Oreca 07
|
+10.133
3'34.767
|228.403
|33
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|F. Scherer D. Heinemeier Hansson K. Simpson
|Oreca 07
|
+10.160
3'34.794
|228.375
|34
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski V. Lomko C. Novalak
|Oreca 07
|
+10.251
3'34.885
|228.278
|35
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
| J. Ried
M. CapiettoB. Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|
+10.329
3'34.963
|228.195
|36
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|J. Falb J. Allen J. Simmenauer
|Oreca 07
|
+10.436
3'35.070
|228.082
|37
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|47
|
N. RaoM. Bell F. Vesti
|Oreca 07
|
+10.726
3'35.360
|227.774
|38
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|M. Kaiser O. Caldwell R. De Angelis
|Oreca 07
|
+10.840
3'35.474
|227.654
|39
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|45
|G. Kurtz C. Braun N. Catsburg
|Oreca 07
|
+14.588
3'39.222
|223.762
|40
|
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
|70
|B. Iribe O. Millroy F. Schandorff
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
+33.486
3'58.120
|206.003
|41
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
+34.294
3'58.928
|205.307
|42
|
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
|66
|G. Petrobelli L. ten Voorde S. Yoluc
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
+34.304
3'58.938
|205.298
|43
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
+34.809
3'59.443
|204.865
|44
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|
+35.021
3'59.655
|204.684
|45
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| S. Hoshino
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|
+38.153
4'02.787
|202.043
|46
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
+39.047
4'03.681
|201.302
|47
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
+41.861
4'06.495
|199.004
|48
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|
+31.896
3'56.530
|207.388
|49
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
+31.927
3'56.561
|207.361
|50
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
+32.076
3'56.710
|207.230
|51
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|
+32.104
3'56.738
|207.206
|52
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
+32.146
3'56.780
|207.169
|53
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|44
|J. Hartshorne B. Tuck C. Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
+32.202
3'56.836
|207.120
|54
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|
+32.313
3'56.947
|207.023
|55
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
+32.392
3'57.026
|206.954
|56
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
+32.587
3'57.221
|206.784
|57
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
+32.662
3'57.296
|206.719
|58
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|H. Hamaguchi N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
+32.679
3'57.313
|206.704
|59
|
Spirit of Race LMGT3
|155
| J. Laursen
C. LaursenJ. Taylor
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
+32.715
3'57.349
|206.672
|60
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
+32.807
3'57.441
|206.592
|61
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
+33.648
3'58.282
|205.863
|62
|
GR RACING LMGT3
|86
|M. Wainwright D. Serra R. Pera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Le Mans 24h, H6: Ferrari in front in Hypercar as rain returns
NASCAR Cup Iowa: Kyle Larson beats Ryan Blaney to pole
Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as shower disrupts Hypercar battle
Truex says it "just felt like the right time" to end full-time career
Prime
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
Ten things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments