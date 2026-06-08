Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison
Max Verstappen’s early Monaco GP exit drew comparisons with Kimi Raikkonen’s iconic 2006 retirement
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
20 years separate these two moments, but following a disappointing 2026 Monaco Grand Prix for Max Verstappen, the Dutchman has been compared to the legendary Kimi Raikkonen.
In 2006, after his McLaren caught fire due to a heat shield failure at the Monte Carlo race, Raikkonen was watched by hundreds of thousands of people internationally as he waltzed away from the burning carcass of a car in full racing gear.
He was expected to return to his garage, but he was later seen in a hot tub where he relaxed with champagne and beer as the race continued in front of him.
Following today's race, Verstappen did the same thing. After his car struggled to even complete the first lap of the race in the principality, he left it in the garage and walked back to his boat. And the internet noticed immediately.
A fan account on X posted a side-by-side image of the two drivers: Raikkonen, shirtless and drink in hand, compared to Verstappen - barefoot on the teak deck of a boat. The post racked up over 108,000 views and 5300 likes within hours.
"Same level of aura. Hanging out in the yacht," one user wrote in response.
After qualifying P2 behind Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli, there was plenty of anticipation around what the Red Bull driver could do from the front row. After all, this was Verstappen's joint-best Saturday of the season. Unfortunately for the Milton Keynes outfit, this feeling was short-lived.
"I think already on the formation lap it wasn't particularly great," he said. "But then on the pre-start procedure the engine was already responding very weirdly. Normally, at one point, you find your RPM target, but the engine was basically not doing that. Then, when I dropped the clutch, it basically dropped dead. You only had the battery at one point helping me go forward, and yeah, after that the engine sounded really bad."
Verstappen barely moved from the grid when the lights were extinguished and just about managed to move to the side as the field stormed past up to Sainte Dévote. This was his second DNF of the season.
There are clear parallels with the Iceman. Verstappen is blunt, unbothered and comfortable in saying what he thinks. But the way he shrugged off what remained of the race was unmistakably Raikkonen in nature.
Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli's record-breaking charge continued as he scored his fifth win in a row, unscathed by what was a penalty-ridden race.
Share Or Save This Story
Max Verstappen reveals cause of shock Monaco GP retirement: "Engine just dropped dead"
Max Verstappen, Mercedes and Oscar Piastri: The key factors in F1’s silly season
From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Max Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?
Who slept best last night: Isack Hadjar
ADUO shock as Red Bull has best F1 engine
Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026
Latest news
Lance Stroll on Monaco F1 crash: ‘The engine pushed me into the wall’
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026
What the international media are saying about the F1 Monaco GP
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine
No more naysayers, surely? How Monaco proved Kimi Antonelli's searing form wasn't just luck
Why Toto Wolff may need to try some distraction tactics
From “a new back” to the front row: What’s behind Max Verstappen’s surprise Monaco pace?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments