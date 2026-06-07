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NASCAR Cup Michigan

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Michigan 2026

Hamlin has sliced into Reddick's advantage, now just 51 points behind

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Reddick crash

Reddick crash

Photo by: 23XI Racing

After Tyler Reddick's first DNF of the 2026 season and back-to-back NASCAR Cup wins by Denny Hamlin, the 23XI Racing driver's once-massive points lead is rapidly shrinking.

Reddick entered this race with no finish outside the top 15, and a 97-point advantage over Hamlin. Now, Reddick is just 51pts ahead following a 35th place finish.

The biggest mover in the standings was Bubba Wallace, who jumped four positions from 15th to 11th with a third-place finish at Michigan. 

The biggest losers were Christopher Bell and Austin Dillon, who both lost three positions, with Bell falling from seventh to tenth after a violent crash during the final stage.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Michigan (Race 15 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
1 Tyler Reddick  669 --
2 Denny Hamlin 618  --
3 Ryan Blaney 512 --
4 Chase Elliott 482 --
5 Ty Gibbs 470 --
6 Kyle Larson 453 --
7 Carson Hocevar 428 +2
8 Chris Buescher 424 --
9 Daniel Suarez 418 +1
10 Christopher Bell 410 -3
11 Bubba Wallace 378 +4
12 William Byron 377 -1
13 Chase Briscoe 370 +1
14 Shane van Gisbergen 355 -2
15 Brad Keselowski 350 -2
16 Austin Cindric 332 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Joey Logano 329 +1
18 Erik Jones 314 +3
19 Ryan Preece 313 -2
20 Michael McDowell 286 -1
21 AJ Allmendinger 286 +1
22 Zane Smith 282 -2
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 271 --
24 Ross Chastain 260 +2
25 Todd Gilliland 255 --
26 Riley Herbst 250 +1
27 Austin Dillon 245 -3
28 John Hunter Nemechek 236 --
29 Noah Gragson 212 --
30 Josh Berry 196 +1
31 Ty Dillon 190 -1
32 Alex Bowman 178 --
33 Cole Custer 175 --
34 Connor Zilisch 148 --
35 Cody Ware 131 --
37 Casey Mears 9 --
38 Katherine Legge 8 --
39 BJ McLeod 3 --

Photos from Michigan - Sunday

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tribute to Kyle Busch

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Joe Gibbs

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Cliff Daniels

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Pre-race atmosphere

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Fans

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
General view

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
General view

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
General view

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gayle

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
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