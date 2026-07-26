Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Hamlin further extends his championship lead, now 84 points clear of Tyler Reddick with four races left in the regular season
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports
Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images
Denny Hamlin further solidified his place atop the championship standings at Indianapolis, with just four races left in the regular season.
Carson Hocevar jumped up inside the top five in the championship standings after a trouble befell both Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. No driver moved up or down more than two positions in the entire standings on Sunday, but the most notable shift was around the fifth to eighth place range.
Around the cut-line, Austin Cindric remains on the bubble, but Ryan Preece has replaced Erik Jones as his closest pursuer. Preece is now 38 points behind Cindric, and Jones is 44 points back.
Above the cut-line, Shane van Gisbergen fell to 15th but actually gained points, slightly padding his advantage to +57 over the cut-line. He is just three points adrift of Bubba Wallace, while Joey Logano continues his summer surge. He is up to 13th, +65pts after being below the cut-line just two races ago.
NASCAR Cup teams will have their final off-week now before the final four-week stretch to end the regular season, and then the ten race Chase for the championship.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Brickyard 400 (Race 22 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or lost
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|886
|--
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|802
|--
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|766
|--
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|751
|--
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|638
|+2
|6
|Chase Elliott
|635
|-1
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|623
|+1
|8
|Kyle Larson
|617
|-2
|9
|Chris Buescher
|613
|--
|10
|Christopher Bell
|609
|--
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|583
|--
|12
|William Byron
|568
|--
|13
|Joey Logano
|545
|+2
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|540
|-1
|15
|Shane van Gisbergen
|537
|-1
|16
|Austin Cindric
|518
|--
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Ryan Preece
|480
|+1
|18
|Erik Jones
|474
|-1
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|468
|--
|20
|Michael McDowell
|442
|--
|21
|Ross Chastain
|436
|--
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|409
|--
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|406
|--
|24
|Zane Smith
|393
|--
|25
|Riley Herbst
|370
|--
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|364
|+1
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|355
|-1
|28
|Alex Bowman
|354
|--
|29
|Austin Dillon
|349
|--
|30
|Cole Custer
|270
|+2
|31
|Noah Gragson
|268
|--
|32
|Ty Dillon
|266
|-2
|33
|Josh Berry
|264
|--
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|216
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|183
|--
|36
|Casey Mears
|12
|+1
|37
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|-1
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|9
|--
|39
|Katherine Legge
|8
|--
|40
|BJ McLeod
|4
|--
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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