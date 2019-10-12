Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 2:00 AM

Chaz Mostert topped the final pre-Shootout practice session at Mount Panorama.

The Tickford driver became the sixth driver to join what's been dubbed the 'Threes Club', his Shootout simulation yielding a 2m03.508s.

That's the second fastest Supercars lap in Bathurst history, just two-hundredths shy of the benchmark set by Scott McLaughlin on Friday.

“For me the car kept getting better. I think just learning how to drive it and get the most out of it is the biggest thing,” said Mostert.

“We’ve been working hard on the car in practice, it feels a bit better on full tanks than light tanks, so I’m hoping we’ve got a better race car than qualifying car.

Read Also:

“It’s just awesome to do a ‘three’. That’s pretty cool.

“I’m very lucky I get to do some BMW laps in the GT3 across here, I think that’s helped a lot with the Supercars getting faster and faster over the years.

“Even though you’re puckering up across the top, you’ve been that fast across the top in a different car before as well.”

Provisional pole-sitter McLaughlin was second quickest in that's session with a 2m03.696s, followed by Cam Waters with a 2m03.950s.

Shane van Gisbergen was the best-placed Holden in fourth, falling just 0.004s short of joining McLaughlin, Waters, Mostert, Will Davison, Jamie Whincup and Andre Heimgartner in the 'Threes Club'.

Shootout contenders Anton De Pasquale, Whincup, Davison and Mark Winterbottom filled spots fifth to eighth in that session, Nick Percat and Tim Slade slightly further back in 10th and 11th.

The Lee Holdsworth/Thomas Randle car was the only one not in the Shootout to sneak into the first 10 for Practice 7.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 11 2'03.5089     181.094
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 11 2'03.6965 0.1876 0.1876 180.819
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 8 2'03.9501 0.4412 0.2536 180.450
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 2'04.0045 0.4956 0.0544 180.370
5 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 10 2'04.0516 0.5427 0.0471 180.302
6 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB 9 2'04.0849 0.5760 0.0333 180.254
7 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 9 2'04.1619 0.6530 0.0770 180.142
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'04.5667 1.0578 0.4048 179.556
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 12 2'04.6132 1.1043 0.0465 179.489
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 2'04.7697 1.2608 0.1565 179.264
11 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 10 2'04.8289 1.320 0.0592 179.179
12 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'04.9477 1.4388 0.1188 179.009
13 3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima 12 2'04.9563 1.4474 0.0086 178.996
14 9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'04.9603 1.4514 0.0040 178.991
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 12 2'05.2651 1.7562 0.3048 178.555
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 11 2'05.4777 1.9688 0.2126 178.253
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 9 2'05.7493 2.2404 0.2716 177.868
18 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'05.9478 2.4389 0.1985 177.587
19 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'05.9584 2.4495 0.0106 177.572
20 34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'06.0036 2.4947 0.0452 177.509
21 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 11 2'06.1311 2.6222 0.1275 177.329
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 12 2'06.1897 2.6808 0.0586 177.247
23 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 13 2'06.5729 3.0640 0.3832 176.710
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 11 2'07.0065 3.4976 0.4336 176.107
25 27 United States Alexander Rossi
Canada James Hinchcliffe 		Holden Commodore ZB 8 2'07.3338 3.8249 0.3273 175.654
  56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 0
Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues

Bathurst 1000: Hinchcliffe hits the wall as practice continues
