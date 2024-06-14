All Series
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Full starting grid

The 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours takes place on June 15-16. Check out the full starting grid below, as 62 cars prepare for the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship.

Upd:
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The #6 Porsche will line up on pole position after Kevin Estre topped Thursday's Hyperpole session, with the #3 Cadillac that was qualified by Sebastien Bourdais completing the front row.

Alex Lynn had actually set a quicker time than Bourdais in the 30-minute pole shootout, but the #2 Caddy has a five-place grid penalty carried forward from the Spa round of WEC, where team-mate Earl Bamber was adjudged to have caused a major shunt with a BMW GT3 car at the Kemmel Straight.

This will leave Ganassi's full-season entry seventh on the grid, behind the #15 BMW of Dries Vanthoor, who caused a red flag in Hyperpole by crashing at the Indianapolis.

Jota didn't take part in Hyperpole after its #12 customer Porsche was wrecked beyond repair in second practice on Wednesday night. The British outfit is rebuilding the 963 around a new chassis in order to be ready for this weekend's twice-round-the-clock enduro.

Jota had only progressed into Q2 with one of its two Porsches after the #7 Toyota was thrown out of qualifying for causing a red flag. Kamui Kobayashi, the outright lap record holder at Le Mans, lost control of the GR010 HYBRID at the karting corner in the closing stages of first qualifying, with the stewards subsequently demoting the car to 23rd and last in Hyperpole.

The factory #51 Ferrari and the satellite #83 entry will have to serve a 10-second stop/go penalty at their first pitstops in the race for failing to stop at their designated zone in qualifying.  

   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Time km/h
1
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963

3'24.634

 239.713
2
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
3 France S. Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac V-Series.R

+0.182

3'24.816

 239.500
3
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P

+0.522

3'25.156

 239.103
4
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P

+0.964

3'25.598

 238.589
5
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424

+1.079

3'25.713

 238.456
6
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8

 

  
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Spain A. Palou Cadillac V-Series.R

+0.148

3'24.782

 239.540
8
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
9
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424

+0.644

3'25.278

 238.961
10
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963

+0.673

3'25.307

 238.928
11
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid

+0.812

3'25.446

 238.766
12
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P

+1.132

3'25.766

 238.395
13
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Russian Federation D. Kvyat Switzerland E. Mortara Lamborghini SC63

+1.339

3'25.973

 238.155
14
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani United Kingdom H. Tincknell France J. Andlauer Porsche 963

+1.358

3'25.992

 238.133
15
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 France J. Vergne Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 2024

+1.561

3'26.195

 237.899
16
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8

+1.589

3'26.223

 237.866
17
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Denmark O. Rasmussen United Kingdom P. Hanson United Kingdom J. Button Porsche 963

+1.656

3'26.290

 237.789
18
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
311 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Brazil F. Drugovich Cadillac V-Series.R

+1.677

3'26.311

 237.765
19
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
4 France M. Jaminet Brazil F. Nasr United Kingdom N. Tandy Porsche 963

+1.728

3'26.362

 237.706
20
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 Belgium S. Vandoorne United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Peugeot 9X8 2024

+2.617

3'27.251

 236.686
21
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
19 France R. Grosjean Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Cairoli Lamborghini SC63

+3.021

3'27.655

 236.226
22
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay Canada A. Serravalle 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH

+5.231

3'29.865

 233.738
23
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
24
AO by TF LMP2
14 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
Oreca 07

+8.583

3'33.217

 230.064
25
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue Netherlands J. Van Uitert France R. de Gerus Oreca 07

+9.193

3'33.827

 229.407
26
PANIS RACING LMP2
65 United States R. Sales Switzerland M. Beche United States S. Huffaker Oreca 07

+9.419

3'34.053

 229.165
27
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
23 United States B. Keating Portugal F. Albuquerque United Kingdom B. Hanley Oreca 07

+9.587

3'34.221

 228.985
28
United Autosports LMP2
22 United Kingdom O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
Oreca 07

+9.636

3'34.270

 228.933
29
Cool Racing LMP2
37
L. Fluxá
Denmark M. Jakobsen Japan R. Miyata 		Oreca 07

+10.139

3'34.773

 228.397
30
DKR Engineering LMP2
33 Germany A. Mattschull Austria R. Binder Germany L. Hörr Oreca 07

+11.065

3'35.699

 227.416
31
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
10 Ireland R. Cullen France P. Pilet Monaco S. Richelmi Oreca 07

+11.221

3'35.855

 227.252
32
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo United Kingdom B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
Oreca 07

+10.133

3'34.767

 228.403
33
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Switzerland F. Scherer Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson United States K. Simpson Oreca 07

+10.160

3'34.794

 228.375
34
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
34 Poland J. Smiechowski Russian Federation V. Lomko France C. Novalak Oreca 07

+10.251

3'34.885

 228.278
35
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried
M. Capietto
Netherlands B. Viscaal 		Oreca 07

+10.329

3'34.963

 228.195
36
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 United States J. Falb Australia J. Allen France J. Simmenauer Oreca 07

+10.436

3'35.070

 228.082
37
Cool Racing LMP2
47
N. Rao
United Kingdom M. Bell Denmark F. Vesti 		Oreca 07

+10.726

3'35.360

 227.774
38
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25 Liechtenstein M. Kaiser United Kingdom O. Caldwell Canada R. De Angelis Oreca 07

+10.840

3'35.474

 227.654
39
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
45 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Netherlands N. Catsburg Oreca 07

+14.588

3'39.222

 223.762
40
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
70 United States B. Iribe United Kingdom O. Millroy Switzerland F. Schandorff McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+33.486

3'58.120

 206.003
41
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R

+34.294

3'58.928

 205.307
42
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
66 Italy G. Petrobelli Netherlands L. ten Voorde Turkey S. Yoluc Ferrari 296 GT3

+34.304

3'58.938

 205.298
43
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3

+34.809

3'59.443

 204.865
44
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+35.021

3'59.655

 204.684
45
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 Japan S. Hoshino
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+38.153

4'02.787

 202.043
46
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+39.047

4'03.681

 201.302
47
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

+41.861

4'06.495

 199.004
48
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Denmark M. Gatting Switzerland R. Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2

+31.896

3'56.530

 207.388
49
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3

+31.927

3'56.561

 207.361
50
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+32.076

3'56.710

 207.230
51
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3

+32.104

3'56.738

 207.206
52
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3

+32.146

3'56.780

 207.169
53
Proton Competition LMGT3
44 United Kingdom J. Hartshorne United Kingdom B. Tuck Germany C. Mies Ford Mustang GT3

+32.202

3'56.836

 207.120
54
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3

+32.313

3'56.947

 207.023
55
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R

+32.392

3'57.026

 206.954
56
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3

+32.587

3'57.221

 206.784
57
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+32.662

3'57.296

 206.719
58
United Autosports LMGT3
95 H. Hamaguchi Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+32.679

3'57.313

 206.704
59
Spirit of Race LMGT3
155 Denmark J. Laursen
C. Laursen
United States J. Taylor 		Ferrari 296 GT3

+32.715

3'57.349

 206.672
60
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3

+32.807

3'57.441

 206.592
61
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3

+33.648

3'58.282

 205.863
62
GR RACING LMGT3
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Brazil D. Serra Italy R. Pera Ferrari 296 GT3

 

  
