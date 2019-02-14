Sweden WRC: Neuville fastest on opening superspecial
Thierry Neuville posted the fastest time through Rally Sweden’s opening superspecial, the Hyundai driver edging out World Rally Championship rival Sebastien Ogier by 0.8sec.
Neuville and Ogier were engaged in a last-gasp battle for victory at Rally Monte Carlo and resumed their fight on Sweden’s 1.2-mile Karlstad superspecial, although the Citroen driver was second fastest after running wide at the final corner.
The wet, slushy snow reduced grip for all the drivers and created deep ruts.
Andreas Mikkelsen, completed the podium places after the short opening test, 1.1sec off Hyundai teammate Neuville’s pace and 0.8s up on Ott Tanak’s Toyota.
Jari-Matti Latvala confirmed his status as the most experienced WRC driver of all time by officially starting his 197th rally, going fifth quickest and finishing up only 1sec behind teammate Tanak.
Finnish drivers dominated the rest of the top 10, with Teemu Suninen (Ford) and Esapekka Lappi (Citroen) sixth and seventh respectively.
Toyota’s Marcus Gronholm, making a WRC return nine years after his last start on Rally Sweden in a Ford Focus, was eighth fastest, beating long-time rival, Hyundai’s Sebastien Loeb, in a head-to-head contest.
Such was the difficulty of Karlstad’s slippery surface that WRC2 Pro leader Eerik Pietarinen, who was selected as a factory entrant by Skoda for this event, was tied for ninth overall. He set an identical time to both Kris Meeke – who had a skirmish with a snowbank in his Toyota during shakedown this morning – and former Hyundai junior driver Jari Huttunen, while placing ahead of several WRC contenders.
Elfyn Evans, Pontus Tidemand and Loeb all finished outside of the overall top 10, mixed in with WRC2 contenders.
|Cla
|#
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Class
|4515
|Penalty
|Total Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|11
| Thierry Neuville
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'34.9
|1'34.9
|2
|1
| Sébastien Ogier
Julien Ingrassia
|Citroën C3 WRC
|RC1
|1'35.7
|1'35.7
|0.8
|0.8
|3
|89
| Andreas Mikkelsen
Anders Jæger
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'36.0
|1'36.0
|1.1
|0.3
|4
|8
| Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'36.8
|1'36.8
|1.9
|0.8
|5
|10
| Jari-Matti Latvala
Miikka Anttila
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'36.9
|1'36.9
|2.0
|0.1
|6
|3
| Teemu Suninen
Marko Salminen
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'37.6
|1'37.6
|2.7
|0.7
|7
|4
| Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Citroën C3 WRC
|RC1
|1'37.9
|1'37.9
|3.0
|0.3
|8
|68
|Timo Rautiainen
Marcus Gronholm
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'39.0
|1'39.0
|4.1
|1.1
|9
|26
|Eerik Pietarinen
Juhana Raitanen
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'39.3
|1'39.3
|4.4
|0.3
|10
|46
| Jari Huttunen
Antti Linnaketo
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'39.3
|1'39.3
|4.4
|0.0
|11
|5
| Kris Meeke
Sebastian Marshall
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|RC1
|1'39.3
|1'39.3
|4.4
|0.0
|12
|33
| Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'39.7
|1'39.7
|4.8
|0.4
|13
|7
| Pontus Tidemand
Ola Floene
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'39.7
|1'39.7
|4.8
|0.0
|14
|21
| Mads Ostberg
Torstein Eriksen
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'39.9
|1'39.9
|5.0
|0.2
|15
|25
|Jonne Halttunen
Kalle Rovanperä
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'40.3
|1'40.3
|5.4
|0.4
|16
|19
| Sébastien Loeb
Daniel Elena
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|RC1
|1'40.9
|1'40.9
|6.0
|0.6
|17
|49
|Joakim Gevert
Martin Berglund
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'41.0
|1'41.0
|6.1
|0.1
|18
|47
| Stig Rune Skjaermoen
Johan Kristoffersson
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'41.5
|1'41.5
|6.6
|0.5
|19
|43
| Henning Solberg
Ilka Minor
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'41.7
|1'41.7
|6.8
|0.2
|20
|93
|Eyvind Brynildsen
Veronica Engan
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'42.8
|1'42.8
|7.9
|1.1
|21
|55
|James Morgan
Rhys Yates
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'42.8
|1'42.8
|7.9
|0.0
|22
|94
|Stefan Gustavsson
Jacob Jansson
