Michigan II
09 Aug
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
06 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
13 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
20 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
27 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
03 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
10 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Kyle Larson fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Dover

Oct 4, 2019, 8:47 PM

Kyle Larson, still looking for his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, topped Friday’s final practice session at Dover.

Larson led the single-lap average speed with 162.705 mph and set the mark early in the 50-minute session. 

Statistically, Dover is one of Larson’s best tracks with five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 11 career starts. He finished third in this year’s spring race.

Martin Truex Jr. ended up second (161.377 mph) and Kevin Harvick third (160.385 mph). Brad Keselowski and last weekend’s winner, Chase Elliott, rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 speeds were Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch.

Larson also had the fastest average speed (157.752 mph) among all drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 62 22.126     162.705
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 59 22.308 0.182 0.182 161.377
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 48 22.436 0.310 0.128 160.456
4 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 51 22.446 0.320 0.010 160.385
5 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 58 22.465 0.339 0.019 160.249
6 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 60 22.570 0.444 0.105 159.504
7 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 52 22.605 0.479 0.035 159.257
8 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 38 22.620 0.494 0.015 159.151
9 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 47 22.688 0.562 0.068 158.674
10 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 60 22.709 0.583 0.021 158.527
11 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 77 22.744 0.618 0.035 158.284
12 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 49 22.748 0.622 0.004 158.256
13 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 65 22.754 0.628 0.006 158.214
14 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 68 22.759 0.633 0.005 158.179
15 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 77 22.767 0.641 0.008 158.124
16 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 45 22.792 0.666 0.025 157.950
17 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 65 22.806 0.680 0.014 157.853
18 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 45 22.810 0.684 0.004 157.826
19 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 60 22.823 0.697 0.013 157.736
20 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 84 22.829 0.703 0.006 157.694
21 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 48 22.831 0.705 0.002 157.680
22 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 56 22.856 0.730 0.025 157.508
23 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 82 22.866 0.740 0.010 157.439
24 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 49 22.893 0.767 0.027 157.253
25 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 29 22.914 0.788 0.021 157.109
26 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 41 23.111 0.985 0.197 155.770
27 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 46 23.127 1.001 0.016 155.662
28 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 58 23.178 1.052 0.051 155.320
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 52 23.183 1.057 0.005 155.286
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 60 23.210 1.084 0.027 155.106
31 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 40 23.261 1.135 0.051 154.765
32 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 22 23.365 1.239 0.104 154.077
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 39 23.486 1.360 0.121 153.283
34 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 16 23.679 1.553 0.193 152.033
35 54 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 18 23.932 1.806 0.253 150.426
36 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 12 24.123 1.997 0.191 149.235
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 25 24.379 2.253 0.256 147.668
Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover

Joey Logano tops first Cup Series practice at Dover
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Author Jim Utter

