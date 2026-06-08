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IndyCar Madison

Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway

After multiple rain delays, Newgarden held off Ericsson and Rasmussen to earn yet another win at WWT Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Marcus Ericsson dominated much of Sunday's IndyCar race at WWT Raceway, leading 114 laps, but it was Josef Newgarden who prevailed for his sixth win in St. Louis.

Ericsson finished a close second and Christian Rasmussen was third, with both drivers earning their first podium finish of the 2026 season.

The late-night race was halted multiple times due to light rain, but they still managed to reach the full distance. 

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2026 IndyCar 'Bommarito Automotive Group 500' at WWT Raceway (Gateway) full race results

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points
1 J. NewgardenTeam Penske 2 260

2:25'26.7673

   134.070 5 51
2 M. EricssonAndretti Global 28 260

+0.6613

2:25'27.4286

 0.6613 134.060 4 43
3
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
 21 260

+1.8523

2:25'28.6196

 1.1910 134.042 4 36
4 R. van KalmthoutJuncos Hollinger Racing 76 260

+3.4347

2:25'30.2020

 1.5824 134.018 4 32
5 S. McLaughlinTeam Penske 3 260

+7.2225

2:25'33.9898

 3.7878 133.959 5 30
6 K. KirkwoodAndretti Global 27 260

+7.9480

2:25'34.7153

 0.7255 133.948 4 28
7 D. MalukasTeam Penske 12 260

+8.3684

2:25'35.1357

 0.4204 133.942 3 26
8 W. PowerAndretti Global 26 260

+9.3370

2:25'36.1043

 0.9686 133.927 5 24
9 M. ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 260

+9.7250

2:25'36.4923

 0.3880 133.921 5 22
10 C. LundgaardArrow McLaren 7 260

+10.0402

2:25'36.8075

 0.3152 133.916 6 20
11 P. O'WardArrow McLaren 5 260

+10.8692

2:25'37.6365

 0.8290 133.903 6 19
12 S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing 9 260

+11.5285

2:25'38.2958

 0.6593 133.893 4 19
13 S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 260

+15.4133

2:25'42.1806

 3.8848 133.834 4 17
14 F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 260

+18.8328

2:25'45.6001

 3.4195 133.782 4 16
15 R. GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing 18 259

+1 Lap

2:25'42.4297

 1 Lap 133.315 4 15
16 M. SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 259

+1 Lap

2:25'42.5826

 0.1529 133.313 4 14
17 A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing 10 258

+2 Laps

2:25'46.4373

 1 Lap 132.740 4 15
18 A. RossiEd Carpenter Racing 20 258

+2 Laps

2:25'48.0058

 1.5685 132.716 4 12
19
R. Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing
 77 257

+3 Laps

2:25'52.5157

 1 Lap 132.133 3 11
20
L. FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 45 250

+10 Laps

2:25'52.1131

 7 Laps 128.540 5 10
21 K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing 8 236

+24 Laps

2:25'53.5851

 14 Laps 121.322 2 9
22 C. ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 226

+34 Laps

2:10'34.2797

 10 Laps 129.814 4 9
23 G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 112

+148 Laps

55'42.4524

 114 Laps 150.787 2 7
24
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
 6 53

+207 Laps

25'20.9800

 59 Laps 156.807 1 6
25 D. HaugerDale Coyne Racing 19 0

 

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Previous article Marcus Ericsson’s dominant run falls short in “bittersweet” runner-up finish at WWTR
Next article Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 WWT Raceway

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