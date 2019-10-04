NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Practice report

Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover

shares
comments
Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 6:46 PM

Joey Logano set the pace early and led the way in Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Logano’s No. 22 Penske team elected to do a mock qualifying run early in the 50-minute session and his average lap speed of 163.221 mph held up for the entire session.

William Byron ended up second (162.132 mph) and Jimmie Johnson was third (161.834 mph). Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.

“We made a qualifying run and would have like to have made another race run but we found a spot on our right-front (tire) and we couldn’t keep running on it,” Blaney said.

“I thought our car was pretty decent. The track is going to change a lot. It got a lot blacker than we first got on it from all the rubber that got laid down on that concrete. We just need to stay on top of that.”

In 21 career starts, Logano has never won at Dover. His best finish at the track is third (2010, 2013 2018).

Rounding out the top-10 were Paul Menard, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson.

In all, six of the top-10 speeds came from drivers will competing in the Cup series playoffs.

Kevin Harvick ended up with the fastest average speed (158.066 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Johnson and Blaney were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 39 22.056     163.221
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 44 22.204 0.148 0.148 162.133
3 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 30 22.245 0.189 0.041 161.834
4 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 29 22.290 0.234 0.045 161.507
5 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 50 22.351 0.295 0.061 161.067
6 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 28 22.361 0.305 0.010 160.995
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 39 22.434 0.378 0.073 160.471
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 28 22.446 0.390 0.012 160.385
9 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 26 22.551 0.495 0.105 159.638
10 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 33 22.629 0.573 0.078 159.088
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 39 22.650 0.594 0.021 158.940
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 33 22.667 0.611 0.017 158.821
13 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 40 22.769 0.713 0.102 158.110
14 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 34 22.828 0.772 0.059 157.701
15 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 28 22.831 0.775 0.003 157.680
16 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 42 22.845 0.789 0.014 157.584
17 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 47 22.855 0.799 0.010 157.515
18 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 35 22.859 0.803 0.004 157.487
19 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 37 22.897 0.841 0.038 157.226
20 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 41 22.903 0.847 0.006 157.185
21 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 40 22.930 0.874 0.027 157.000
22 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 38 22.956 0.90 0.026 156.822
23 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 32 23.024 0.968 0.068 156.359
24 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 32 23.025 0.969 0.001 156.352
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 24 23.038 0.982 0.013 156.264
26 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 35 23.067 1.011 0.029 156.067
27 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 28 23.166 1.110 0.099 155.400
28 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 21 23.224 1.168 0.058 155.012
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 28 23.237 1.181 0.013 154.925
30 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 23 23.304 1.248 0.067 154.480
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 36 23.427 1.371 0.123 153.669
32 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 15 23.504 1.448 0.077 153.165
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 31 23.511 1.455 0.007 153.120
34 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 4 23.914 1.858 0.403 150.539
35 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 25 23.936 1.880 0.022 150.401
36 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 20 24.036 1.980 0.10 149.775
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 25 24.292 2.236 0.256 148.197
38 54 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 13 24.476 2.420 0.184 147.083
Next article
Ally extends with Hendrick, regardless of Johnson’s future

Previous article

Ally extends with Hendrick, regardless of Johnson’s future
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover II
Drivers Joey Logano
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Dover II

Dover II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Final Practice In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 4 Oct
10:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 4 Oct
12:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 5 Oct
10:35
13:35
Race Sun 6 Oct
11:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

