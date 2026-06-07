Cadillac loses maiden F1 point as Sergio Perez penalised

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Stewards gave Sergio Perez a 10-second penalty for being out of position at the second start of the Monaco race

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has been given a 10-second penalty in the Monaco Grand Prix results, collapsing from a point-paying 10th position to last of the finishers.

Perez finished 10th on the road in an eventful race in the principality, making the most of the incidents that occurred around him – despite an early drive-through penalty for lining up in Gabriel Bortoleto’s empty grid spot, two places ahead of his own.

The Mexican veteran pitted early and gradually made his way up the order as chaos unfolded ahead of him – including many speeding penalties, a drive-through for George Russell, and a late collision involving Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

However, Perez ended up under investigation for being out of position at the second start, after the race was red-flagged due to the track surface deteriorating at Antony Noghes corner, where both Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc crashed.

“We just came down, we looked at different angles,” Perez said after being summoned by the stewards. “It's hard to prove from one angle. When you look from one angle it's clear, but then from another it isn't that clear. So I think they were just checking to take a decision, and we'll see.

“Regardless of that, we got P10 on track, we had no benefit of that. I actually had a very poor start, but the lap one at the restart was incredible. It made us come back and that was really what matters.”

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Asked if he was optimistic about the decision, the Cadillac driver replied: “From my side, I am optimistic from what I've seen, but at the end it's down to the stewards, so we'll wait and see.”

The stewards disagreed and gave him a 10-second penalty.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence,” the stewards’ report read.

“Video evidence showed clearly that the front right wheel of Car 11 was outside the starting box.  The standard penalty is applied.”

As a consequence, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is inheriting 10th place, meaning Lawrence Stroll’s outfit has scored its first point of the season and is finally overtaking Cadillac in the constructors’ championship.

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Perez’s woes are compounded by a third sanction of the day – a reprimand for failing to follow the race director’s instructions regarding practice starts.

“The driver admitted that he had made a practice start in the wrong position,” the stewards wrote.

Regardless, when asked if he would have expected such a scenario when he signed with Cadillac, Perez made a point of being upbeat: “No, not even in the best dreams. To make it on our sixth race and be on the points is something tremendous.

“So, like I said, regardless of that, a millimetre in or out, whatever they decide, I think it doesn't change the fact that we got it on track by not giving up and by giving our best. And the rest will come. I'm confident about it.”

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Jackie Stewart

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lily Rowland

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fisher in the Paddock

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isabella Bernardini

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Allan McNish, Racing Director of Audi F1 Team talks to Donald Trump Jr and his wife Bettina Anderson

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Tion Wayne

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mika Hakkinen

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacky Ickx.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Yachts in the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on the grid.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the paddock with Silvia Domenicali and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Audi F1 Team pit stop practice.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Marshals clear the track under the red flag.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
The track is swept during a red flag delay.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
An official signals 5 minutes left until the restart in the pit lane.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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