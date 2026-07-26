Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Race report
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

Corey Heim stuns NASCAR with Brickyard 400 win as part-time Cup driver

In his 15th career start, the rookie 23XI Racing driver held off Christopher Bell by three tenths to claim his second Cup victory of 2026 in his first weekend racing at Indianapolis

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Heim, 23XI Racing

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

Corey Heim has shocked the NASCAR world again, winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his 15th career start. Heim had never completed a lap at IMS before this weekend, but leaves as the winner of one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races.

Earlier this year, Heim out-dueled 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick for his first Cup win at San Diego. At Indianapolis, Heim passed 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin before holding off Christopher Bell for victory.

Heim became the first driver since A.J. Foyt in 1965 to claim his first two Cup victories within his opening 15 starts. He's also the youngest driver to win the Brickyard 400 since Jeff Gordon in 1994, and is also the first part-time driver to have a multi-win Cup season since Davey Allison and Tim Richmond in 1987.

Watch: Heim hangs on to win Indy: 'That was a damn handful!'

"Yeah, that was a damn handful," said Heim. "I was hanging on for dear life once the shade went down and the pace picked up. My car got really loose. And I had never really been in a lot of clean air throughout the day, so that was the hardest I've ever fought in my life to just make sure I focused on exits and kept them in dirty air.

"I'm pretty out of breath. That was a workout. It was a dream come true. Winning at the Brickyard. That's unbelievable. Thank you so much, fans, for coming out here.

"Caught a break early with the pit cycle. And just executed all day. Made no mistakes. My team, 23XI did a fantastic job with my Field & Stream Camry. First race with Field & Stream too, that's awesome. First race, first win, so we hope we can keep it going."

Bell finished second, just three tenths behind Heim at the checkered flag. Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Carson Hocevar, and Tyler Reddick filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stage 1

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Hocevar led from pole and quickly opened a 2.5-second advantage. Austin Dillon was the first to pit after rapidly dropping through the field, worried about a tire issue. His brother Ty Dillon got a blend line violation soon after that, prompting teams to remind their drivers about the unique pit exit procedure at IMS.

Hocevar pitted from the lead at the end of Lap 32, giving Suarez the top spot, but he immediately came under attack from Reddick. Suarez resisted the challenge, and came down pit road the following lap with a big lockup.

Larson and Gibbs both pitted earlier than Hocevar, and successfully pulled off the undercut.

Hamlin and over half the field ran the first stint long, with most waiting until ten laps to go to come down pit road.

Larson was in position to win Stage 1, but disaster struck five laps from the end as he blew a left-rear tire. Larson slammed the wall and his race was over.

 

Gragson doored Zilisch in frustration under caution after making heavy contact with the Trackhouse driver shortly before the yellow.

Another Trackhouse driver had some drama under this caution, as Van Gisbergen stopped his car in the grass while he took his steering wheel off and adjusted it. He lost little time during the brief but unusual stoppage.

The stage ended in a one-lap dash, with Gibbs claiming the Stage 1 win over Heim, McDowell, Hocevar, Byron, Hamlin, Suarez, Briscoe, Buescher, and Reddick.

Stage 2

Pit road was fairly empty during the stage break, and on the restart, Gibbs held the lead with McDowell, Heim, and Hocevar following.

Early in the stage, Chase Elliott hit the wall after contact from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and had to pit under green with a flat tire. Eventually, Elliott went behind the wall for repairs.

About halfway through the stage, Gibbs pitted from the lead. Hocevar followed him in but emerged from pit road directly behind new leader Heim, albeit one lap down. Trapped a lap down, he aggressively tried to unlap himself, only for Heim to block him at every opportunity.

When Heim later headed for pit road, Hocevar pulled alongside and expressed his displeasure with a hand gesture.

 

The next caution was for Daniel Dye, who crashed into the wall with a flat tire. The caution ended the stage, handing Ross Chastain the Stage 2 victory as he ran low on fuel.

Chastain won Stage 2 ahead of Gilliland, Gibbs, Hamlin, Heim, Hocevar, Preece, McDowell, Nemechek, and Suarez.

Stage 3

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing Toyota; Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota; Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

While Chastain and Gilliland pitted during the stage break, Gibbs and Hamlin were now on the front row.

Gibbs remained ahead until a debris caution with 45 laps remaining brought the field to pit road near the edge of the fuel window.

The entire field poured down pit road, with Heim taking the lead off pit road. Several drivers opted for a two-tire call, shuffling the order. Wallace endured a chaotic stop in which he struck members of his pit crew, although none appeared seriously hurt.

On the restart, Logano looked to the inside of Heim, thinking about a three-wide move for the lead before backing out. However, that was enough for Hamlin to take the lead away.

Moments later, Blaney went spinning after contact from Nemechek, who attempted to go up the middle in a three-wide move but the door closed before he got there.

Zilisch, Herbst, Hill, Mears, and Allmendinger were also collected in the ensuing melee. Blaney had damage, but soldiered on as he was battling Gilliland for the $1 million prize in the In-Season Challenge.

