Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 WWT Raceway
Kirkwood is now 49pts back of Palou, chipping away at his points lead
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Championship leader Alex Palou ran out of fuel in the pit lane, and finished 17th on Sunday night, allowing Kyle Kirkwood to chip 13 points out of his lead, now 49 points adrift of the top spot.
There was no change among the top five positions in the standings as IndyCar hits the halfway point of its 2026 season.
With his victory at WWT Raceway, Josef Newgarden has climbed from eighth to sixth in the standings, while runner-up finisher Marcus Ericsson climbed three spots up to ninth.
2026 IndyCar standings after WWT Raceway (Race 9 of 18)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Alex Palou
|342
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|293
|3
|David Malukas
|274
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|246
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|239
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|238
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|222
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|221
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|196
|10
|Marcus Armstrong
|196
|11
|Graham Rahal
|193
|12
|Scott Dixon
|192
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|175
|14
|Alexander Rossi
|152
|15
|Kyffin Simpson
|147
|16
|Santino Ferrucci
|146
|17
|Will Power
|145
|18
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|133
|19
|Louis Foster
|131
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|117
|21
|Nolan Siegel
|116
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|112
|23
|Caio Collet (R)
|99
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|89
|25
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|89
|26
|Conor Daly
|24
|27
|Takuma Sato
|20
|28
|Jack Harvey
|8
|29
|Jacob Abel (R)
|6
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|5
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|5
|33
|Katherine Legge
|5
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