Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Michigan 2026

After Tyler Reddick's first DNF of the 2026 season and back-to-back NASCAR Cup wins by Denny Hamlin, the 23XI Racing driver's once-massive points lead is rapidly shrinking.

Reddick entered this race with no finish outside the top 15, and a 97-point advantage over Hamlin. Now, Reddick is just 51pts ahead following a 35th place finish.

The biggest mover in the standings was Bubba Wallace, who jumped four positions from 15th to 11th with a third-place finish at Michigan.

The biggest losers were Christopher Bell and Austin Dillon, who both lost three positions, with Bell falling from seventh to tenth after a violent crash during the final stage.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Michigan (Race 15 of 36)

Photos from Michigan - Sunday