Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Latest news
F1’s 2020 silly season explained
Aussie ban on Stadium Trucks lifted
RLLR backs Sato over Pocono pile-up
F1 team differences underestimated
F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?
Video Inside
F1
Formula 1 / Commentary

F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?

Read Story
Renault needs "bigger steps" in 2020

It may only be the summer break, but Formula 1’s next shocking blockbuster driver moves are already being speculated ahead of the 2020 season.

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC
Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

Read Story

The ban on the Stadium Super Trucks competing at high-profile Australian events has been lifted by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash Pocono
Indy
IndyCar / Breaking news
1h

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash

Read Story

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has felt moved to back its driver Takuma Sato over last Sunday’s Lap 1 five-car shunt at Pocono Raceway, following which the majority but not all expert opinion went against the 2017 Indy 500 winner.

Sainz: People underestimate F1 team differences
F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: People underestimate F1 team differences

Read Story

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 teams are “a lot more different than what people imagine”, and believes the value of team continuity for a driver is underestimated.

Top news

NASCup Bayley Currey suspended by NASCAR Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
2h
IMSA Magnussen: Corvette needs VIR win Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”
3h
eSpt eNASCAR Heat Pro League heads to DIS eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale
Indy Q+A: Shank on 2020 IndyCar plans Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020
Indy Franchitti, Bourdais on Pocono wreck Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck
F1 Williams’ plan to fix its F1 woes Debate: How Williams plans to fix its F1 woes
F2 Hubert in demand among top teams Top F2 teams keen to sign Hubert in 2020
F1 Why F1 can't take Haas for granted Why F1 shouldn't take Haas for granted
MotoGP Lorenzo Silverstone return confirmed Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
SFjp Yamamoto's "weakness" exposed Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"
MotoGP Testers sample new KymiRing track Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

IN THE SPOTLIGHT
View more
F1 mid-season driver ratings Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 mid-season driver ratings

Formula 1's mid-season break is a time for rest, reflection and - in this case - rating what happened in the first half of the year. Specifically, evaluating the performances of the 20 drivers over the first 12 races.

Can Ocon join Alonso among F1's comeback success stories? Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Can Ocon join Alonso among F1's comeback success stories?

Is a year out such a bad thing? In most sports a whole season out of top-level competition is often a career-ending prospect. But Formula 1 provides shining examples - most notably Fernando Alonso - of how Esteban Ocon could make a triumphant return.

Why Pirelli is running out of time to answer F1's demands Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Pirelli is running out of time to answer F1's demands

Formula 1's upcoming technical overhaul in 2021 is set to improve the show for fans, but teams have demanded big changes from Pirelli a year before that.

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond Prime
W Series / Commentary

What W Series should look like in 2020 and beyond

While the maiden season of the W Series can be regarded as a success, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long-term future. Here's how it could do just that.

LATEST NEWS
View more
RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash Pocono
Indy IndyCar / Breaking news
1h

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has felt moved to back its driver Takuma Sato over last Sunday’s Lap 1 five-car shunt at Pocono Raceway, following which the majority but not all expert opinion went against the 2017 Indy 500 winner.

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The ban on the Stadium Super Trucks competing at high-profile Australian events has been lifted by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.
Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
2h

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Bayley Currey has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for violating the sport's substance abuse policy.

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again” VIR
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news
3h

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”

Defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GT Le Mans champions Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia say they need a win in this weekend’s round at VIRginia International Raceway, scene of their previous win two years ago.

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale
eSpt eSports / Breaking news

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale

Five teams are battling for a single playoff berth in the final race of the regular season in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020
Indy IndyCar / Interview

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020

Michael Shank is seeking a new alliance with a Honda-powered IndyCar team and at the same time trying to ensure Meyer Shank Racing becomes a full time IndyCar squad in 2020. He spoke to David Malsher about his opinions, options and realistic ambitions.

F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?
Video Inside
F1 Formula 1 / Commentary

F1 2020 silly season: Who’s in the firing line?

It may only be the summer break, but Formula 1’s next shocking blockbuster driver moves are already being speculated ahead of the 2020 season.

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck Pocono
Indy IndyCar / Breaking news

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck

Four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti has avoided blaming Takuma Sato for the Lap 1 five-car shunt at Pocono Raceway that saw his current protégé and rookie Felix Rosenqvist flicked up into the fence, while Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais has endorsed Franchitti’s view.

Debate: How Williams plans to fix its F1 woes
Video Inside
F1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Debate: How Williams plans to fix its F1 woes

Williams’ poor start to the season has been well documented, but this once mighty team is in the process of making big changes which it hopes will secure a return to form.

Top F2 teams keen to sign Hubert in 2020
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Top F2 teams keen to sign Hubert in 2020

Some of Formula 2's leading teams have set their sights on signing standout rookie Anthoine Hubert for the 2020 season.

Sainz: People underestimate F1 team differences
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: People underestimate F1 team differences

Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 teams are “a lot more different than what people imagine”, and believes the value of team continuity for a driver is underestimated.

Why F1 shouldn't take Haas for granted Prime
F1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 shouldn't take Haas for granted

Formula 1's newest team should be a golden example of the potential of a lower-cost future, but a disillusioned Gene Haas is frustrated with both the championship's current model and the vagueness over where it's heading.
Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone British GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Honda has confirmed Jorge Lorenzo will make his return to MotoGP action at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, having been absent through injury since June's Dutch TT.

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness" Motegi
SFjp Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"

Naoki Yamamoto says losing a previously-healthy Super Formula championship lead in last weekend's Motegi race has highlighted a “weakness” that he must cure to defend his title.

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Bradley Smith labelled Finland’s KymiRing as “very different to anything we’ve seen before”, as all six MotoGP manufacturers’ test riders sampled the track for the first time on Monday.

Ricciardo: Renault needs "bigger steps" in 2020
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault needs "bigger steps" in 2020

Renault Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo believes the French manufacturer will need to make “bigger steps” with its car if it is to reach its target of challenging for podiums in 2020.

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
MOT2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

Moto3 title contender Aron Canet will step up to the Moto2 class in 2020, after signing a one-year deal to join the Angel Nieto team.

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race British GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Suzuki has announced Joan Mir will miss this weekend’s British Grand Prix as he continues to recover from chest and lung injuries, and will be replaced by Sylvain Guintoli at Silverstone.

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso begins Dakar 2020 preparations with Toyota

Fernando Alonso and Toyota Gazoo Racing have unveiled the first stages of the preparation programme for the two-time Formula 1 world champion's planned Dakar Rally debut in 2020.

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone Silverstone
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Rebellion Racing has made a late entry of a second privateer LMP1 car for the opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship at Silverstone next month.

Featured video
View more
Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Mini Challenge: epic rollover at Brands Hatch 00:48
Other cars
Other cars

Mini Challenge: epic rollover at Brands Hatch

European F3: Flying at the Hungaroring 02:08
F3
F3

European F3: Flying at the Hungaroring

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

Standings

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • NASCAR Cup
  • IndyCar
  • WEC
  • Supercars
  • Formula E
Drivers
Teams
1 Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton 250 pts
2 Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas 188 pts
3 Max Verstappen Max Verstappen 181 pts
1 Mercedes Mercedes 438 pts
2 Ferrari Ferrari 288 pts
3 Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing 244 pts
See full standings

Results

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • NASCAR Cup
  • IndyCar
  • WEC
  • Supercars
  • Formula E
Hungary

Hungarian GP

1 Aug
1 Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
3 Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
See full race result

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Load more
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.