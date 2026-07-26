Kyle Larson crashes out of Brickyard 400, finishing last
The first caution of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race was for the driver who was about to win the opening stage as Larson slammed the wall with a flat tire
Kyle Larson crash (via TNT Sports)
Kyle Larson continues to experience nothing but misfortune as of late, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway was no kinder to the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Larson started tenth, but managed to undercut several drivers through an early pit stop, and was five laps away from winning Stage 1 of the Brickyard 400 when disaster struck.
Entering Turn 3, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet suddenly snapped around and slammed the outside wall. Larson radioed to the team that he believed he may have cut a left-rear tire.
Crew chief Cliff Daniels reacted with shock and disbelief, and was seen speaking with Goodyear representatives soon after.
This continues an unusual winless streak for Larson, dating back to before his 2025 Indy 500/Coke 600 Double. Larson remains winless in 2026, and will finish 39th and scoring just one point.
"We just had a tire let go," said Larson outside the infield care center. "I wouldn't say that pushing had anything to do with it. I was only going three tenths quicker than I was (before), saving fuel. Just a little bit of bad luck. Proud of the team. We qualified tenth, did what we had to do to gain track position to get to the lead, and executed that all really well. Still a lot of the race left, but I feel like we were positioning ourselves within the race and within the strategy to go after a win. Bummer, but we'll get back after it in Iowa."
Larson entered this race sixth in the championship standings, but is likely to lost multiple positions with how close those behind him now are. Every position is critical for seeding in the Chase reset after Daytona in just over a month.
With his Brickyard 400 result, Larson will have finished 34th or worse in three of the last four races.
Not long after his exit, Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott hit the wall after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., forcing the No. 9 HMS Chevy behind the wall as well.
Share Or Save This Story
Kyle Larson responds to Scott Dixon: NASCAR races are too long
Winners and losers from stunning midnight NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta
Winners and losers from a thrilling NASCAR Cup return to Chicagoland
What next for Alex Bowman after NASCAR retirement in 2027?
Alex Bowman to retire from full-time NASCAR after 2027 season
Dale Jr. explains what happens when Rick Hendrick has seen enough
Latest news
LIVE: NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 lap-by-lap updates and race commentary
Kyle Larson crashes out of Brickyard 400, finishing last
Winners and losers from F1's heated Hungarian Grand Prix
The error that led to Lewis Hamilton's Hungarian GP penalty
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments