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NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Hamlin further extends his championship lead, now 84 points clear of Tyler Reddick with four races left in the regular season

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Denny Hamlin further solidified his place atop the championship standings at Indianapolis, with just four races left in the regular season.

Carson Hocevar jumped up inside the top five in the championship standings after a trouble befell both Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. No driver moved up or down more than two positions in the entire standings on Sunday, but the most notable shift was around the fifth to eighth place range.

Around the cut-line, Austin Cindric remains on the bubble, but Ryan Preece has replaced Erik Jones as his closest pursuer. Preece is now 38 points behind Cindric, and Jones is 44 points back.

Above the cut-line, Shane van Gisbergen fell to 15th but actually gained points, slightly padding his advantage to +57 over the cut-line. He is just three points adrift of Bubba Wallace, while Joey Logano continues his summer surge. He is up to 13th, +65pts after being below the cut-line just two races ago.

NASCAR Cup teams will have their final off-week now before the final four-week stretch to end the regular season, and then the ten race Chase for the championship.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Brickyard 400 (Race 22 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 886 --
2 Tyler Reddick 802 --
3 Ryan Blaney 766 --
4 Ty Gibbs 751 --
5 Carson Hocevar 638 +2
6 Chase Elliott 635 -1
7 Chase Briscoe 623 +1
8 Kyle Larson 617 -2
9 Chris Buescher 613 --
10 Christopher Bell 609 --
11 Daniel Suarez 583 --
12 William Byron 568 --
13 Joey Logano 545 +2
14 Bubba Wallace 540 -1
15 Shane van Gisbergen 537 -1
16 Austin Cindric 518 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Ryan Preece 480 +1
18 Erik Jones 474 -1
19 Brad Keselowski 468 --
20 Michael McDowell 442 --
21 Ross Chastain 436 --
22 AJ Allmendinger 409 --
23 Todd Gilliland 406 --
24 Zane Smith 393 --
25 Riley Herbst 370 --
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 364 +1
27 John Hunter Nemechek 355 -1
28 Alex Bowman 354 --
29 Austin Dillon 349 --
30 Cole Custer 270 +2
31 Noah Gragson 268 --
32 Ty Dillon 266 -2
33 Josh Berry 264 --
34 Connor Zilisch 216 --
35 Cody Ware 183 --
36 Casey Mears 12 +1
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 -1
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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