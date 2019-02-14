Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Sweden / Stage report

Sweden WRC: Neuville fastest on opening superspecial

shares
comments
Sweden WRC: Neuville fastest on opening superspecial
By:
44m ago

Thierry Neuville posted the fastest time through Rally Sweden’s opening superspecial, the Hyundai driver edging out World Rally Championship rival Sebastien Ogier by 0.8sec.

Neuville and Ogier were engaged in a last-gasp battle for victory at Rally Monte Carlo and resumed their fight on Sweden’s 1.2-mile Karlstad superspecial, although the Citroen driver was second fastest after running wide at the final corner.

The wet, slushy snow reduced grip for all the drivers and created deep ruts.

Andreas Mikkelsen, completed the podium places after the short opening test, 1.1sec off Hyundai teammate Neuville’s pace and 0.8s up on Ott Tanak’s Toyota.

Jari-Matti Latvala confirmed his status as the most experienced WRC driver of all time by officially starting his 197th rally, going fifth quickest and finishing up only 1sec behind teammate Tanak.

Finnish drivers dominated the rest of the top 10, with Teemu Suninen (Ford) and Esapekka Lappi (Citroen) sixth and seventh respectively.

Toyota’s Marcus Gronholm, making a WRC return nine years after his last start on Rally Sweden in a Ford Focus, was eighth fastest, beating long-time rival, Hyundai’s Sebastien Loeb, in a head-to-head contest.

Such was the difficulty of Karlstad’s slippery surface that WRC2 Pro leader Eerik Pietarinen, who was selected as a factory entrant by Skoda for this event, was tied for ninth overall. He set an identical time to both Kris Meeke – who had a skirmish with a snowbank in his Toyota during shakedown this morning – and former Hyundai junior driver Jari Huttunen, while placing ahead of several WRC contenders.

Elfyn Evans, Pontus Tidemand and Loeb all finished outside of the overall top 10, mixed in with WRC2 contenders.

