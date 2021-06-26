Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron keeps MSR Acura on top in FP2

Cameron lapped the 3.4-mile Watkins Glen course in 1min30.451sec, 0.231sec faster than Ricky Taylor’s best effort in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05.

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani was a further 0.2sec adrift in the best of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, a similar distance ahead of Renger van der Zande’s Chip Ganassi Racing’s similar car.

Oliver Jarvis set the Mazda RT24-P’s best time in fifth, although it was 0.76sec off top sport, albeit ahead of two more Cadillacs – AXR’s extra entry, to be driven by Kamui Kobayashi, Simon Pagenaud and Jimmie Johnson, and the Sebring 12 Hours winner, the JDC-Miller MotorSports machine.

Mikkel Jensen topped LMP2 in the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport entry ahead of the Era Motorsport machine of Ryan Dalziel, with Tower Motorsport and United Autosports third and fourth.

Steven Thomas caused a red flag when his WIN Autosport LMP2 entry hit both the barriers and the GTD Pfaff Porsche 911 at Turn 8 after locking up his rear brakes. The car rejoined the action but it suffered a rear wing issue.

In LMP3, the Felipe Fraga/Scott Andrews/Gar Robinson-driven Riley Motorsports Ligier led Oliver Askew in the Andretti Autosport entry, followed by United Autosports and the second Riley car of Jeroen Bleekemolen.

The GT Le Mans field is once more boosted by the presence of the BMW team for this third enduro of the IMSA season, and it was the #25 M8 GTE of Connor De Phillippi, Bruno Spengler and Philipp Eng which topped the class, 0.125sec ahead of Antonio Garcia’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C8.R.

Their respective teammates John Edwards and Nick Tandy were third and fourth, with Cooper MacNeil fifth in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

There wasn’t a hope of any GT Daytona rival getting close to Indy Lights ace Kyle Kirkwood’s best time of 1min45.156sec in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F, Robby Foley coming closest in the Turner Motorsport BMW M6, recovered from its driveline issues yesterday but almost 0.75sec off top spot.

Newest Wright Motorsports member Trent Hindman turned the best time for the #16 Porsche 911 GT3 R but was a second off P1, but ahead of Billy Johnson’s Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, with the second Lexus next up ahead of the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

The returning NTe Sport Audi R8 was an impressive seventh fastest in the hands of Markus Palttala.

Qualifying begins at 11.50am local (Eastern) time.