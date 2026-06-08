Why Monaco magic is still alive and well in F1 2026

We won't bore you with the usual Monaco tropes and cliches, but the time the Monte Carlo streets were big enough for grand prix racing has long passed, both in terms of the on-track product and the ever-increasing hordes of guests making life difficult for staff trying to do their jobs.

There are many practical reasons why Monaco shouldn't work, and many commercial reasons why it does. But while talks continue on fine tuning the 2026 regulations, watching the actual cars trackside also offered a welcome reminder of Monaco's raison d'etre on the 24-race calendar.

Nowhere do you get as close to the cars as through the glitzy resort town's cramped streets, providing a privileged insight into what it is the drivers are really dealing with.

Navigating the pedestrian alley behind Portier, we're working our way past dwellers blissfully slurping their linguine alle vongole while paying limited attention to FP1 on the TV behind them. Climbing the stairs up to Mirabeau is worth the trip, though, because there you can really observe how cars are three-wheeling as the inside of the track falls away. Nearly brushing the guardrails, drivers whip their cars around the Fairmont hairpin before using the pavement to help them rotate towards the famous tunnel.

Monaco track detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Today's engine formula may be much quieter than in times past but walking through the claustrophobic tunnel there is no escaping the reverberating roar of the V6 power units. Franco Colapinto, Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, Arvid Lindblad, all hustling their 1000 horses around the blind bend in quick succession. A visceral, almost vulgar display of power.

Down to the Nouvelle Chicane we go as cars emerge from the tunnel's elongated shadows. This is where the McLaren's celebratory livery, which underwhelmed on paper, really comes to life, its metallic orange hues glistening in the summer sun.

Standing on the narrow quay which separates the track from a collection of luxury yachts, the tight chicane is one of the spots where the 2026 generation of cars visibly look livelier than their predecessors, with the slightly smaller and lighter contraptions darting around the high kerbs.

Monaco track detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

As Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto would go on to demonstrate in qualifying, nothing but pinpoint precision is good enough as the tiniest touch with the barriers can cause catastrophic consequences.

But it doesn't get any easier from there, with another blind corner through Tabac leading towards the mighty swimming pool section, which is the latest piece of Monaco real estate that has become a home for luxury sponsor branding.

Somehow, standing on the outside of the first flat-out kink feels alien, as if our unconscious mind is telling us the rapid direction changes the cars are making shouldn't physically be possible.

Monaco track detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

It leads to Rascasse and Anthony Noghes and the curved start-finish straight, which is just a very brief reprieve before the tricky Sainte Devote and the snaking uphill section to the opulent casino demands full concentration once more.

"It comes with adrenaline, with stress," said a beaming Pierre Gasly as we asked him to describe what it is really like to nail that perfect qualifying lap that got him into Q3, a feeling mere mortals will never experience. "There is a lot at stake because you're not really playing with kerb or track limits. You're playing with walls. You just try to break that metre later, pick up the power a bit more, take the couple of centimetres of margin you have on exit with the wall. I'm still buzzing, still full of adrenaline."

Not one moment have engine formulas or super clipping or battery management crossed our mind.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

There may be more trouble ahead for this generation of cars, as stinging criticism by Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris after qualifying demonstrated. A lot of their odd driving quirks are still trapped within the confines of the cockpit, even if not visible to the naked eye.

But after weeks and months of talking, writing and reading about these regulations, it was refreshing for all of that chatter to be drowned out by visceral engine noise.

Monaco's trackside experience was a welcome reminder about why we are where we are. Why Monaco still has a place on the calendar despite all its many flaws. Why the drivers are so uniquely good at what they do.

Why Charles Leclerc revelled in watching childhood hero Michael Schumacher romp around the streets in red, hoping to one day emulate the great German. And why doing so in 2024, winning his home race for the first time, evoked such an emotional response.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The best part of Monaco's trackside experience is that you don't need a privileged media tabbard to get close to the action, as you are on top of the action as a spectator as well.

Spending Friday was a welcome tonic for a jaded F1 fan. For one hour, all was well with the world.

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