Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway

Marcus Ericsson dominated much of Sunday's IndyCar race at WWT Raceway, leading 114 laps, but it was Josef Newgarden who prevailed for his sixth win in St. Louis.

Ericsson finished a close second and Christian Rasmussen was third, with both drivers earning their first podium finish of the 2026 season.

The late-night race was halted multiple times due to light rain, but they still managed to reach the full distance.

2026 IndyCar 'Bommarito Automotive Group 500' at WWT Raceway (Gateway) full race results