Cla # Driver/Codriver Car Class 4515 Penalty Total Time Gap Interval
1 11 Belgium Thierry Neuville
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'34.9   1'34.9    
2 1 France Sébastien Ogier
France Julien Ingrassia 		Citroën C3 WRC RC1 1'35.7   1'35.7 0.8 0.8
3 89 Norway Andreas Mikkelsen
Anders Jæger 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'36.0   1'36.0 1.1 0.3
4 8 Estonia Ott Tanak
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'36.8   1'36.8 1.9 0.8
5 10 Finland Jari-Matti Latvala
Finland Miikka Anttila 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'36.9   1'36.9 2.0 0.1
6 3 Finland Teemu Suninen
Finland Marko Salminen 		Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'37.6   1'37.6 2.7 0.7
7 4 Finland Esapekka Lappi
Finland Janne Ferm 		Citroën C3 WRC RC1 1'37.9   1'37.9 3.0 0.3
8 68 Timo Rautiainen
Marcus Gronholm 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'39.0   1'39.0 4.1 1.1
9 26 Eerik Pietarinen
Juhana Raitanen 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'39.3   1'39.3 4.4 0.3
10 46 Finland Jari Huttunen
Finland Antti Linnaketo 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'39.3   1'39.3 4.4 0.0
11 5 United Kingdom Kris Meeke
United Kingdom Sebastian Marshall 		Toyota Yaris WRC RC1 1'39.3   1'39.3 4.4 0.0
12 33 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'39.7   1'39.7 4.8 0.4
13 7 Sweden Pontus Tidemand
Norway Ola Floene 		Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'39.7   1'39.7 4.8 0.0
14 21 Norway Mads Ostberg
Norway Torstein Eriksen 		Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'39.9   1'39.9 5.0 0.2
15 25 Jonne Halttunen
Kalle Rovanperä 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'40.3   1'40.3 5.4 0.4
16 19 France Sébastien Loeb
Monaco Daniel Elena 		Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC RC1 1'40.9   1'40.9 6.0 0.6
17 49 Joakim Gevert
Martin Berglund 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'41.0   1'41.0 6.1 0.1
18 47 Norway Stig Rune Skjaermoen
Sweden Johan Kristoffersson 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'41.5   1'41.5 6.6 0.5
19 43 Norway Henning Solberg
Ilka Minor 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'41.7   1'41.7 6.8 0.2
20 93 Eyvind Brynildsen
Norway Veronica Engan 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'42.8   1'42.8 7.9 1.1
21 55 James Morgan
Rhys Yates 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'42.8   1'42.8 7.9 0.0
22 94 Stefan Gustavsson
Jacob Jansson 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'43.0   1'43.0 8.1 0.2
23 95 Jörgen Jonasson
Nicklas Jonasson 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'43.1   1'43.1 8.2 0.1
24 34 United Kingdom Gus Greensmith
United Kingdom Elliott Edmondson 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'43.7   1'43.7 8.8 0.6
25 35 Poland Lukasz Pieniazek
Kamil Heller 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'43.8   1'43.8 8.9 0.1
26 102 Miika Teiskonen
Netherlands Kees Burger 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'44.1   1'44.1 9.2 0.3
27 92 Finland Mikko Markkula
Finland Janne Tuohino 		 Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'44.2   1'44.2 9.3 0.1
28 57 France Maxime Vilmot
Yigit Alpaslan 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'45.2   1'45.2 10.3 1.0
29 48 Finland Mikael Korhonen
Finland Emil Lindholm 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'45.3   1'45.3 10.4 0.1
30 56 Italy Lorenzo Granai
Tamara Molinaro 		Citroën C3 R5 RC2 1'45.8   1'45.8 10.9 0.5
31 53 Lars Stugemo
Kalle Lexe 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'45.8   1'45.8 10.9 0.0
32 96 Sweden Robert Blomberg
Ida Bood 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'45.9   1'45.9 11.0 0.1
33 37 Italy Lorenzo Bertelli
Simone Scattolin 		Ford Fiesta WRC RC1 1'46.0   1'46.0 11.1 0.1
34 41 United Kingdom Daniel Barritt
Takamoto Katsuta 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'46.3   1'46.3 11.4 0.3
35 42 Jonas Andersson
Norway Ole Christian Veiby 		Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 RC2 1'46.8   1'46.8 11.9 0.5
36 45 Emil Bergkvist
Patrik Barth 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'48.6   1'48.6 13.7 1.8
37 99 Bjorn Nilsson
Anders Karlsson 		Mitsubishi Mirage R5   1'49.2   1'49.2 14.3 0.6
38 44 Nikolay Gryazin
Yaroslav Fedorov 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'49.3   1'49.3 14.4 0.1
39 50 Goran Bergsten
Patrik Flodin 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'49.9   1'49.9 15.0 0.6
40 71 Sweden Johan Johansson
Sweden Dennis Radstrom 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'50.9   1'50.9 16.0 1.0
41 100 Martin Zellhofer
Austria Jurgen Heigl 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 1'51.0   1'51.0 16.1 0.1
42 76 Mārtiņš Sesks
Krišjanis Caune 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'51.0   1'51.0 16.1 0.0
43 74 Sweden Henrik Appelskog
Tom Kristensson 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'51.3   1'51.3 16.4 0.3
44 72 Kuldar Sikk
Ken Torn 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'51.5   1'51.5 16.6 0.2
45 98 Daniel Dahlström
Jörgen Johansson 		Mitsubishi Mirage R5   1'51.8   1'51.8 16.9 0.3
46 54 Joakim Roman
Ida Lidebjer 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'52.2   1'52.2 17.3 0.4
47 73 Julius Tannert
Helmar Hinneberg 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'52.8   1'52.8 17.9 0.6
48 51 Sweden Nicklas Edvardsson
Mattias Monelius 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'52.9   1'52.9 18.0 0.1
49 79 Romania Raul Badiu
Gabriel Lazar 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'53.1   1'53.1 18.2 0.2
50 104 Renaud Jamoul
Adrien Fourmaux 		Ford Fiesta R2T RC4 1'56.1   1'56.1 21.2 3.0
51 103 Pontus Lönnström
Richard Svensson 		Ford Fiesta R2 RC4 1'57.2   1'57.2 22.3 1.1
52 77 Phil Hall
United Kingdom Tom Williams 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'57.6   1'57.6 22.7 0.4
53 81 Enrico Oldrati
Elia De 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'57.9   1'57.9 23.0 0.3
54 75 Ken Järveoja
Roland Poom 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'57.9   1'57.9 23.0 0.0
55 80 Tobias Braun
Nico Knacker 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'59.0   1'59.0 24.1 1.1
56 82 Argentina Fernando Mussano
Fabrizio Zaldivar 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 1'59.1   1'59.1 24.2 0.1
57 52 Sweden Lars Andersson
Anton Eriksson 		Škoda Fabia R5 RC2 1'59.2   1'59.2 24.3 0.1
58 83 United States Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 2'00.2   2'00.2 25.3 1.0
59 78 Jan Solans
Mauro Barreiro 		Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T RC4 2'00.5   2'00.5 25.6 0.3
60 105 Lasse Storm
Ulf Storm 		Peugeot 208 R2   2'06.1   2'06.1 31.2 5.6
61 101 Noriko Takeshita
Takemi Matsuno 		Ford Fiesta R5 RC2 2'06.7   2'06.7 31.8 0.6
Next article
Todt: Multi-country format can preserve European WRC events

Previous article

Todt: Multi-country format can preserve European WRC events
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Sweden
Drivers Thierry Neuville
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Alasdair Lindsay

Red zone: trending stories

McLaughlin 'shocked' by Supercars spring change
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin 'shocked' by Supercars spring change

2h ago
Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test Article
Formula 1

Giovinazzi picked up final part from airport so Alfa could test

Alfa Romeo's 2019 F1 car makes Fiorano debut Article
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's 2019 F1 car makes Fiorano debut

Latest videos
1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Timo Salonen 01:10
WRC

1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Timo Salonen

13h ago
1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Ingvar Carlsson 01:51
WRC

1989 Swedish Rally, interview with Ingvar Carlsson

13h ago

News in depth
Sweden WRC: Neuville fastest on opening superspecial
WRC

Sweden WRC: Neuville fastest on opening superspecial

Todt: Multi-country format can preserve European WRC events
WRC

Todt: Multi-country format can preserve European WRC events

FIA plans electric or hybrid WRC rules for 2022
WRC

FIA plans electric or hybrid WRC rules for 2022

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.