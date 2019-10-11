Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Shootout in
05 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 11:36 PM

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe got his first taste of the Mount Panorama concrete in the sixth practice session for the 2019 Bathurst 1000.

Hinchcliffe backed the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden into the wall at The Cutting with five minutes to go, forcing the wildcard entry out of the remainder of the session.

It was the second mishap for the NAPA-backed car, after Alex Rossi beached himself at Hell Corner yesterday.

The damage from the Hinchcliffe shunt appears to be mostly cosmetic, the car likely to return for the day's second half-hour practice session at 12:10pm.

"I got into the wall a little bit in The Cutting just trying to find the limit," explained Hinchcliffe.

"I’m actually getting a lot more comfortable in the car, Alex and I both. Every night you get to sleep on it, let it sit and marinate overnight. You come back and feel a lot more at home and comfortable in the car.

"[I'm] just starting to push in places we hadn’t felt comfortable pushing before this point and it obviously just got away from me there and tagged the wall.

"I hate to lose the track time for both of us, but I think it’s relatively cosmetic stuff and we’ll get it fixed up for this afternoon."

 

 

Read Also:

There were no Hollywood lap times from the opening hit-out, crews mostly focussed on race runs and driver change practice.

Will and Alex Davison led the way with a 2m04.754s, edging Fabian Coulthard/Tony D'Alberto by 0.005s.

Tim Slade was third quickest after running a set of green tyres, followed by Brad Jones Racing teammate Nick Percat and Alex Premat in the #17 Penske Ford.

There were more issues for the #6 Tickford Mustang, a stuck throttle forcing a lengthy stint in the pits in the first third of the session.

That follows a sensor drama in qualifying yesterday that almost cost Cam Waters a shot at the Top 10 Shootout.

He and Michael Caruso finished today's session in 17th after finally getting on track.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison		 Ford Mustang GT 12 2'04.7544     179.286
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto		 Ford Mustang GT 11 2'04.7595 0.0051 0.0051 179.279
3 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'04.9764 0.2220 0.2169 178.968
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard		 Holden Commodore ZB 7 2'05.2599 0.5055 0.2835 178.563
5 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat		 Ford Mustang GT 13 2'05.2806 0.5262 0.0207 178.533
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'05.3015 0.5471 0.0209 178.503
7 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat		 Ford Mustang GT 12 2'05.3061 0.5517 0.0046 178.497
8 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith		 Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'05.4128 0.6584 0.1067 178.345
9 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'05.5985 0.8441 0.1857 178.081
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards		 Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'05.8142 1.0598 0.2157 177.776
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle		 Ford Mustang GT 12 2'05.8388 1.0844 0.0246 177.741
12 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown		 Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'05.9672 1.2128 0.1284 177.560
13 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore		 Nissan Altima 11 2'06.0172 1.2628 0.050 177.490
14 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins		 Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'06.0758 1.3214 0.0586 177.407
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood		 Nissan Altima 11 2'06.0816 1.3272 0.0058 177.399
16 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto		 Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'06.1618 1.4074 0.0802 177.286
17 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso		 Ford Mustang GT 10 2'06.1943 1.4399 0.0325 177.240
18 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb		 Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'06.2664 1.5120 0.0721 177.139
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood		 Nissan Altima 12 2'06.3265 1.5721 0.0601 177.055
20 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes		 Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'06.3437 1.5893 0.0172 177.031
21 56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'06.4342 1.6798 0.0905 176.904
22 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'06.4396 1.6852 0.0054 176.897
23 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'07.1617 2.4073 0.7221 175.892
24 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo		 Nissan Altima 12 2'07.2711 2.5167 0.1094 175.741
25 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat		 Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'07.3152 2.5608 0.0441 175.680
26 27 United States Alexander Rossi
Canada James Hinchcliffe		 Holden Commodore ZB 7 2'08.0356 3.2812 0.7204 174.692
Next article
The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

Previous article

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers James Hinchcliffe , Alexander Rossi
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Shootout Starts in
05 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
18:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
21:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
00:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
20:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
01:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
02:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
20:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

3h
2
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

3h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean plans to build F1 six-wheeler model on Suzuka day off

4
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

5
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues

1h

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule
VASC

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

Reynolds laments missed Bathurst Shootout chance
VASC

Reynolds laments missed Bathurst Shootout chance

Waters reflects on Bathurst qualifying near-miss
VASC

Waters reflects on Bathurst qualifying near-miss

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin fastest as rain shakes up qualifying
VASC

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin fastest as rain shakes up qualifying

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.