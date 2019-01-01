Latest news
F1’s 2020 silly season explained
Aussie ban on Stadium Trucks lifted
RLLR backs Sato over Pocono pile-up
F1 team differences underestimated
It may only be the summer break, but Formula 1’s next shocking blockbuster driver moves are already being speculated ahead of the 2020 season.
1h
The ban on the Stadium Super Trucks competing at high-profile Australian events has been lifted by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.
1h
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has felt moved to back its driver Takuma Sato over last Sunday’s Lap 1 five-car shunt at Pocono Raceway, following which the majority but not all expert opinion went against the 2017 Indy 500 winner.
Carlos Sainz says Formula 1 teams are “a lot more different than what people imagine”, and believes the value of team continuity for a driver is underestimated.