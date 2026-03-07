Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Alex Palou braces for 100th career IndyCar start in Phoenix

The Spaniard has already built up a legendary career at the century mark

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, at Phoenix Raceway

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Alex Palou will roll off 10th for today’s Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway, and when he takes the green flag he’ll officially hit the century mark with 100 career starts in the IndyCar Series.

It has been a remarkable run for the Spaniard since entering North America’s premier open-wheel championship in 2020. Through his first 99 starts, he has racked up 20 wins that includes the 2025 Indianapolis 500, 45 podiums, 58 top fives, 74 top 10s, 12 poles and 1,788 laps led en route to claiming four - including the last three consecutive - IndyCar championships.

A rookie campaign spent with Dale Coyne Racing that featured one podium and two additional top 10s, Palou has been nearly unstoppable since he joined Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) in 2021. In 85 starts with CGR, he holds a 23.5 percent win rate and has placed in the top 10 a staggering 71 times (83.5 percent). Additionally, 20 of his victories have come at 11 different race tracks.

 

In turn, the 28-year-old Palou’s remarkable résumé has placed him in rarified air with some of the sport's all-time legends. Over the last 66 years, his 20 wins through 99 starts draws him level with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears, while his four titles before his 100th start match the early dominance of racing legends A. J. Foyt and Sebastien Bourdais, who won four consecutive titles in Champ Car from 2003-07.

It’s not the only company Palou shares with Bourdais, either. When Palou claimed victory in last weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he became the first driver since Bourdais to win the opening race in back-to-back years, with the Frenchman doing so on the same Florida streets in 2017-18. Further on, Palou’s 12.4948s margin of victory a week ago was also a race record at the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit.

Palou is only one of nine drivers in history to claim at least 20 victories in their first 100 starts. Over that span, Bourdais leads the list with 31 wins, with Foyt second (29), and Mario Andretti third (27). Ralph DePalma’s 26 wins slot him fourth, ahead of Tommy Milton and Earl Cooper, who are both tied in fifth with 21 victories each. For his part, Palou shares a three-way tie with Mears and Tony Bettenhausen for seventh.

Uniquely, though, Palou is the youngest of the group, with Andretti having been the only other driver under the age of 30 (29) to hit the milestone.

Photos from Phoenix - Race

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Fans

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
General view

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Caio Collet, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, David Malukas, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Phoenix, Saturday - in photos
IndyCar
46
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article David Malukas eager to convert Phoenix IndyCar pole into a win and be ‘Big Dave’
Next article Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Will Power “ran me into the wall” says Rasmussen after IndyCar clash

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Will Power “ran me into the wall” says Rasmussen after IndyCar clash

Josef Newgarden earns thrilling IndyCar win at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Josef Newgarden earns thrilling IndyCar win at Phoenix

Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix
More from
Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti shares pride in Cadillac F1 project as he sets realistic target for Australian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Mario Andretti shares pride in Cadillac F1 project as he sets realistic target for Australian GP

Mario Andretti reveals Cadillac F1 driver line-up options are "somewhat limited”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mario Andretti reveals Cadillac F1 driver line-up options are "somewhat limited”

Mario Andretti feels “at home” again with Cadillac's 2026 F1 entry in heartwarming comment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mario Andretti feels “at home” again with Cadillac's 2026 F1 entry in heartwarming comment
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing

Andretti boss: “I don’t think anything’s a given” on Marcus Ericsson’s future

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Andretti boss: “I don’t think anything’s a given” on Marcus Ericsson’s future

Winners and losers from the 2026 IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Winners and losers from the 2026 IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg

Alex Palou struck “perfection” in St. Petersburg

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Alex Palou struck “perfection” in St. Petersburg

Latest news

Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Franco Colapinto praised for "cat-like reactions" after avoiding Liam Lawson crash in Australia

Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes: “We have a fight on our hands with Ferrari”

Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen calls on FIA to take action against F1 2026 rules

Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton positive on Ferrari pace: A lot of work to do to catch Mercedes but not impossible