 

On the final restart with 34 laps remaining, Hamlin received little drafting help and Heim reclaimed the lead. Hamlin attempted to dive under Heim in the short chute between Turn 1 and 2, but Heim slammed the door.

Hamlin lost all momentum and slipped back to fifth, leaving Heim in control of the race. Heim spent the rest of the race being shadowed by Bell, trying his best to keep his clearly loose No. 67 Toyota under control. Logano also closed in from third, but they never really could get a big enough Neither Bell nor Logano could generate a strong enough run to challenge Heim.

As Heim won the race, Gilliland collected the $1 million In-Season Challenge prize, finishing 24th as a wounded Blaney finished 26th -- just six tenths behind.

Watch: What a time! Corey Heim wins thrilling Brickyard 400

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
C. Heim 23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 160

3:08'20.414

   7    
2 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 160

+0.287

3:08'20.701

 0.287 6 35  
3 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 160

+0.972

3:08'21.386

 0.685 6 34  
4 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 160

+5.720

3:08'26.134

 4.748 9 36  
5 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 160

+6.120

3:08'26.534

 0.400 6 44  
6 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 160

+6.805

3:08'27.219

 0.685 6 31  
7
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 160

+7.513

3:08'27.927

 0.708 6 30  
8 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 160

+8.471

3:08'28.885

 0.958 7 33  
9 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 160

+9.072

3:08'29.486

 0.601 8 40  
10 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 160

+10.338

3:08'30.752

 1.266 6 28  
11 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 160

+10.971

3:08'31.385

 0.633 6 28  
12 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 160

+11.556

3:08'31.970

 0.585 6 43  
13 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 160

+14.406

3:08'34.820

 2.850 6 24  
14 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 160

+16.675

3:08'37.089

 2.269 6 23  
15 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 160

+17.451

3:08'37.865

 0.776 6 22  
16 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 160

+17.834

3:08'38.248

 0.383 7 21  
17 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 160

+18.123

3:08'38.537

 0.289 6 25  
18 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 160

+18.479

3:08'38.893

 0.356 5 30  
19 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 160

+19.404

3:08'39.818

 0.925 6 18  
20 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 160

+19.761

3:08'40.175

 0.357 8 17  
21 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 160

+20.271

3:08'40.685

 0.510 7 22  
22 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 160

+21.619

3:08'42.033

 1.348 7 15  
23 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 160

+24.072

3:08'44.486

 2.453 7 24  
24 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 160

+24.296

3:08'44.710

 0.224 10 22  
25 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 160

+24.499

3:08'44.913

 0.203 11 12  
26 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 160

+24.846

3:08'45.260

 0.347 7 11  
27 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 160

+25.156

3:08'45.570

 0.310 5 12  
28 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 160

+25.699

3:08'46.113

 0.543 6 9  
29 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 160

+26.562

3:08'46.976

 0.863 9 8  
30 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 160

+36.563

3:08'56.977

 10.001 9 7  
31 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 160

+37.097

3:08'57.511

 0.534 8 6  
32 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 158

+2 Laps

3:08'24.213

 2 Laps 8 5  
33 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 125

+35 Laps

2:37'56.299

 33 Laps 12   Accident
34
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 122

+38 Laps

2:30'09.174

 3 Laps 8 3 Accident
35 United States C. Mears Beard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 121

+39 Laps

2:29'18.938

 1 Lap 9 2 Accident
36 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 120

+40 Laps

2:29'12.768

 1 Lap 7 1 Accident
37 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 119

+41 Laps

3:09'03.725

 1 Lap 6 1  
38
D. Dye Live Fast Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 93

+67 Laps

1:39'50.918

 26 Laps 6   Accident
39 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 43

+117 Laps

37'44.885

 50 Laps 3 1 Accident
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 lap-by-lap updates and race commentary
Next article Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Kyle Larson crashes out of Brickyard 400, finishing last

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Kyle Larson crashes out of Brickyard 400, finishing last

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Corey Heim

After 650 starts, the No. 67 has finally won a NASCAR Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
After 650 starts, the No. 67 has finally won a NASCAR Cup race

Corey Heim earns shock first Cup win after slamming doors with Reddick in San Diego

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Corey Heim earns shock first Cup win after slamming doors with Reddick in San Diego

Corey Heim wins Michigan NASCAR Truck race in nail-biting finish

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Michigan
Corey Heim wins Michigan NASCAR Truck race in nail-biting finish
More from
23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace argues against costly penalty that stripped him of runner-up finish

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Bubba Wallace argues against costly penalty that stripped him of runner-up finish

Winners and losers from a thrilling NASCAR Cup return to Chicagoland

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Winners and losers from a thrilling NASCAR Cup return to Chicagoland

Winners and losers from a destructive NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Winners and losers from a destructive NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

Latest news

Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Corey Heim stuns NASCAR with Brickyard 400 win as part-time Cup driver

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Corey Heim stuns NASCAR with Brickyard 400 win as part-time Cup driver

Ralf Schumacher takes aim at Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton Hungarian GP disappointment

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ralf Schumacher takes aim at Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton Hungarian GP disappointment

LIVE: NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 lap-by-lap updates and race commentary

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
LIVE: NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 lap-by-lap updates and race commentary