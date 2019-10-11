Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Shootout in
20 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Reynolds laments missed Bathurst Shootout chance

shares
comments
Reynolds laments missed Bathurst Shootout chance
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 9:08 AM

David Reynolds says he's disappointed he won't get the chance to ’tear the face off his car' during tomorrow's Top 10 Shootout, after an underwhelming showing in qualifying for the Bathurst 1000.

It's been a rollercoaster weekend for the Erebus driver, his Penrite Holden requiring an all-night fix after co-driver Luke Youlden crashed in practice yesterday.

There were promising signs from the repaired car during practice earlier today, only for Reynolds to struggle in the wet weather that hit qualifying.

He not not only missed the Top 10 Shootout, but will start the Great Race from way down in 22nd.

While not ruling out a fairy tale win from the back end of the grid, Reynolds says he is disappointed to miss the chance to flex his single-lap muscle in tomorrow's Top 10 dash.

"If it was dry, my car’s good enough for the front-row," said Reynolds.

"It’s easily a mid-3 car, but in the wet it’s a mid-40 and I’m lucky to do a mid-30. It’s struggle street in the wet. It’s weird it’s so good and so bad.

"I just wish I had a crack at the Shootout because I was looking forward to tearing the face off my car. Not crashing, getting up on that wheel and having a crack."

While surprised at the sheer difference between the wet and dry pace, Reynolds admitted that rain has been an Achilles' heel for his side of the garage for some time.

"That was our wet set-up, so probably our dry set-up is better for the wet, if that makes sense," he said.

"We did our best, but it’s been an inherent problem with our car for a while. We’ve had speed in the wet at times, but not of late."

Reynolds said Thursday's crash played no role in the poor qualifying performance, the overnight repair making the car as good as new.

"It was literally perfect. As Luke drove out [in practice], it was basically perfect," he said.

"[The team] spent all night on the car, that’s why I feel so bad. They worked so hard and are so buggered, to end up 22nd.

"But that’s Bathurst, it’ll love you one day and f**k you the next day."

Reynolds is also optimistic that a big fightback on Sunday is on the table, based on the outright pace of his car.

"I’m really looking forward to it because it’s going to be fun lunging people," he said.

"I’m going to have to get busy behind the wheel, but I’m looking forward to it.

"I’m two sessions behind everyone but I’m still as fast as everyone."

Next article
Waters reflects on Bathurst qualifying near-miss

Previous article

Waters reflects on Bathurst qualifying near-miss
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Shootout Starts in
20 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
18:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
21:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
00:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
20:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
01:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
02:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
20:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari's Suzuka deficit a "surprise", Leclerc admits

39m
2
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Bottas tops FP2 session that could decide grid

3h
3
Formula 1

Steiner gets "moral injury" fine for Sochi comments

3h
4
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Tyre management MotoGP races "almost gone"

5
Formula 1

Japanese GP grid could be set by FP2 times

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Reynolds laments missed Bathurst Shootout chance
VASC

Reynolds laments missed Bathurst Shootout chance

Waters reflects on Bathurst qualifying near-miss
VASC

Waters reflects on Bathurst qualifying near-miss

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin fastest as rain shakes up qualifying
VASC

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin fastest as rain shakes up qualifying

Hulme, Murphy among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees
VASC

Hulme, Murphy among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers lap record, Whincup crashes
VASC

Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin lowers lap record, Whincup crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.