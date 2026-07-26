Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Heim held off Bell and Logano to earn an impressive win in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Corey Heim, 23XI Racing
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Corey Heim now has two NASCAR Cup Series wins in his first 15 starts, winning both as a part-time driver this year.
In just his 15th career start, the 23XI Racing driver passed his boss, Denny Hamlin, and then held off Christopher Bell to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Heim is the first part-time Cup driver to win multiple races in a single season since Tim Richmond and Davey Allison did it in 1987. At 24 years old he's, also the youngest Brickyard 400 winner since Jeff Gordon in 1994.
Ty Gibbs finished 12th after winning Stage 1, while Ross Chastain finished 23rd after winning Stage 2.
At the checkered flag, 31 of 39 starters will still on the lead lap, and six drivers failed to reach the checkered flag.
NASCAR Cup 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|160
|
3:08'20.414
|7
|2
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|160
|
+0.287
3:08'20.701
|0.287
|6
|35
|3
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|160
|
+0.972
3:08'21.386
|0.685
|6
|34
|4
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|160
|
+5.720
3:08'26.134
|4.748
|9
|36
|5
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|160
|
+6.120
3:08'26.534
|0.400
|6
|44
|6
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|160
|
+6.805
3:08'27.219
|0.685
|6
|31
|7
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|160
|
+7.513
3:08'27.927
|0.708
|6
|30
|8
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|160
|
+8.471
3:08'28.885
|0.958
|7
|33
|9
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+9.072
3:08'29.486
|0.601
|8
|40
|10
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|160
|
+10.338
3:08'30.752
|1.266
|6
|28
|11
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|160
|
+10.971
3:08'31.385
|0.633
|6
|28
|12
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|160
|
+11.556
3:08'31.970
|0.585
|6
|43
|13
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+14.406
3:08'34.820
|2.850
|6
|24
|14
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|160
|
+16.675
3:08'37.089
|2.269
|6
|23
|15
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|160
|
+17.451
3:08'37.865
|0.776
|6
|22
|16
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+17.834
3:08'38.248
|0.383
|7
|21
|17
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+18.123
3:08'38.537
|0.289
|6
|25
|18
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+18.479
3:08'38.893
|0.356
|5
|30
|19
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+19.404
3:08'39.818
|0.925
|6
|18
|20
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+19.761
3:08'40.175
|0.357
|8
|17
|21
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+20.271
3:08'40.685
|0.510
|7
|22
|22
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|160
|
+21.619
3:08'42.033
|1.348
|7
|15
|23
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+24.072
3:08'44.486
|2.453
|7
|24
|24
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|160
|
+24.296
3:08'44.710
|0.224
|10
|22
|25
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+24.499
3:08'44.913
|0.203
|11
|12
|26
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|160
|
+24.846
3:08'45.260
|0.347
|7
|11
|27
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|160
|
+25.156
3:08'45.570
|0.310
|5
|12
|28
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|160
|
+25.699
3:08'46.113
|0.543
|6
|9
|29
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+26.562
3:08'46.976
|0.863
|9
|8
|30
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+36.563
3:08'56.977
|10.001
|9
|7
|31
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+37.097
3:08'57.511
|0.534
|8
|6
|32
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|158
|
+2 Laps
3:08'24.213
|2 Laps
|8
|5
|33
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|125
|
+35 Laps
2:37'56.299
|33 Laps
|12
|34
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|122
|
+38 Laps
2:30'09.174
|3 Laps
|8
|3
|35
|C. MearsBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|121
|
+39 Laps
2:29'18.938
|1 Lap
|9
|2
|36
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|120
|
+40 Laps
2:29'12.768
|1 Lap
|7
|1
|37
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|119
|
+41 Laps
3:09'03.725
|1 Lap
|6
|1
|38
|
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|93
|
+67 Laps
1:39'50.918
|26 Laps
|6
|39
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+117 Laps
37'44.885
|50 Laps
|3
|1
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