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'43.0
|1'43.0
|8.1
|0.2
|23
|95
|Jörgen Jonasson
Nicklas Jonasson
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'43.1
|1'43.1
|8.2
|0.1
|24
|34
| Gus Greensmith
Elliott Edmondson
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'43.7
|1'43.7
|8.8
|0.6
|25
|35
| Lukasz Pieniazek
Kamil Heller
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'43.8
|1'43.8
|8.9
|0.1
|26
|102
|Miika Teiskonen
Kees Burger
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'44.1
|1'44.1
|9.2
|0.3
|27
|92
| Mikko Markkula
Janne Tuohino
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'44.2
|1'44.2
|9.3
|0.1
|28
|57
| Maxime Vilmot
Yigit Alpaslan
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'45.2
|1'45.2
|10.3
|1.0
|29
|48
| Mikael Korhonen
Emil Lindholm
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'45.3
|1'45.3
|10.4
|0.1
|30
|56
| Lorenzo Granai
Tamara Molinaro
|Citroën C3 R5
|RC2
|1'45.8
|1'45.8
|10.9
|0.5
|31
|53
|Lars Stugemo
Kalle Lexe
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'45.8
|1'45.8
|10.9
|0.0
|32
|96
| Robert Blomberg
Ida Bood
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'45.9
|1'45.9
|11.0
|0.1
|33
|37
| Lorenzo Bertelli
Simone Scattolin
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|RC1
|1'46.0
|1'46.0
|11.1
|0.1
|34
|41
| Daniel Barritt
Takamoto Katsuta
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'46.3
|1'46.3
|11.4
|0.3
|35
|42
|Jonas Andersson
Ole Christian Veiby
|Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
|RC2
|1'46.8
|1'46.8
|11.9
|0.5
|36
|45
|Emil Bergkvist
Patrik Barth
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'48.6
|1'48.6
|13.7
|1.8
|37
|99
|Bjorn Nilsson
Anders Karlsson
|Mitsubishi Mirage R5
|1'49.2
|1'49.2
|14.3
|0.6
|38
|44
|Nikolay Gryazin
Yaroslav Fedorov
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'49.3
|1'49.3
|14.4
|0.1
|39
|50
|Goran Bergsten
Patrik Flodin
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'49.9
|1'49.9
|15.0
|0.6
|40
|71
| Johan Johansson
Dennis Radstrom
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'50.9
|1'50.9
|16.0
|1.0
|41
|100
|Martin Zellhofer
Jurgen Heigl
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|1'51.0
|1'51.0
|16.1
|0.1
|42
|76
|Mārtiņš Sesks
Krišjanis Caune
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'51.0
|1'51.0
|16.1
|0.0
|43
|74
| Henrik Appelskog
Tom Kristensson
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'51.3
|1'51.3
|16.4
|0.3
|44
|72
|Kuldar Sikk
Ken Torn
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'51.5
|1'51.5
|16.6
|0.2
|45
|98
|Daniel Dahlström
Jörgen Johansson
|Mitsubishi Mirage R5
|1'51.8
|1'51.8
|16.9
|0.3
|46
|54
|Joakim Roman
Ida Lidebjer
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'52.2
|1'52.2
|17.3
|0.4
|47
|73
|Julius Tannert
Helmar Hinneberg
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'52.8
|1'52.8
|17.9
|0.6
|48
|51
| Nicklas Edvardsson
Mattias Monelius
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'52.9
|1'52.9
|18.0
|0.1
|49
|79
| Raul Badiu
Gabriel Lazar
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'53.1
|1'53.1
|18.2
|0.2
|50
|104
|Renaud Jamoul
Adrien Fourmaux
|Ford Fiesta R2T
|RC4
|1'56.1
|1'56.1
|21.2
|3.0
|51
|103
|Pontus Lönnström
Richard Svensson
|Ford Fiesta R2
|RC4
|1'57.2
|1'57.2
|22.3
|1.1
|52
|77
|Phil Hall
Tom Williams
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'57.6
|1'57.6
|22.7
|0.4
|53
|81
|Enrico Oldrati
Elia De
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'57.9
|1'57.9
|23.0
|0.3
|54
|75
|Ken Järveoja
Roland Poom
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'57.9
|1'57.9
|23.0
|0.0
|55
|80
|Tobias Braun
Nico Knacker
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'59.0
|1'59.0
|24.1
|1.1
|56
|82
| Fernando Mussano
Fabrizio Zaldivar
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|1'59.1
|1'59.1
|24.2
|0.1
|57
|52
| Lars Andersson
Anton Eriksson
|Škoda Fabia R5
|RC2
|1'59.2
|1'59.2
|24.3
|0.1
|58
|83
| Sean Johnston
Alexander Kihurani
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|2'00.2
|2'00.2
|25.3
|1.0
|59
|78
|Jan Solans
Mauro Barreiro
|Ford Fiesta MK8 R2T
|RC4
|2'00.5
|2'00.5
|25.6
|0.3
|60
|105
|Lasse Storm
Ulf Storm
|Peugeot 208 R2
|2'06.1
|2'06.1
|31.2
|5.6
|61
|101
|Noriko Takeshita
Takemi Matsuno
|Ford Fiesta R5
|RC2
|2'06.7
|2'06.7
|31.8
|0.6
