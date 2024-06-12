Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota back on top in FP2 after qualifying disaster
Toyota returned to the top of the times in second free practice for this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours after failing to get either of its cars into the final Hyperpole qualifying session.
Sebastien Buemi went quickest in the two-hour FP2 night session on Wednesday in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar with a time half a second up on his nearest rival.
He emulated team-mate Brendon Hartley, who topped the times in FP1 in #8 before both cars ended up outside the top eight fastest cars in first qualifying for the double-points round of the World Endurance Championship.
Kamui Kobayashi had been fourth at the end of the one-hour timed session early in the evening, but lost all his times when he went off at Virage Corvette (formerly known as Virage Karting) and caused a session-stopping red flag.
Buemi posted a 3m27.474s on his fourth lap in FP2, which compared with the 3m27.998s set by Robert Kubica in the AF Corse-run customer Ferrari 499P LMH.
Laurens Vanthoor was less than a tenth in arrears in third place courtesy of a 3m28.065s in the #6 factory Porsche 963 LMDh.
Callum Ilott jumped to fourth in the best of Jota customer Porsches with just over half an hour of the session remaining.
The Briton, following up on a performance that won him the final place in Hyperpole for the fastest eight cars in each class, demoted Sebastien Bourdais in the #3 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh with a 3m28.352s.
Ilott subsequently went off at exit in the Esses, hitting the barriers and precipitating a red flag with little more than a minute of the session left.
Alpine and Cadillac battled over the minor top six placings through the session.
Ferdinand Habsburg was initially fourth in the French manufacturer’s #35 A424 LMDh before Sebastien Bourdais improved on team-mate Scott Dixon’s time with a 3m28.485s to move ahead.
In the closing minutes of the session Nicolas Lapierre got down to a 3m28.458s in the sister car to move Alpine back ahead and seal fifth position.
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-SeriesR: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Bourdais ended up as the meat in an Alpine sandwich between Lapierre and Habsburg.
Habsburg’s 3m28.644s stood as the seventh fastest time of the session just ahead of Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 factory Ferrari on 3m28.853s
The second Toyota took ninth in the hands of Nyck de Vries while the second full-season WEC entry from the Porsche Penske Motorsport team rounded out the top 10 in Matt Campbell’s hands.
The WRT-run BMW M Hybrid V8 in which Dries Vanthoor went fastest in first qualifying ended up 13th in Marco Wittmann’s hands, while the top Peugeot 9X8 2024 LMH ended up 18th with Paul di Resta at the wheel.
Lamborghini took 20th with the best of its Iron Lynx-run SC63s LMDh in which Mirko Bortolotti set the time.
Malthe Jakobsen again led the way in LMP2 after taking top spot in the opening qualifying session in his Cool Racing ORECA-Gibson 07.
The Dane’s 3m35.386s pushed United Autosports driver Oliver Jarvis, who led the times initially with a 3m36.551s, down to second by a margin of over a second.
Scott Huffaker was third for the TDS-run Panis Racing.
#88 Proton Competition Ford Mustang LMGT3: Giorgio Roda, Mikkel Pedersen, Dennis Olsen
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The Proton Competition Ford squad again topped the times in the new-for-2024 LMGT3 class after Ben Barker had led the way in the hour of qualifying.
Dennis Olsen ended up fastest in the German team’s #88 Ford Mustang GT3 with a time of 3m58.689s, which was just three hundredths up on Marco Sorensen’s 3m58.716s in the D’station Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
Maxime Martin was bumped down to third after going fastest at the start of the session in the best of WRT’s BMW M4 GT3s.
FP3 starts at 15:00 local time on Thursday with the half-hour Hyperpole session beginning at 20:00.
