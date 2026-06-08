Lewis Hamilton lifts lid on Kim Kardashian's support after F1 Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton has briefly lifted the lid on his relationship with Kim Kardashian, following the reality television star's high-profile appearance in the Ferrari garage during the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

While the glamour of Monte Carlo often attracts A-list celebrity appearances, Kardashian's presence, specifically as a guest of Hamilton, has intensified long-standing speculation regarding their alleged romantic involvement.

When asked by the media following his second-place finish in the principality about the support he had received throughout the weekend, the British driver explained: "Oh yeah, it’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people.

"I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for years, but after being spotted together at a New Year's Eve party at the end of 2025, rumours began to circulate that they were dating.

Kim Kardashian at the podium ceremony. Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Ferrari driver secured his third podium finish of the season with second place at the Monaco Grand Prix. The 18 points earned boosted him to second in the drivers' championship, overtaking Mercedes' George Russell.

"P2, RUN IT BACK!! Always a tough one, and today’s conditions made it even more challenging. Massive shout to the team for the hard work, both here at the track and back in Maranello," he posted on Instagram after the race.

"Today’s result really shows the progress we’re continuing to make. Still more to do before we consistently fight for wins, but I know we’ll keep pushing to get there. Thank you Monaco and thank you to all the fans for the support. Can’t wait for the next one."

The seventh round of the 2026 F1 season in Barcelona will take place on 12-14 June.