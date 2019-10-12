Bathurst 1000: Mostert sets pre-Shootout pace
Chaz Mostert topped the final pre-Shootout practice session at Mount Panorama.
The Tickford driver became the sixth driver to join what's been dubbed the 'Threes Club', his Shootout simulation yielding a 2m03.508s.
That's the second fastest Supercars lap in Bathurst history, just two-hundredths shy of the benchmark set by Scott McLaughlin on Friday.
“For me the car kept getting better. I think just learning how to drive it and get the most out of it is the biggest thing,” said Mostert.
“We’ve been working hard on the car in practice, it feels a bit better on full tanks than light tanks, so I’m hoping we’ve got a better race car than qualifying car.
“It’s just awesome to do a ‘three’. That’s pretty cool.
“I’m very lucky I get to do some BMW laps in the GT3 across here, I think that’s helped a lot with the Supercars getting faster and faster over the years.
“Even though you’re puckering up across the top, you’ve been that fast across the top in a different car before as well.”
Provisional pole-sitter McLaughlin was second quickest in that's session with a 2m03.696s, followed by Cam Waters with a 2m03.950s.
Shane van Gisbergen was the best-placed Holden in fourth, falling just 0.004s short of joining McLaughlin, Waters, Mostert, Will Davison, Jamie Whincup and Andre Heimgartner in the 'Threes Club'.
Shootout contenders Anton De Pasquale, Whincup, Davison and Mark Winterbottom filled spots fifth to eighth in that session, Nick Percat and Tim Slade slightly further back in 10th and 11th.
The Lee Holdsworth/Thomas Randle car was the only one not in the Shootout to sneak into the first 10 for Practice 7.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|55
| Chaz Mostert
James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|2'03.5089
|181.094
|2
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
Alexandre Prémat
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|2'03.6965
|0.1876
|0.1876
|180.819
|3
|6
| Cameron Waters
Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|2'03.9501
|0.4412
|0.2536
|180.450
|4
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8
|2'04.0045
|0.4956
|0.0544
|180.370
|5
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|2'04.0516
|0.5427
|0.0471
|180.302
|6
|888
| Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|9
|2'04.0849
|0.5760
|0.0333
|180.254
|7
|23
| Will Davison
Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|2'04.1619
|0.6530
|0.0770
|180.142
|8
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
Steven Richards
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|2'04.5667
|1.0578
|0.4048
|179.556
|9
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|2'04.6132
|1.1043
|0.0465
|179.489
|10
|8
| Nick Percat
Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8
|2'04.7697
|1.2608
|0.1565
|179.264
|11
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|2'04.8289
|1.320
|0.0592
|179.179
|12
|22
| James Courtney
Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|2'04.9477
|1.4388
|0.1188
|179.009
|13
|3
| Garry Jacobson
Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|12
|2'04.9563
|1.4474
|0.0086
|178.996
|14
|9
| David Reynolds
Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|2'04.9603
|1.4514
|0.0040
|178.991
|15
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
|Nissan Altima
|12
|2'05.2651
|1.7562
|0.3048
|178.555
|16
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|2'05.4777
|1.9688
|0.2126
|178.253
|17
|15
| Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
|Nissan Altima
|9
|2'05.7493
|2.2404
|0.2716
|177.868
|18
|2
| Scott Pye
Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|2'05.9478
|2.4389
|0.1985
|177.587
|19
|35
| Todd Hazelwood
Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|2'05.9584
|2.4495
|0.0106
|177.572
|20
|34
| James Golding
Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|2'06.0036
|2.4947
|0.0452
|177.509
|21
|78
| Simona de Silvestro
Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|11
|2'06.1311
|2.6222
|0.1275
|177.329
|22
|21
| Macauley Jones
Dean Canto
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|2'06.1897
|2.6808
|0.0586
|177.247
|23
|33
| Richie Stanaway
Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|2'06.5729
|3.0640
|0.3832
|176.710
|24
|19
| Jack Le Brocq
Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|2'07.0065
|3.4976
|0.4336
|176.107
|25
|27
| Alexander Rossi
James Hinchcliffe
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8
|2'07.3338
|3.8249
|0.3273
|175.654
|56
|Brodie Kostecki
Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0