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|32
|
3'27.474
|236.432
|2
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|33
|
+0.524
3'27.998
|0.524
|235.836
|3
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+0.591
3'28.065
|0.067
|235.760
|4
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+0.878
3'28.352
|0.287
|235.436
|5
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|31
|
+0.984
3'28.458
|0.106
|235.316
|6
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|3
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|29
|
+1.011
3'28.485
|0.027
|235.285
|7
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|30
|
+1.170
3'28.644
|0.159
|235.106
|8
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|31
|
+1.379
3'28.853
|0.209
|234.871
|9
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|J. Lopez K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|24
|
+1.632
3'29.106
|0.253
|234.587
|10
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|26
|
+1.690
3'29.164
|0.058
|234.522
|11
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|31
|
+1.912
3'29.386
|0.222
|234.273
|12
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn A. Palou
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|27
|
+1.986
3'29.460
|0.074
|234.190
|13
|
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
|311
|P. Derani J. Aitken F. Drugovich
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|24
|
+1.996
3'29.470
|0.010
|234.179
|14
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani H. Tincknell J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|28
|
+2.053
3'29.527
|0.057
|234.115
|15
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|25
|
+2.090
3'29.564
|0.037
|234.074
|16
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|J. Vergne M. Jensen N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|29
|
+2.199
3'29.673
|0.109
|233.952
|17
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|O. Rasmussen P. Hanson J. Button
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+2.207
3'29.681
|0.008
|233.943
|18
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|32
|
+2.340
3'29.814
|0.133
|233.795
|19
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|S. Vandoorne P. di Resta L. Duval
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|31
|
+2.470
3'29.944
|0.130
|233.650
|20
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat E. Mortara
|Lamborghini SC63
|25
|
+2.815
3'30.289
|0.345
|233.267
|21
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|4
|M. Jaminet F. Nasr N. Tandy
|Porsche 963
|28
|
+4.085
3'31.559
|1.270
|231.867
|22
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|19
|R. Grosjean A. Caldarelli M. Cairoli
|Lamborghini SC63
|19
|
+4.105
3'31.579
|0.020
|231.845
|23
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|
C. BennettJ. Vernay A. Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|31
|
+6.520
3'33.994
|2.415
|229.228
|24
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|37
|
L. FluxáM. Jakobsen R. Miyata
|Oreca 07
|27
|
+7.912
3'35.386
|1.392
|227.747
|25
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
| O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+9.077
3'36.551
|1.165
|226.522
|26
|
PANIS RACING LMP2
|65
|R. Sales M. Beche S. Huffaker
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+9.126
3'36.600
|0.049
|226.470
|27
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|J. Falb J. Allen J. Simmenauer
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+9.549
3'37.023
|0.423
|226.029
|28
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
| F. Perrodo B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
|Oreca 07
|26
|
+10.000
3'37.474
|0.451
|225.560
|29
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski V. Lomko C. Novalak
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+10.020
3'37.494
|0.020
|225.540
|30
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|45
|G. Kurtz C. Braun N. Catsburg
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+10.046
3'37.520
|0.026
|225.513
|31
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
| J. Ried
M. CapiettoB. Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|28
|
+10.315
3'37.789
|0.269
|225.234
|32
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|M. Kaiser O. Caldwell R. De Angelis
|Oreca 07
|28
|
+10.575
3'38.049
|0.260
|224.965
|33
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|P. Lafargue J. Van Uitert R. de Gerus
|Oreca 07
|26
|
+10.799
3'38.273
|0.224
|224.735
|34
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
|23
|B. Keating F. Albuquerque B. Hanley
|Oreca 07
|28
|
+11.140
3'38.614
|0.341
|224.384
|35
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen P. Pilet S. Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|22
|
+11.419
3'38.893
|0.279
|224.098
|36
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|47
|
N. RaoM. Bell F. Vesti
|Oreca 07
|28
|
+11.961
3'39.435
|0.542
|223.545
|37
|
AO by TF LMP2
|14
| P. Hyett L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
|Oreca 07
|21
|
+12.016
3'39.490
|0.055
|223.488
|38
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|33
|A. Mattschull R. Binder L. Hörr
|Oreca 07
|26
|
+12.255
3'39.729
|0.239
|223.245
|39
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|F. Scherer D. Heinemeier Hansson K. Simpson
|Oreca 07
|19
|
+12.344
3'39.818
|0.089
|223.155
|40
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|25
|
+31.215
3'58.689
|18.871
|205.512
|41
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| S. Hoshino
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|27
|
+31.242
3'58.716
|0.027
|205.489
|42
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|25
|
+31.243
3'58.717
|0.001
|205.488
|43
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|27
|
+31.279
3'58.753
|0.036
|205.457
|44
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|27
|
+31.630
3'59.104
|0.351
|205.155
|45
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|22
|
+31.726
3'59.200
|0.096
|205.073
|46
|
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
|70
|B. Iribe O. Millroy F. Schandorff
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|21
|
+31.738
3'59.212
|0.012
|205.063
|47
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|21
|
+31.839
3'59.313
|0.101
|204.976
|48
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|26
|
+32.236
3'59.710
|0.397
|204.637
|49
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|23
|
+32.271
3'59.745
|0.035
|204.607
|50
|
Spirit of Race LMGT3
|155
| J. Laursen
C. LaursenJ. Taylor
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|22
|
+32.389
3'59.863
|0.118
|204.506
|51
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|27
|
+32.465
3'59.939
|0.076
|204.441
|52
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|28
|
+32.481
3'59.955
|0.016
|204.428
|53
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|
+32.485
3'59.959
|0.004
|204.424
|54
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|27
|
+32.654
4'00.128
|0.169
|204.281
|55
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|29
|
+32.659
4'00.133
|0.005
|204.276
|56
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|44
|J. Hartshorne B. Tuck C. Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|23
|
+32.660
4'00.134
|0.001
|204.275
|57
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|
+33.003
4'00.477
|0.343
|203.984
|58
|
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
|66
|G. Petrobelli L. ten Voorde S. Yoluc
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|23
|
+33.251
4'00.725
|0.248
|203.774
|59
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|24
|
+33.958
4'01.432
|0.707
|203.177
|60
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|H. Hamaguchi N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|11
|
+34.451
4'01.925
|0.493
|202.763
|61
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|22
|
+34.669
4'02.143
|0.218
|202.581
|62
|
GR RACING LMGT3
|86
|M. Wainwright D. Serra R. Pera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2
|
|View full results
