Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway
After multiple rain delays, Newgarden held off Ericsson and Rasmussen to earn yet another win at WWT Raceway
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Marcus Ericsson dominated much of Sunday's IndyCar race at WWT Raceway, leading 114 laps, but it was Josef Newgarden who prevailed for his sixth win in St. Louis.
Ericsson finished a close second and Christian Rasmussen was third, with both drivers earning their first podium finish of the 2026 season.
The late-night race was halted multiple times due to light rain, but they still managed to reach the full distance.
2026 IndyCar 'Bommarito Automotive Group 500' at WWT Raceway (Gateway) full race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|1
|J. NewgardenTeam Penske
|2
|260
|
2:25'26.7673
|134.070
|5
|51
|2
|M. EricssonAndretti Global
|28
|260
|
+0.6613
2:25'27.4286
|0.6613
|134.060
|4
|43
|3
|
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
|21
|260
|
+1.8523
2:25'28.6196
|1.1910
|134.042
|4
|36
|4
|R. van KalmthoutJuncos Hollinger Racing
|76
|260
|
+3.4347
2:25'30.2020
|1.5824
|134.018
|4
|32
|5
|S. McLaughlinTeam Penske
|3
|260
|
+7.2225
2:25'33.9898
|3.7878
|133.959
|5
|30
|6
|K. KirkwoodAndretti Global
|27
|260
|
+7.9480
2:25'34.7153
|0.7255
|133.948
|4
|28
|7
|D. MalukasTeam Penske
|12
|260
|
+8.3684
2:25'35.1357
|0.4204
|133.942
|3
|26
|8
|W. PowerAndretti Global
|26
|260
|
+9.3370
2:25'36.1043
|0.9686
|133.927
|5
|24
|9
|M. ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|66
|260
|
+9.7250
2:25'36.4923
|0.3880
|133.921
|5
|22
|10
|C. LundgaardArrow McLaren
|7
|260
|
+10.0402
2:25'36.8075
|0.3152
|133.916
|6
|20
|11
|P. O'WardArrow McLaren
|5
|260
|
+10.8692
2:25'37.6365
|0.8290
|133.903
|6
|19
|12
|S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing
|9
|260
|
+11.5285
2:25'38.2958
|0.6593
|133.893
|4
|19
|13
|S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|260
|
+15.4133
2:25'42.1806
|3.8848
|133.834
|4
|17
|14
|F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|60
|260
|
+18.8328
2:25'45.6001
|3.4195
|133.782
|4
|16
|15
|R. GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing
|18
|259
|
+1 Lap
2:25'42.4297
|1 Lap
|133.315
|4
|15
|16
|M. SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|47
|259
|
+1 Lap
2:25'42.5826
|0.1529
|133.313
|4
|14
|17
|A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing
|10
|258
|
+2 Laps
2:25'46.4373
|1 Lap
|132.740
|4
|15
|18
|A. RossiEd Carpenter Racing
|20
|258
|
+2 Laps
2:25'48.0058
|1.5685
|132.716
|4
|12
|19
|
R. Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|257
|
+3 Laps
2:25'52.5157
|1 Lap
|132.133
|3
|11
|20
|
L. FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|250
|
+10 Laps
2:25'52.1131
|7 Laps
|128.540
|5
|10
|21
|K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing
|8
|236
|
+24 Laps
2:25'53.5851
|14 Laps
|121.322
|2
|9
|22
|C. ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises
|4
|226
|
+34 Laps
2:10'34.2797
|10 Laps
|129.814
|4
|9
|23
|G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|112
|
+148 Laps
55'42.4524
|114 Laps
|150.787
|2
|7
|24
|
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
|6
|53
|
+207 Laps
25'20.9800
|59 Laps
|156.807
|1
|6
|25
|D. HaugerDale Coyne Racing
|19
|0
|
|5
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