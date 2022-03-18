Listen to this article

Sebastien Bourdais set the best time of 1m46.180s aboard the #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R around 40 minutes into the 90-minute session, around four tenths slower than Pipo Derani's FP2 benchmark.

Following a late red-flag period caused by a Turn 17 shunt for Katherine Legge's Team Hardpoint Porsche 911 GT3 R, Earl Bamber put the sister #02 Ganassi Cadillac in second on a 1m46.546s, moving ahead of Derani in the best of the Action Express Racing-run Caddys, the #31 Whelen Engineering car.

Behind an all-Cadillac top three, Tom Blomqvist was the top Acura driver with a 1m47.226s aboard the Rolex 24 at Daytona-winning Meyer Shank Racing ARX-05, albeit more than a second off the pace.

Next up was the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac driven by Tristan Vautier, followed by Mike Rockenfeller in the AXR-run Ally Caddy and Filipe Albuquerque's Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

In LMP2, Scott Huffaker set the pace with a 1m48.842s aboard the #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca 07, lowering the class benchmark set in FP2.

Giedo van der Garde was second-fastest aboard the Racing Team Nederland Oreca, ahead of the DragonSpeed car pedalled by Sebastian Montoya, son of ex-Formula 1 and IndyCar racer Juan Pablo.

Danish youngster Malthe Jakobsen topped the timesheets in the LMP3 dvision aboard the Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P320 with a best effort of 1m56.878s, a little under a tenth of a second faster than nearest rival Felipe Fraga in the Riley Motorsports Ligier.

The GT Daytona class was headed by the #21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo of Toni Vilander, who led an all-Pro/Am top three.

However, Vilander's 2m00.962s was around four tenths off the pace of the best GTD time of the weekend so far, which came in FP1 courtesy of the #24 works GTD Pro BMW M4 GT3.

Two more BMWs were second- and third-fastest in GTD, with Bill Auberlen putting the Turner Motorsports example in second ahead of Madison Snow in the debuting Paul Miller Racing entry.

Best of the GTD Pro cars came next, with Daniel Serra leaving it late to set the class benchmark of 2m01.569s in the Risi Competizione Ferrari.

Jan Heylen was next up in the Wright Motorsports Porsche - fourth in GTD and fifth of the GT3 machines overall - ahead of Mirko Bortolotti's TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run BMWs of Philipp Eng and Connor De Phillippi.

