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IndyCar Madison

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 WWT Raceway

Kirkwood is now 49pts back of Palou, chipping away at his points lead

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Championship leader Alex Palou ran out of fuel in the pit lane, and finished 17th on Sunday night, allowing Kyle Kirkwood to chip 13 points out of his lead, now 49 points adrift of the top spot.

There was no change among the top five positions in the standings as IndyCar hits the halfway point of its 2026 season.

With his victory at WWT Raceway, Josef Newgarden has climbed from eighth to sixth in the standings, while runner-up finisher Marcus Ericsson climbed three spots up to ninth.

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2026 IndyCar standings after WWT Raceway (Race 9 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Alex Palou 342
2 Kyle Kirkwood 293
3 David Malukas 274
4 Christian Lundgaard 246
5 Pato O'Ward 239
6 Josef Newgarden 238
7 Scott McLaughlin 222
8 Felix Rosenqvist 221
9 Marcus Ericsson 196
10 Marcus Armstrong 196
11 Graham Rahal 193
12 Scott Dixon 192
13 Rinus VeeKay 175
14 Alexander Rossi 152
15 Kyffin Simpson 147
16 Santino Ferrucci 146
17 Will Power 145
18 Dennis Hauger (R) 133
19 Louis Foster 131
20 Romain Grosjean 117
21 Nolan Siegel 116
22 Christian Rasmussen 112
23 Caio Collet (R) 99
24 Sting Ray Robb 89
25 Mick Schumacher (R) 89
26 Conor Daly 24
27 Takuma Sato 20
28 Jack Harvey 8
29 Jacob Abel (R) 6
30 Helio Castroneves  5
31 Ed Carpenter 5
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 5
33 Katherine Legge 5

 

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Previous article Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at WWT Raceway

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