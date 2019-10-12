Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace

The Tickford driver became the sixth driver to join what's been dubbed the 'Threes Club', his Shootout simulation yielding a 2m03.508s.

That's the second fastest Supercars lap in Bathurst history, just two-hundredths shy of the benchmark set by Scott McLaughlin on Friday.

“For me the car kept getting better. I think just learning how to drive it and get the most out of it is the biggest thing,” said Mostert.

“We’ve been working hard on the car in practice, it feels a bit better on full tanks than light tanks, so I’m hoping we’ve got a better race car than qualifying car.

“It’s just awesome to do a ‘three’. That’s pretty cool.

“I’m very lucky I get to do some BMW laps in the GT3 across here, I think that’s helped a lot with the Supercars getting faster and faster over the years.

“Even though you’re puckering up across the top, you’ve been that fast across the top in a different car before as well.”

Provisional pole-sitter McLaughlin was second quickest in that's session with a 2m03.696s, followed by Cam Waters with a 2m03.950s.

Shane van Gisbergen was the best-placed Holden in fourth, falling just 0.004s short of joining McLaughlin, Waters, Mostert, Will Davison, Jamie Whincup and Andre Heimgartner in the 'Threes Club'.

Shootout contenders Anton De Pasquale, Whincup, Davison and Mark Winterbottom filled spots fifth to eighth in that session, Nick Percat and Tim Slade slightly further back in 10th and 11th.

The Lee Holdsworth/Thomas Randle car was the only one not in the Shootout to sneak into the first 10 for Practice 7.