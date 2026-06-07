Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Michigan 2026
Hamlin has sliced into Reddick's advantage, now just 51 points behind
Reddick crash
Photo by: 23XI Racing
After Tyler Reddick's first DNF of the 2026 season and back-to-back NASCAR Cup wins by Denny Hamlin, the 23XI Racing driver's once-massive points lead is rapidly shrinking.
Reddick entered this race with no finish outside the top 15, and a 97-point advantage over Hamlin. Now, Reddick is just 51pts ahead following a 35th place finish.
The biggest mover in the standings was Bubba Wallace, who jumped four positions from 15th to 11th with a third-place finish at Michigan.
The biggest losers were Christopher Bell and Austin Dillon, who both lost three positions, with Bell falling from seventh to tenth after a violent crash during the final stage.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Michigan (Race 15 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or lost
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|669
|--
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|618
|--
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|512
|--
|4
|Chase Elliott
|482
|--
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|470
|--
|6
|Kyle Larson
|453
|--
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|428
|+2
|8
|Chris Buescher
|424
|--
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|418
|+1
|10
|Christopher Bell
|410
|-3
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|378
|+4
|12
|William Byron
|377
|-1
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|370
|+1
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|355
|-2
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|350
|-2
|16
|Austin Cindric
|332
|--
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Joey Logano
|329
|+1
|18
|Erik Jones
|314
|+3
|19
|Ryan Preece
|313
|-2
|20
|Michael McDowell
|286
|-1
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|286
|+1
|22
|Zane Smith
|282
|-2
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|271
|--
|24
|Ross Chastain
|260
|+2
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|255
|--
|26
|Riley Herbst
|250
|+1
|27
|Austin Dillon
|245
|-3
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|236
|--
|29
|Noah Gragson
|212
|--
|30
|Josh Berry
|196
|+1
|31
|Ty Dillon
|190
|-1
|32
|Alex Bowman
|178
|--
|33
|Cole Custer
|175
|--
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|148
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|131
|--
|37
|Casey Mears
|9
|--
|38
|Katherine Legge
|8
|--
|39
|BJ McLeod
|3
|--
Photos from Michigan - Sunday
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
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Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
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Michigan - Sunday, in photos
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Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
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Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Michigan - Sunday, in photos
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