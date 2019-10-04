Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover

Logano’s No. 22 Penske team elected to do a mock qualifying run early in the 50-minute session and his average lap speed of 163.221 mph held up for the entire session.

William Byron ended up second (162.132 mph) and Jimmie Johnson was third (161.834 mph). Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.

“We made a qualifying run and would have like to have made another race run but we found a spot on our right-front (tire) and we couldn’t keep running on it,” Blaney said.

“I thought our car was pretty decent. The track is going to change a lot. It got a lot blacker than we first got on it from all the rubber that got laid down on that concrete. We just need to stay on top of that.”

In 21 career starts, Logano has never won at Dover. His best finish at the track is third (2010, 2013 2018).

Rounding out the top-10 were Paul Menard, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson.

In all, six of the top-10 speeds came from drivers will competing in the Cup series playoffs.

Kevin Harvick ended up with the fastest average speed (158.066 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Johnson and Blaney were second and third, respectively, in that category.